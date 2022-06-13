Bayern are ‘closing in’ on Mane deal whilst Darwin Nunez set for Liverpool medical, Inter ‘offer’ Dybala £5.1m – latest

BAYERN are closing in on a sensational swoop for Sadio Mane as personal terms are reportedly set to be agreed soon.

Mane's priority has always been to join the German giants which has provided a pathway for Benfica ace Darwin Nunez to join Liverpool.

The Reds are set to pay £85million for the Uruguayan's services and a Nunez is expected to complete his medical TODAY.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are hoping to lure Paulo Dybala to the San Siro this summer and they are poised to offer the Argentine a salary of around £5.1 million as a bargaining tool.

Christian Eriksen is set to make a decision regarding his future next week, with Brentford desperate to keep hold of him.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Brentford have made a significant offer to try and keep Eriksen in West London next season.

It may not be enough, however, with bigger clubs chasing the attacking midfielder.

Leeds reportedly face a battle to keep Kalvin Phillips as Manchester City prepare a £60million summer bid.

The Mail claims Phillips is ready to leave Elland Road after 12 years of service.

And the England international, 26, is now on the hunt for a new agency after his previous agreement expired last week.

Hasan Salihamidzic has revealed the Bayern Munich won’t be held to ransom by Liverpool over the sale of Sadio Mane.

The Bavarians want to buy the African forward, but are haggling over a fee.

“Of course we can’t rely on one option to strengthen our attack,” Salihamidzic said in regards to other options to Mane. “We must have several options.”

He added: “Generally speaking, we’re trying to strengthen our team. We’re working on several options in attack. The transfer market is not easy, it always depends on the financial possibilities of the club. I don’t want to talk about players of other clubs.”

Zouma's community service

CAT-kicking West Ham star Kurt Zouma faces hard labour such as clearing rubbish after any hope of cushy community service was dashed.

The £30million defender — whose East London club are known for the song I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles — might have been hoping for a easy job.

Hundreds of cons have been able to do unpaid work at home thanks to a Covid backlog — but there was no such luck for Zouma, 27.

Probation officials have told the star and his 24-year-old brother Yoan they would do their time in public.

And the pair were warned chores could include shovelling, litter-picking, grounds maintenance, painting or tackling graffiti.

Spurs step up Spence bid

Tottenham are reportedly stepping up their bid for Djed Spence, according to reports.

The Middlesbrough defender was outstanding for Nottingham Forest last season, where he starred on loan.

And the Telegraph reports Spurs are in pole position - having tabled a £20million bid.

Rangnick advised bid for Tchouameni

Ralf Rangnick told Man Utd to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, a report claims.

Real Madrid eventually won the race – spending £68million on the 22-year-old talent.

United are desperate a new midfielder as part of their summer rebuild.

According to Andy Mitten, Rangnick pressed forward his case for that to be Tchouameni – however United officials decided otherwise.

Utd’s part in Nunez deal

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler suggested Man Utd’s presence in the transfer race for Darwin Nunez would have potentially pushed up the price of a deal.

Writing for the Daily Mirror, Fowler penned: “What fascinates me is the presence of Manchester United amid the negotiations.

“I can guarantee the Anfield people would have been uneasy with that, as it has the potential to push up not only the price, but the wages too.

“No agent worth his salt wouldn’t use it to get a bigger contract, let’s be clear.”

Tottenham eyeing up Estupinan

Spurs are chasing Villarreal defender Pervis Estupinan, according to Marca.

The highly-rated left-back is edging closer to a move to North London - with his agent working hard to secure a deal for the star.

Estupinan was pivotal in the club's Champions League run this season.

Spurs were also locked in talks over a potential swap deal for Pau Torres and Giovani Lo Celso.

Oxlade-Chamberlain fee

Liverpool will reportedly listen to offers of just £10million for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Manchester United and West Ham are both thought to be interested in the ex-Arsenal star.

And the Liverpool Echo claims Jurgen Klopp is happy to part ways with Oxlade-Chamberlain for a bargain price this summer.

The midfielder, 28 has been at Anfield since 2017 after a £35m switch from the Gunners.

But several serious injury setbacks means he’s made just 94 league appearances.

And with time running out on the Ox’s deal, Liverpool will now let him go on the cheap.

Utd join Asensio race

Man Utd have joined Arsenal in the race for Marco Asensio, according to reports;

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo say Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is a fan of the Real Madrid winger.

The Dutchman wants to make Asensio one of his first signings, with the midfielder available for a paltry £17million.

Asensio is in the last year of his contract at the Bernabeu and expected to move.

Zidane snubs PSG

Zinedine Zidane has snubbed an offer from PSG to become their next manager, according to a trusted journalist.

Romain Molina claims Zizou has turned down the opportunity to replace Mauricio Pochettino, who had his contract terminated on Sunday.

Molina added that time is out running out to make a new appointment.

Jose Mourinho has been linked, as well as Nice manager Christophe Galtier - who has been championed by new sporting director Luis Campos.

Liverpool 'agreement' for Ramsey

Liverpool are reportedly set to reach an agreement with Aberdeen over highly rated full-back Calvin Ramsey.

The 18-year-old has been on the Anfield club’s radar for months.

And according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are set to reach an agreement with Calvin Ramsay on personal terms.

The Reds have also submitted a bid to Aberdeen for the right-back.

Aberdeen are keen to receive £8.5million plus add-ons for the 18-year-old.

Ramsey featured 33 times for the Scottish outfit last term, racking up an impressive nine assists across all competitions.

Suarez shock move

Liverpool legend Luis Suarez is reportedly being lined up for a shock transfer to Atalanta.

Marca claims the Italians have joined the race for Suarez after slumping to a disappointing eighth-place finish in Serie A.

And with the veteran striker looking to stay in Europe this summer, Atalanta could now be in pole position for his signature.

Suarez, 35, is a free agent after leaving Atletico Madrid this month.

He scored 34 goals in 83 games for Diego Simeone’s side, winning LaLiga in 2021.

Pirlo confirmed

And there it is.

The most stylish man in football, Andrea Pirlo, has secured his second job in management.

The Italian has joined Turkish top-flight side Fatih Karagümrük SK.

Pirlo previously managed Juventus, where he won the Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup.

City prepare Phillips bid

Leeds reportedly face a battle to keep Kalvin Phillips as Manchester City prepare a £60million summer bid.

The Mail claims Phillips is ready to leave Elland Road after 12 years of service.

And the England international, 26, is now on the hunt for a new agency after his previous agreement expired last week.

Phillips has gone from strength to strength in 234 appearances for Leeds.

And Premier League champions City are lining up a mega-money swoop as they look to retain the title.

McAtee in contact with Huddersfield

Man City midfielder James McAtee could be cleared to speak to Huddersfield after England Under-21 duty.

Carlos Corberan has been in contact with Etihad chiefs about a season-long loan for the 19-year-old.

Championship play-off finalists Huddersfield are edging ahead of Swansea in the chase for McAtee.

The Terriers’ boss may meet for a chat after the Young Lions’ Euro qualifier against Slovenia tomorrow.

McAtee is a product of the Manchester City academy, and featured six times in total for the senior side over the course of the recent season.

PSG part ways with Poch

Paris Saint-Germain have parted company with Mauricio Pochettino by mutual consent, according to reports.

The former Tottenham manager departs the Parc des Princes after 18 months at the helm.

According to The Athletic, both parties agreed it would be better to move on during an end of season meeting last week.

Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho and Christophe Galtier are among the favourites to replace Pochettino.

Matic to Roma edges closer

Nemanja Matic is on the cusp of becoming a Roma player.

The Serbian international will undergo a medical tomorrow in Italy before being unveiled by the Serie A club.

He will join them on a one-year deal with the option to extend, according to Fabrizio Romano.

PSG chase Lewandowksi transfer

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly entered the transfer chase to sign Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona ever since.

However, L'Equipe now claims that PSG have identified him as a top target.

And they are allegedly determined to win the race to secure his signature.

Man United are also said to be tracking the striker.

Liverpool close in on Nunez transfer

Liverpool are on the verge of completing Darwin Nunez.

The Reds will have a meeting TODAY with Benfica after having a verbal agreement that just needs signing, according to Fabrizio Romano.

A five-year contract has been agreed.

And the transfer fee will be £68m plus a £17m add on fee.

Lewandowski exit looms

Robert Lewandowski is set to leave Bayern this summer

But Bayern are wasting no time in finding his replacement.

The German giants have already identified a few options who can fill the Pole’s boots.

That’s the admission Bayern’s transfer chief Hasan Salihamidzic made when talking on the club’s transfer plans.

He said: “We’re working on several options in attack.”

Tottenham plan Richarlison bid

Tottenham are reportedly planning to make a transfer bid for Everton ace Richarlison next week.

Arsenal, Chelsea and a host of European clubs including PSG have been in contact with the Toffees over the striker.

But Spurs plan to win his signature by making a concrete offer for the Brazilian in the coming days, according to 90min.

However, Spurs will have to table a hefty bid as Everton reportedly want £60m for the striker.