ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool reach £85m Darwin Nunez transfer agreement with Benfica striker set to fly in and seal move TODAY

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

BENFICA have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Liverpool for striker Darwin Nunez in a deal worth up to £85million.

The Uruguay international has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield following a sensational 2021-22 season where he banged in 34 goals in 41 games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S3Mim_0g9NaMZu00
Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica Credit: Getty

Two of those strikes came against Jurgen Klopp's side having scored in both Champions League quarter-final legs.

A move to Manchester United was mooted, but it is now Merseyside where the talented youngster will be playing next campaign.

It is understood that he will earn around £120,000-a-week at Liverpool after agreeing a six-year deal until 2028.

He will now fly into England for his medical, with an official announcement on his transfer believed to be imminent.

Confirming the two parties had reached a deal, Benfica stated they will earn £64m upfront, with the projected value of the transfer to reach £85m.

A club statement read: "In the early morning hours of this Monday, Sport Lisboa e Benfica – Futebol, SAD informed the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) that it had reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the sale of all rights to the player Darwin Nunez, for the amount of €75,000,000 [£64m].

"The agreement provides for the payment of a variable remuneration, so the global amount of the sale may reach the amount of €100,000,000 [£85m].

"It is further informed that the aforementioned agreement is dependent on the signing of a sports employment contract by the player with Liverpool FC."

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

Liverpool are yet to officially comment on their club-record transfer, which will eclipse the £75m they forked out for Virgil van Dijk.

Nunez is understood to be a replacement for Senegalese star Sadio Mane, who is seeking an exit.

With one year left on his contract, the 30-year-old is keen for a new challenge having won every trophy on offer for Liverpool.

Bayern Munich are desperate to bring him to the Allianz Arena, but they are currently £8m short of matching Liverpool's asking price.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Jurgen Klopp
The US Sun

PSG make ‘formal transfer approach’ for Leeds star Kalvin Phillips and could ‘triple wages’ of £55million midfielder

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have been linked with a shock move for Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips. We reported this week that Manchester City were ready to step-up their pursuit of the 26-year-old midfielder. Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions officially announced the arrival of striker Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this week....
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benfica#Liverpool Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
505K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy