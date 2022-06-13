ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

RuPaul's Drag Race and Top Chef win three awards each at the 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Awards... with Padma Lakshmi winning Best Host

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The best and brightest in reality television was honored Sunday night at the 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Awards, with RuPaul's Drag Race and Top Chef coming away as the big winners.

VH1's long-running RuPaul's Drag Race took home three awards for Best Competition Series, Best Unstructured Series and Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series.

Top Chef also won Best Competition Series in a tie with RuPaul's Drag Race, along with Best Culinary Show and Best Host for Padma Lakshmi (for that show and also Hulu's Taste of the Nation).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pa2Nu_0g9Nb5cb00
Big winners: The best and brightest in reality television was honored Sunday night at the 2022 Critics Choice Real TV Awards, with RuPaul's Drag Race and Top Chef coming away as the big winners
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rl7uS_0g9Nb5cb00
Padma: Top Chef also won Best Competition Series in a tie with RuPaul's Drag Race, along with Best Culinary Show and Best Host for Padma Lakshmi (for that show and also Hulu's Taste of the Nation)

Both RuPaul's Drag Race and Top Chef beat out Chopped (Food Network), Making It (NBC), The Amazing Race (CBS) and The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) for Best Competition Series.

RuPaul's Drag Race spin-off Untucked won Best Unstructured Series, beating out Couples Therapy (Showtime), The Kardashians (Hulu), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo), The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+) and We’re Here (HBO)

The show also took home Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, beating out Dancing with the Stars (ABC), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo), The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+), The Voice (NBC) and Top Chef (Bravo).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PB4WK_0g9Nb5cb00
Best Competition: Both RuPaul's Drag Race and Top Chef beat out Chopped (Food Network), Making It (NBC), The Amazing Race (CBS) and The Great British Baking Show (Netflix) for Best Competition Series

Top Chef took home Best Culinary Series over Cooking with Paris (Netflix), Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox), Is It Cake? (Netflix), Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia) and The Great British Baking Show (Netflix).

Host Padma Lakshmi beat out Mayim Bialik – Jeopardy! (Syndicated), Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez – Desus & Mero (Showtime), Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central), John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) and RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) for Best Host.

Other individual awards included Restaurant: Impossible's Robert Irvine and Selena + Chef's Selena Gomez, who were named Male and Female Star of the Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l7YXe_0g9Nb5cb00
Three wins: Top Chef took home Best Culinary Series over Cooking with Paris (Netflix), Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox), Is It Cake? (Netflix), Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia) and The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03zJar_0g9Nb5cb00
Best Host: Host Padma Lakshmi beat out Mayim Bialik – Jeopardy! (Syndicated), Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez – Desus & Mero (Showtime), Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central), John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) and RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) for Best Host

Irvine beat out Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+), Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central), Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix), RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) and Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN),

Gomez beat out Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS), Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated); The Voice (NBC); American Song Contest (NBC), Joanna Gaines – Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia); Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia), Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu); Top Chef (Bravo) and Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC).

The late great Bob Saget was honored with the Impact Award, which was presented by his Full House co-star John Stamos and accepted by his widow Kelly Rizzo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rvKe_0g9Nb5cb00
Impact: The late great Bob Saget was honored with the Impact Award, which was presented by his Full House co-star John Stamos and accepted by his widow Kelly Rizzo

Other winners include Prime Video's Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls, which won Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety and HBO's How To with John Wilson winning the Best Structured Series award.

Jeopardy won Best Game Show while Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil won Best Travel/Adventure Show and Shark Tank won Best Business Show.

You can take a look at the full list of winners and nominees below.

RuPaul's Drag Race is available only on Stan in Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R41T3_0g9Nb5cb00
Lizzo: Other winners include Prime Video's Lizzo's Watch Out For the Big Grrrls, which won Best Competition Series: Talent/Variety and HBO's How To with John Wilson winning the Best Structured Series award

2022 Critics Choice Real TV Awards Winners

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Chopped (Food Network)

Making It (NBC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) - WINNER

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo) - WINNER

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Finding Magic Mike (HBO Max)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video) - WINNER

Next Level Chef (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1) - WINNER

The Kardashians (Hulu)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

We’re Here (HBO)

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES - WINNER

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)

How To with John Wilson (HBO) - WINNER

Sketchbook (Disney+)

BEST CULINARY SHOW

Cooking with Paris (Netflix)

Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox)

Is It Cake? (Netflix)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia)

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo) - WINNER

BEST GAME SHOW

Family Game Fight! (NBC)

Holey Moley (ABC)

Jeopardy! (Syndicated) - WINNER

Supermarket Sweep (ABC)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Weakest Link (NBC)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW - WINNER

Alone (History)

Family Dinner (Magnolia)

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix) - WINNER

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

American Greed (CNBC)

Bar Rescue (Paramount Network)

Million Dollar Wheels (Discovery+)

Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

Shark Tank (ABC) - WINNER

Undercover Boss (CBS)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Discovery)

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (National Geographic) - WINNER

Eden: Untamed Planet (BBC America)

Growing Up Animal (Disney+)

Penguin Town (Netflix)

The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

911 Crisis Center (Oxygen)

Cold Justice (Oxygen)

Heist (Netflix)

Rich & Shameless (TNT)

Secrets of Playboy (A&E) - WINNER

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

30 for 30 (ESPN)

Bad Sport (Netflix)

Cheer (Netflix) - WINNER

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (FreeVee)

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

La Máscara del Amor (Estrella TV)

Love Is Blind (Netflix) - WINNER

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

My Mom, Your Dad (HBO Max)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix)

BEST LIFESTYLE: HOME/GARDEN SHOW

Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia)

Houses with History (HGTV)

Married to Real Estate (HGTV)

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo) - WINNER

Rock the Block (HGTV)

BEST LIFESTYLE: FASHION/BEAUTY SHOW

Glow Up (Netflix)

Love, Kam (SurvivorNetTV)

Making the Cut (Prime Video)

My Unorthodox Life (Netflix)

Project Runway (Bravo) - WINNER

The Hype (HBO Max)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Abraham Lincoln (History)

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Netflix)

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix)

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Theodore Roosevelt (History)

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime) - WINNER

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) - WINNER

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

The Voice (NBC)

Top Chef (Bravo)

BEST SHOW HOST

Mayim Bialik – Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez – Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu); Top Chef (Bravo) - WINNER

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

MALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

Robert Irvine – Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network) - WINNER

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated); The Voice (NBC); American Song Contest (NBC)

Joanna Gaines – Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia); Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia)

Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max) - WINNER

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu); Top Chef (Bravo)

Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PROGRAMMING BY A NETWORK OR STREAMING PLATFORM

Discovery+

HBO Max - WINNER

Hulu

Netflix

TLC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PRODUCTION

Bunim/Murray Productions

The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) - WINNE

Kinetic Content

Raw TV

Sharp Entertainment

World of Wonder

Comments / 5

Related
ETOnline.com

Selena Gomez Was 'Ashamed' of an Album Cover Where She Felt Oversexualized

Selena Gomez is opening up about the industry's "unfair" practice of sexualizing stars at a young age. Case in point: one of her album covers that made her feel "ashamed." The 29-year-old singer and actress made the admission during The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Actress Emmy Roundtable that included Tracee Ellis Ross, Amy Schumer, Molly Shannon, Quinta Brunson and Bridget Everett. Near the end of that hour-long conversation that took place in May, Schumer commended the Only Murders in the Building star for charting her own path.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Padma Lakshmi
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jeff Goldblum
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Phil Rosenthal
Person
Rupaul
Person
Joanna Gaines
WWD

All the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Tony Awards are back in full swing. Both Broadway and Hollywood’s biggest stars came together Sunday night to recognize and celebrate the biggest achievements in theater and Broadway in the last year. Among those who attended include Cynthia Erivo, Sutton Foster, Sam Rockwell, Ruth Negga, Andrew Garfield, Phillipa Soo, Jessica Chastain and Jesse Williams, among others.More from WWDAll the Looks From the 2022 Tony Awards Red CarpetPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion Academy Award-winning and Tony-nominated actress Ariana DeBose was tapped to host this year’s ceremony. She...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Tv#Celebrity Chef#Raw Tv#Reality Tv#Best Host#Vh1#The Amazing Race#The Real Housewives Of#The Real World Homecoming#Paramount#The Voice Lrb Nbc
E! News

See Ashley Olsen Celebrate Her Birthday in New York With Longtime Love Louis Eisner

Watch: Ashley Olsen's Boyfriend Shares a Rare Hiking Pic. Spotted in a New York minute: Ashley Olsen ringing in her 36th birthday with her boyfriend Louis Eisner. The pair was photographed walking into The Grill in New York City on June 13 to celebrate Ashley's special day. For their dinner date, Ashley and Louis kept it casual yet chic. The Full House alum sported a black blazer, jeans and loafers. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old artist stepped out in a pink button-up shirt paired with jeans, as seen in a photo obtained by E! News.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion Will Not Back Down

Click here to read the full article. For just an hour, Megan Thee Stallion’s world shrinks to the size of a Los Angeles escape room. Here, on this April evening, there are no festivals to rehearse for, no verses to perfect, no brand deals to broker, no rumors to right or trauma to relive or pretrial hearings to sit through — just Megan, a small crew, and a steely determination to conquer the game.  “We did one before, and we were pretty bad at it,” she says of her last escape-room experience. After we enter our room, Megan and I, along...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Explains Kelsey Harris Fallout, Kelsey Responds

Megan Thee Stallion has detailed how her friendship with Kelsey Harris deteriorated in the wake of the July 2020 shooting which was allegedly carried out by Tory Lanez. Speaking with Rolling Stone for a new cover story, Megan recalled feeling slighted after seeing Harris meeting with Lanez after the shooting.
THEATER & DANCE
WWD

Everything to Know About Beyoncé’s Upcoming Album ‘Renaissance’

Mark your calendars — Beyoncé’s new album is coming soon. Early on Thursday morning, Tidal and Spotify’s official social media accounts revealed that the award-winning singer’s seventh solo album, titled “Renaissance,” will be released on July 29. “The countdown has officially begun. Beyoncé’s...
MUSIC
IndieWire

‘Lightyear’ Review: Pixar’s Lifeless Return to Theaters Is a Great Excuse to Stay Home

Click here to read the full article. “Lightyear” is the first movie that Pixar has released in theaters since the start of the pandemic, a return to normal that would feel more exciting if “Lightyear” wasn’t also the first Pixar movie since the start of the pandemic that feels like it only belongs on Disney Plus. Bursting onto the big screen with huge “this project was announced during a shareholders meeting” energy, “Lightyear” is exactly the kind of gratuitous property-mining that corporate streamers were invented to support. That would still be true if this unexciting “Toy Story” spinoff had been able...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Johnny Knoxville and his Jackass co-stars film Shark Week on a beach... after former cast mate Bam Margera was found following disappearance

Johnny Knoxville and several other members of the cast of Jackass were spotted while filming scenes for The Discovery Channel's forthcoming Shark Week in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 51-year-old daredevil was joined by two of the franchise's veteran members and several newcomers to the series while working on a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

415K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy