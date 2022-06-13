RuPaul's Drag Race and Top Chef win three awards each at the 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Awards... with Padma Lakshmi winning Best Host

The best and brightest in reality television was honored Sunday night at the 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Awards, with RuPaul's Drag Race and Top Chef coming away as the big winners.

VH1's long-running RuPaul's Drag Race took home three awards for Best Competition Series, Best Unstructured Series and Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series.

Top Chef also won Best Competition Series in a tie with RuPaul's Drag Race, along with Best Culinary Show and Best Host for Padma Lakshmi (for that show and also Hulu's Taste of the Nation).

Both RuPaul's Drag Race and Top Chef beat out Chopped (Food Network), Making It (NBC), The Amazing Race (CBS) and The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) for Best Competition Series.

RuPaul's Drag Race spin-off Untucked won Best Unstructured Series, beating out Couples Therapy (Showtime), The Kardashians (Hulu), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo), The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+) and We’re Here (HBO)

The show also took home Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, beating out Dancing with the Stars (ABC), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo), The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+), The Voice (NBC) and Top Chef (Bravo).

Top Chef took home Best Culinary Series over Cooking with Paris (Netflix), Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox), Is It Cake? (Netflix), Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia) and The Great British Baking Show (Netflix).

Host Padma Lakshmi beat out Mayim Bialik – Jeopardy! (Syndicated), Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez – Desus & Mero (Showtime), Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central), John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) and RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) for Best Host.

Other individual awards included Restaurant: Impossible's Robert Irvine and Selena + Chef's Selena Gomez, who were named Male and Female Star of the Year.

Irvine beat out Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+), Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central), Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix), RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) and Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN),

Gomez beat out Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS), Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated); The Voice (NBC); American Song Contest (NBC), Joanna Gaines – Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia); Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia), Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu); Top Chef (Bravo) and Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC).

The late great Bob Saget was honored with the Impact Award, which was presented by his Full House co-star John Stamos and accepted by his widow Kelly Rizzo.

Other winners include Prime Video's Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls, which won Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety and HBO's How To with John Wilson winning the Best Structured Series award.

Jeopardy won Best Game Show while Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil won Best Travel/Adventure Show and Shark Tank won Best Business Show.

You can take a look at the full list of winners and nominees below.

2022 Critics Choice Real TV Awards Winners

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Chopped (Food Network)

Making It (NBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) - WINNER

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo) - WINNER

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Finding Magic Mike (HBO Max)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video) - WINNER

Next Level Chef (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1) - WINNER

The Kardashians (Hulu)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

We’re Here (HBO)

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES - WINNER

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)

How To with John Wilson (HBO) - WINNER

Sketchbook (Disney+)

BEST CULINARY SHOW

Cooking with Paris (Netflix)

Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox)

Is It Cake? (Netflix)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia)

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo) - WINNER

BEST GAME SHOW

Family Game Fight! (NBC)

Holey Moley (ABC)

Jeopardy! (Syndicated) - WINNER

Supermarket Sweep (ABC)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Weakest Link (NBC)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW - WINNER

Alone (History)

Family Dinner (Magnolia)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix) - WINNER

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

American Greed (CNBC)

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

Million Dollar Wheels (Discovery+)

Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

Shark Tank (ABC) - WINNER

Undercover Boss (CBS)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Discovery)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (National Geographic) - WINNER

Eden: Untamed Planet (BBC America)

Growing Up Animal (Disney+)

Penguin Town (Netflix)

The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

911 Crisis Center (Oxygen)

Cold Justice (Oxygen)

Heist (Netflix)

Rich & Shameless (TNT)

Secrets of Playboy (A&E) - WINNER

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

30 for 30 (ESPN)

Bad Sport (Netflix)

Cheer (Netflix) - WINNER

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (FreeVee)

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

La Máscara del Amor (Estrella TV)

Love Is Blind (Netflix) - WINNER

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

My Mom, Your Dad (HBO Max)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix)

BEST LIFESTYLE: HOME/GARDEN SHOW

Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia)

Houses with History (HGTV)

Married to Real Estate (HGTV)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo) - WINNER

Rock the Block (HGTV)

BEST LIFESTYLE: FASHION/BEAUTY SHOW

Glow Up (Netflix)

Love, Kam (SurvivorNetTV)

Making the Cut (Prime Video)

My Unorthodox Life (Netflix)

Project Runway (Bravo) - WINNER

The Hype (HBO Max)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Abraham Lincoln (History)

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Netflix)

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix)

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Theodore Roosevelt (History)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime) - WINNER

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) - WINNER

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

The Voice (NBC)

Top Chef (Bravo)

BEST SHOW HOST

Mayim Bialik – Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez – Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu); Top Chef (Bravo) - WINNER

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

MALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Robert Irvine – Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network) - WINNER

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated); The Voice (NBC); American Song Contest (NBC)

Joanna Gaines – Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia); Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia)

Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max) - WINNER

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu); Top Chef (Bravo)

Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PROGRAMMING BY A NETWORK OR STREAMING PLATFORM

Discovery+

HBO Max - WINNER

Hulu

Netflix

TLC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PRODUCTION

Bunim/Murray Productions

The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) - WINNE

Kinetic Content

Raw TV

Sharp Entertainment

World of Wonder