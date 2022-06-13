ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Daniel Andrews calls for ALL healthcare workers to get a FOURTH Covid-19 shot as he says immunity levels are 'waning' leaving frontline hospital staff exposed

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Daniel Andrews will campaign for a second booster shot for all healthcare workers, and raise the issue with Anthony Albanese's government.

The Victorian Premier will discuss the proposal of a fourth jab with the federal government after concerns were flagged by health workers who have spent the last two years on the frontline of the ongoing pandemic.

Mr Andrews says health workers want a fourth jab to become 'real priority' in a desperate effort to keep the virus out of hospitals.

The national peak vaccine advisory group doesn't recommend booster doses for Australians aged 16-64 not at risk of severe disease or from Covid-19 at this stage.

Covid-19 continues to run rampant across Victoria with 5,076 new infections on Monday to take the state's tally of active cases to 41,924.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxkZj_0g9NXHCE00
Healthcare workers across Victoria could soon be eligible to receive a fourth Covid jab

'Many of the Covid cases that were coming into the hospital were coming in via staff,' Mr Andrews said.

'They were the very first to be part of the Commonwealth vaccination program.

'Some of their immunity is waning, so getting them fourth jabs as fast as possible is very important to help keep Covid out of the hospital.

'That'll be something that I'll be raising with the Commonwealth as soon as I get a chance.'

Mr Andrews' proposal to the federal government make one available for all healthcare workers.

An additional booster is only recommended for Australians aged over people than 65, for aged or disability care residents, are severely immunocompromised people and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islanders aged 50 and older.

A further 1.5million Aussies became eligible to get a fourth dose as a winter precaution on May 30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zNTuz_0g9NXHCE00
Healthcare workers are calling for a fourth jab to keep Covid out of hospitals

The jab is given four months after their first booster dose.

Frontline public health staff will get $3,000 bonuses as an incentive to stay in the Victorian hospital system for what will be a busy winter flu season.

The bonus is part of the government's $353 million package to aid frontline workers.

Staff in clinical and non-clinical roles will be provided the payment, including those working in cleaning, food services and laundry services.

The free meals will begin in July, lasting until the end of the year and will be offered to those who work night shifts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xv0GK_0g9NXHCE00
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (pictured with wife Catherine) will raise the issue of a fourth jab for healthcare staff with the federal government after it was raised by frontline staff

Who can get 4th Covid-19 vaccine?

People who are now recommended to receive a fourth dose include people with:

  • Immunocompromising conditions
  • Cancers
  • Specific chronic inflammatory conditions.
  • Chronic lung disease
  • Chronic liver disease
  • Severe chronic kidney disease
  • Chronic neurological disease
  • Diabetes requiring medication
  • Chronic cardiac disease.
  • People with disability with significant or complex health needs or multiple comorbidities which increase risk of poor outcomes from COVID-19
  • Severe obesity
  • Severe underweight

The updated eligibility for the above groups builds on advice in March 2022 that the following groups could get a fourth dose:

  • people aged 65 years and above
  • residents of aged care or disability care facilities
  • people with severe immunocompromise
  • Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 50 years or above

Source: ATAGI

Comments / 87

William Skaarup
4d ago

I haven't gotten the 1st jab, why would I even consider getting it, knowing natural immunity hasn't failed since I contracted it. Thankfully the hospital I work for actually uses common sense and looks at the real science! We actually have doctors that graduated from John's Hopkins, Columbia, Baylor, and UK. One of which has been published 7 times in medical journals for his 99.9% no post infection after surgery. Doctors that refused to be silenced and spoke out against mandatory experimental shots. Don't get me wrong, we had a few doctors that were and still are 100% on board with the experiment. Both have had covid multiple times...weird huh?

Reply(2)
111
Julie Podmokly
4d ago

Any healthcare worker should remember his name in case they get sick or die so them or family members can sue him for forcing this on them. They might not be able to sue the pharmaceutical companies but they can sue him for forcing it and making you sick or killing you.

Reply
25
C. E.
4d ago

when you have to get a 4th or 5th shot in under two years it's not,a vaccine.why is this so hard to figure out ?

Reply(1)
84
Related
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC calls for older adults to get second booster dose despite push-back from many experts who doubt the shots are needed: Covid deaths continue to fall - down 13% over past week

Health chiefs are urging all Americans over 50 years old to come forward for their fourth Covid vaccine amid rising cases and hospitalizations, despite some experts warning the shots are not yet needed for the group. Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC,) called...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Concern grows as two new Omicron sub-variants spread across US

Two new sub-variants of Omicron are spreading throughout the US, leaving experts concerned about their transmissibility amid America’s ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. According to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on Tuesday, sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 now account for almost 13% of all new Covid-19 cases in the US between 29 May and 4 June, making up 5.4% and 7.6% of cases, respectively.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Andrews
Person
Anthony Albanese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Healthcare Workers#Covid#Aged Care#Australians#Commonwealth
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Fort Worth

20-year-old fully vaccinated woman, who was hospitalized after the second Covid vaccine dose and still has symptoms months after the vaccination, has been expelled from campus for refusing to get booster shot

The Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus has been the very first variant of the virus that easily evades both natural and vaccine immunity. That’s the reason why many countries, including America, in the winter months set new record high number of Covid-19 cases despite decent vaccination rates and people with natural immunity who had previously recovered from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Female Celebrity Cruises passenger sues after 'receiving HIV-infected blood from another traveler' during onboard emergency transfusion when she suffered hemorrhage

A Celebrity Cruises passenger is suing the cruise line after the ship’s medical staff allegedly gave her a blood transfusion from a donor with HIV, leaving her with the virus herself. In a federal lawsuit that demands unspecified damages from the company, the woman, who was not named, alleges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Some People Test Positive for COVID Several Days After Symptoms

May 31, 2022 -- Two-plus years into the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists still aren’t sure how long people who catch coronavirus remain infectious, The Wall Street Journal reports. Some people keep testing positive with rapid tests beyond five days, and some even test positive after 10 days, the newspaper reported....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

415K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy