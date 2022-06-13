ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fulham revive their deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon after the £5.9m transfer looked to have collapsed last month with the 22-year-old hopeful of signing this week

By Simon Jones
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Fulham have revived their deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon.

The £5.9million transfer, initially agreed in April, looked to have collapsed last month but is now back on course and the 22-year-old Israeli is hopeful of signing this week.

Solomon was forced to flee from his home in Kyiv amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and made a harrowing 25-hour journey across the border to safety in neighbouring Poland.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPGSQ_0g9NXTXi00
Fulham have revived their £5.9million deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon (left)

Like many Shakhtar players he has been allowed to leave with football in the country suspended indefinitely, and his representatives Shlomy Ben Ezra and Pini Zahavi have been quick to find him a new home with Fulham.

Solomon, the youngest Israeli player to score in the Champions League, has 28 caps for his country and can play on the left wing or behind the striker.

He will fill the gap to be left by Fabio Carvalho's departure from Fulham after the youngster joined Liverpool last month.

Fulham, meanwhile, have turned to Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno after talks for Lazio's Thomas Strakosha stalled.

The Cottagers could lose Cyrus Christie as the defender is in talks with Preston North End.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyrQs_0g9NXTXi00
Solomon's arrival will fill the gap left by Fabio Carvalho's departure after joining Liverpool 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Aston Villa winger Trezeguet is a target for Turkish side Trabzonspor after the 27-year-old Egyptian impressed on loan at Super Lig rivals Istanbul Basaksehir last season

Aston Villa winger Trezeguet is wanted by Turkish side Trabzonspor. The 27-year-old has one year left on his contract and Villa are looking to cash in this summer. The Egyptian spent the second half of last season on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir and registered six goals and four assists in 13 appearances.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Black footballer, 22, who claimed he was racially abused by his own fans at Airdrie FC tells employment tribunal a club director 'tried to manipulate him into saying incident did not happen'

A footballer felt his club was trying to manipulate him into saying he did not suffer racist abuse from one of its fans, an employment tribunal has heard. Rico Quitongo has taken his former club Airdrieonians FC and one of its directors, Paul Hetherington, to the tribunal over allegations of racial discrimination.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Manchester City's Ko Itakura is closing in on a move to Borussia Monchengladbach for around £5million with Enzo Maresca in line to replace City coach Juanma Lillo who takes over at Al-Sadd

Manchester City's Japanese defender Ko Itakura is closing in on a move to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach. The Japan international is expected to agree a four-year deal once a fee is agreed between the two sides, believed to be around £5million plus the promise of additional bonus fees. Itakura...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea ponder swap deal for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in potential move that could see record-signing Blues striker Romelu Lukaku return to former club in Italy

Chelsea have enquired about Inter Milan defender Martin Skriniar in a swap deal that could involve striker Romelu Lukaku returning to his former club in Italy. Blues boss Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring a new central defender this summer following the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, with Skriniar now viewed as a potential option for the London club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyrus Christie
Person
Pini Zahavi
Person
Manor Solomon
Person
Bernd Leno
Person
Thomas Strakosha
Daily Mail

Arsenal return with a fresh bid to sign Ajax star Lisandro Martinez as Mikel Arteta tables an improved offer of £30million after their initial £25m bid for the versatile Argentina defender was turned down by the Dutch giants

Arsenal are pressing to sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez in a £30million deal. Initial talks have already taken place with Arsenal willing to offer around £25m for the Argentina international, however, Ajax have dismissed that figure and want more with the knowledge they have other clubs willing to bid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jack Wilshere urges Arsenal to sign 'experienced' Leeds star Raphinha before rivals Tottenham as the Brazilian forward has shown himself to be 'up for a fight'

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has urged his old club to beat their north-London rivals in the race for Leeds forward Raphinha. The 25-year-old is reportedly set to leave Leeds this summer, and looks likely to be staying in England due to financial struggles at his ideal club Barcelona. Raphinha...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The 'Pogmentary' is more like Keeping up with the POGBAS with self-indulgent drivel about basketball, acting and an obsession with the US - the Frenchman has shown a disdain for Manchester United and Red Devils are better off WITHOUT him

It was the title of the show that really gave it away. It wasn't just a documentary about Paul Pogba. It was called 'The Pogmentary'. It sums up the career of a talented player that has left many divided. A player who is often accused of putting more focus on his new haircuts and his Instagram account than his playing career.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

PETE JENSON: Arsenal may have found a new Vieira, but £35m Fabio is no Patrick and has a lot left to prove if he is to live up to his early promise

It is often said that Arsenal have never replaced Vieira in their midfield — well now they have. But if Arsenal are expecting new £35million midfielder Fabio to play anything like their former midfield general Patrick, they have another thing coming. Left-footed, slight of frame, bearded and Portuguese,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fulham#Liverpool#Israeli#The Champions League#Arsenal#Cottagers#Preston North End
Daily Mail

Harry Kewell says he is 'honoured' to take coaching position at Celtic after boss Ange Postecoglou hands fellow Australian another chance following Barnet sacking less than 12 months ago

Harry Kewell last night spoke of the ‘honour’ he felt in being picked by Ange Postecoglou to become a key member of Celtic’s backroom staff. The Australian football icon will arrive as a first-team coach, with Stephen McManus moving to take charge of the Parkhead club’s B team.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Spanish midfielder Marc Roca is Leeds boss Jesse Marsch's third signing of the summer after the Premier League side agree a £10.4m deal with Bayern Munich

Leeds United have signed Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca on a four-year deal for an initial £10.4million. The 25-year-old former Spain Under 21 international flew to England on Thursday night ahead of his medical at Thorp Arch on Friday. He will become Leeds’ third signing of the summer following the arrival of Red Bull Salzburg pair Brenden Aaronson for £21m and Rasmus Kristensen for £14m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: The Netherlands are nobody's fools, but England showed with emphatic win they will continue to push the boundaries of one-day cricket.. and genius Jos Buttler looked almost IMPOSSIBLE to bowl to

It is too easy to say that what we saw on Friday was only against the Netherlands. Well, the Netherlands have won a couple of Twenty20 matches against England in recent times and beat us when I went over there all those years ago. They are nobody’s fools. What...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Daily Mail

Paul Merson insists beloved Arsenal should enter transfer race for James Ward-Prowse as he compares midfielder with Trent Alexander-Arnold - and labels Southampton captain 'one of the BEST passers in England'

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has sent a message to Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, calling on his previous club to make a move for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse in the summer transfer window. Ward-Prowse is set to leave the south coast amid rumoured interest from West Ham, Newcastle, and Manchester United,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

World No 180 Ryan Peniston's dream debut at Queen's comes to an end despite pushing Filip Krajinovic all the way as Serb fights back from losing first set to book semi-final place at cinch Championships

Ryan Peniston did British tennis a service by keeping a domestic interest alive at Queen's Club until the quarter final stage, and came close to sustaining it into this weekend. He has starred amid a relatively unglamorous international field assembled for the cinch Championships, but just fell short when beaten...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher labels Sadio Mane 'a true Liverpool LEGEND' and his 'favourite player of the current era' - after £35m sale to Bayern Munich is confirmed as Senegalese's six-year stay comes to an end

Former Liverpool defender and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher has given Sadio Mane an emotional farewell on Twitter, calling the 30-year-old attacker a 'legend' at the Merseyside club. Reported by Sportsmail earlier today, Mane has completed his £35m switch from Jurgen's Klopp side to the Bundesliga champions after his hugely...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool break up their iconic six-trophy-winning front three by agreeing to sell Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in a £35m deal

Liverpool have agreed to sell Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich for £35.1million. Having already rejected two offers because of unrealistic bonuses, Liverpool will receive £27.4m with an additional £5.1m based on appearances and £2.6m on individual and team achievements. Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, who led...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Derby County's never-ending nightmare is taking its toll on the club's loyal employees as figures from the great community institution bemoan lack of action from important parties

As his bid to buy Derby County was falling apart last week, Chris Kirchner was playing golf with Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia. It was the perfect snapshot of the surreal, farcical and desperate times this club has experienced for more than a year. Six days earlier, Kirchner — an...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Jos Buttler says England will 'keep trying to score 500' in ODI cricket after he pummeled 162 out of world-record 498 against an 'intimidated' Holland side

Jos Buttler said England would keep trying to reach 500 after missing out by a whisker in a record-breaking performance in the first one-day international against the Netherlands. After battering 14 sixes in a punishing 70-ball 162 not out as England made a world-record 498 for four, Buttler said: 'We...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

415K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy