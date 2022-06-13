2022 Juneteenth Music Festival happening this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Juneteenth is now a federal holiday and we are seeing more and more events popping up to celebrate the day. But some people have been celebrating this milestone for a very long time. Groups gathered at the First African Baptist Church to celebrate the signing of...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend there is so much going on, from Father’s Day to Juneteenth. Juneteenth, which is now a federal holiday, is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. There are several events happening in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, including the Original Juneteenth Festival Saturday in Savannah.
Gospel Sunday Brunch at Plant Riverside District. Plant Riverside District – which is known as Savannah’s Entertainment District – will host a new monthly Gospel Sunday Brunch at District Live, a state-of-the-art live music venue at Plant Riverside District, starting on Father’s Day and Juneteenth on Sunday, June 19. This family-friendly event will feature a buffet-style brunch prepared by the exceptional culinary team at Plant Riverside District as well as inspiring live performances by Savannah State University’s Wesleyan Gospel Choir.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We continue highlighting events celebrating Juneteenth this weekend. Today, we’re look at what’s happening on Tybee Island - with a two-day event. To tell us about this year’s Tybee Juneteenth Celebration was the organizer, Julia Pearce.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a celebration five decades in the making. Lake Mayer in Chatham County is celebrating 50 years of service. It’s one of Savannah’s most versatile parks, ranging from a roller rink and fishing to basketball and tennis courts. Staff celebrated the big...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrate July 4th in the presence of heroes while listening to superstars. The first large-scale, open-to-the-public event at Fort Stewart since the start of the pandemic will be a country music concert by Trace Adkins. Colonel Manny Ramirez is the Garrison Commander of Fort Stewart joined...
There are several Juneteenth events taking place throughout the greater Savannah area. If you’re wondering what’s happening and where you can go to celebrate Juneteenth this year, here’s a list of several Juneteenth observances, events and celebrations taking place locally. Jepson Center Juneteenth Lecture. On Thursday, June...
Dr. Edwin Johnson of the Savannah African Art Museum talks about the organization and what visitors will experience when they come to the museum. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Statesboro’s United Voices for Christ took home a first-place win for small choir last week from Greenville South Carolina’s national gospel competition, How Sweet the Sound, last week. “I pastor and I preach, and I love singing,” the pastor of United Fellowship Worship Center and choir leader, Brock...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 19, and events are happening all weekend in Savannah to commemorate the special day for dads. Here’s a list of some events you can go to this weekend to celebrate the holiday. Father’s Day Car and Truck Show This car and truck show will include […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The heat we’ve been having lately makes it a great time to stay inside with your dog. And the Humane Society for Greater Savannah can help you if you don’t have a dog to hang out with. This Rescue Me Friday, we’re meeting Bashful....
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The story of the SS Pulaski and its catastrophic final voyage is about to be told like never before. A new exhibition called Rising to the Surface: A Summoning of Savannah’s Titanic is opening this week at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum. The...
Get “Hooked” on BBQ & Blues Traveler during the inaugural Rock ‘N Ribs Festival presented by Coligny on Hilton Head Island!. Concerts by Angie Aparo, Cranford Hollow, and Headliner, Blues Traveler. Friday’s Celebrity Chef Dinner by 2022 James Beard Finalist, Atlanta’s Chef Kevin “Redbeard” Gillespie...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - With Juneteenth this weekend, we’re highlighting different events you can go to in our area all week long. In Hilton Head, a historic site is hosting its 7th annual celebration. “Mitchelville is the first town of self-governing formerly-enslaved people in the United States,”...
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in Statesboro, you could soon have a place to show off your green thumb. The city will rent out plots where you could grow a small garden, for the cost of one trip to a restaurant. At a glance, this may just look...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While typically people come to Forsyth Park to admire the fountain, Thursday most were looking up. Hanging on 45 feet above Forsyth, a one-year old cat named Murray. “Murray loves to go outside,” said owner Cameron Powell. But during a stroll through the park Wednesday...
The Hampton County Watermelon Festival - long dubbed by organizers as the longest continuing festival in South Carolina - returns next week after a two-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 80th annual H.C. Watermelon Festival will be held June 20-25 in various locations throughout the county. With the pandemic...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whatever your reason is for wanting to eat for cheap, Savannah has plenty to offer in terms of affordable lunch places. Here’s a list of five lunch spots in Savannah that are as delicious as they are budget-friendly. Sly’s Sliders and Fries Sly’s Sliders and Fries is one of the best […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Father’s Day is this weekend, and if you want to treat Dad to a great meal, we’ve got some ideas of a good burger, steak and more!. Eat it and Like It’s Jesse Blanco joined us with the latest foodie news you need to know about!
