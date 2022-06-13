10 Late-Night Dining Spots

Known for its fun atmosphere and beach access, The Hangout is the perfect family-friendly spot to grab a late bite to eat. Craving something sweet before you hit the hay? Head over to Matt’s Homemade Ice Cream and choose from over 60 flavors of ice cream. If you...
Learn how to create your own art project as we "Create with Paint" at Tacky Jack's Gulf Shores for "Art al Fresco" Wednesday, June 15 at 11 am. Create a unique string pull on canvas at this one-hour class to take home with you. The class includes $10 gift card...
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A new 48,000-square-foot Piggly Wiggly has opened in the West Mobile area. This super grocery store is the 14th Piggly Wiggly store that is locally owned by Manning Inc. Manning Inc. has employed 600 people locally and 65 new jobs were created for this community once the store opened. Kamal […]
An incredible number of historic houses get ruined as the decades pass. Each new owner, each new generation, each new aesthetic brings with it remodels, updates and demolitions. But occasionally you’ll find a time capsule — a house that never had a bad 1960s pink bathroom added, a 1970s brown kitchen remodel or a 1980s ceramic tile living room install. When one owner keeps an old house for their lifetime, the structure is sometimes preserved with all its original components — hardware, millwork, floors and everything else — intact. These gems are rare and a source of excitement for lovers of old houses.
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mary Kemp doesn't miss her daily exercise routine, even on her birthday. In fact, she says it's why she's now been able to celebrate 100 of them. "Exercise every day, eat healthy and maintain humor," said Kemp. Import advise for living a long and happy...
Coming off of two consecutive sold-out performances by Coral Reefer Band member Mac McAnally in Pascagoula, organizers with Grand Magnolia Music have announced that their next show will feature yet another Jimmy Buffett protégé. Mobile native and Nashville resident Will Kimbrough will headline “Jazz Fest Unplugged” on June...
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's been a fixture in downtown Mobile for more than 30 years, serving the addicted, incarcerated and homeless among us. But now, the organization, called "Wings of Life" is about to take flight and relocate in West Mobile. For a quarter of a century, "Wings...
SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The citizens of Semmes will be celebrating the Fourth of July in a big way with a performance from a previous American Idol winner. Their celebration is two days before the holiday on July 2. Taylor Hicks, 2006 American Idol winner, will be performing at the annual City of Semmes Independence […]
Juneteenth is known as a celebration or a “jubilee” for the emancipation of the final people held in captivity in Galveston, Texas on June 19th, 1865 by the General Order No. 3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger, with the proclamation of emancipation for those still in bondage, as Texas was the final Confederate holdout who still maintained institutionalized slavery. Over the years, Juneteenth has grown into a nationally recognized Federal holiday, that is also a celebration of Black-American culture. If you are looking to take part in the jubilee this year, here is a list of events around the Gulf Coast celebrating Juneteenth.
Lagoon Park launch, known locally as Mo’s Landing, is located on State Hwy. 180, 2 miles west of Ala. Hwy. 59. The double-lane ramp features three docks and lighting. The facility has 25 parking spots and restrooms. The Fort Morgan boat launch is available next to the new Fort...
For the Fairhope chapter of Prism United, 2021 was the year that showed Fairhope was ready for a public celebration of LGBTQ pride. For 2022 the group is capitalizing on that lesson with a significantly bigger celebration. Sarah Fischer, the site director for the Fairhope chapter, said her organization has...
Beachgoers in Pensacola recently spotted an unexpected sight -- a black bear running along the shoreline -- and it's proof that even bears know the South has the best beaches. 13 new phrases for when it's so hot you're at a loss for words. July 27 | 2021. It's hot...
'Tis the season for summer beach vacations, which means that a lot of families will be traveling through the famous Mobile Tunnel. Its official name is the George Wallace Tunnel and it features a pair of road tunnels that carry Interstate 10 through Mobile, Alabama from the city's downtown. The tunnels actually go beneath the Mobile River and pop back out on Blakeley Island where they join the Jubilee Parkway over Mobile Bay.
June is the month we celebrate International MUD Day! Come out and enjoy our mud hill and get super dirty! Don't forget to bring a towel and clean clothes to change into. We will have a hose and the outdoor showers close by. Mud Day is next to the Outdoor classroom on Stan Mahoney Ln.
Gulf Shores, Ala. - (OBA) - On the evening of Tuesday, June 14—just after sunset—look towards the southeast to watch the full moon rise gently above the horizon. There, it will appear large and golden hued. June’s full moon will reach peak illumination at 6:52 A.M. For...
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We haven’t gotten into the dog days of summer yet, but the sweltering heat this week has doctors in our area warning people of what could happen if you don’t stay cool. Failing to hydrate or find cooler air could leave you at risk...
We’ve spotlighted charming small towns in Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, and now it’s Alabama’s turn! From coastal calm to mountain charm to The Shoals, discover (or rediscover) these three small towns in Alabama we love. We are grateful to all our sponsors:. Fairhope, AL:...
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Destin Fire Rescue confirmed the body of a swimmer was found Sunday morning in Destin. According to their Facebook post, the body was found West of Crab Island. DFR says the man suffered a traumatic injury. DFR says the waterways will have heavier law enforcement and fire department personnel on them […]
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – The Orange Beach Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Monday, June 13th for its regular meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall. The agenda is as follows:. . PUBLIC HEARINGS. Case No. 0601-SD-22, Matthews Estate Subdivision, A Resubdivision...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 3-year-old boy was badly burned after a boat caught fire on land in Pace on Sunday. Santa Rosa County says the incident happened on the 4100 block of Sheridan Drive. The boy suffered burns to 40 percent of his body and was taken by helicopter to a burn center in Alabama.
Comments / 0