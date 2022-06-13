“If You Take Birth Control For As Long As I Did And Stop, Your Body Can Go Into A Hormonal Shock And Trigger Autoimmune Disease Responses": This Woman Experienced Extreme Hair Loss As A Result Of Stopping The Pill

Related
MedicalXpress
Does polycystic ovary syndrome put women at higher risk of developing additional medical conditions
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is the most common endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age. In a study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, women with PCOS were more likely than other women to also be diagnosed with migraine, hypertension, tendinitis, osteoarthritis, and endometriosis. Affected women were also using medications more often and reported their own health to be poorer than women without PCOS.
MedicalXpress
Playing games with your pelvic floor could be a useful exercise for urinary incontinence
Many of us have heard of "Kegels" or pelvic floor exercises, and probably have a vague sense we should be doing more of them. For many women, our social media news feeds are full of ads for the latest gizmos and gadgets for exercising our pelvic floors. There are brands with game-like apps including Perifit and Elvie, and there are Kegel balls for sale too.
You no longer need surgery to be diagnosed with endometriosis. Here's what's changed
By age 44, endometriosis affects around one in nine women and people assigned female at birth in Australia. It’s caused by the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus found outside the uterus. While endometriosis is most commonly found in the pelvic cavity, it can sometimes be found in the diaphragm, lungs and elsewhere. Symptoms include severe period pain, pain below the belly button when not menstruating, fatigue, digestive problems (often mistaken for irritable bowel syndrome), pain with bowel motions and/or urination, painful intercourse, and infertility. It previously took, on average, 6.4-8 years for endometriosis to be diagnosed...
Refinery29
My GP Dismissed My Endometriosis Pain Because I Don’t Want A Baby Yet
"I recall bawling in a gynaecologist's office – begging him to perform a hysterectomy. I told him I never want children: never have done, never will do. Why didn’t he listen?" The constant pain, vomiting and loss of consciousness that Sarah – then 17 – experienced due to...
Medical News Today
Is there a link between pelvic congestion syndrome and ovarian cancer?
Pelvic congestion syndrome (PCS) is a chronic condition that causes pain in the pelvic region. PCS shares some similar symptoms with ovarian cancer. Medical professionals may look to rule out ovarian cancer when diagnosing PCS. Researchers estimate. 10–30% — of people with chronic pelvic pain have PCS. This...
Nine kids dead and dozens more ill after eating baby formula produced at contaminated factory
AS many as nine children have died since early 2021 due to baby formula possibly contaminated at a factory in Michigan, according to new documents. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) investigated these claims and stated that only two children had died while two others were sickened after consuming the formula from the Sturgis plant.
Medical News Today
Ovarian cancer risk after a hysterectomy
A hysterectomy is a surgical procedure to remove a person’s uterus, and in some cases, other reproductive tissues. A hysterectomy can reduce the risk of ovarian cancer. However, it does not eliminate the risk entirely. Ovarian cancer is cancer that develops in the ovaries. These are female reproductive organs...
Sneaky Hip Pain Causes That Might Surprise You
If you've been experiencing hip pain, this may be why.
Medical News Today
What to know about endometriosis and dyschezia (painful bowel movements)
Dyschezia is a term used to describe painful bowel movements. Many conditions can cause dyschezia. It can be a symptom of endometriosis, a condition that affects females. Endometriosis happens when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus. It can grow on the intestines and digestive system, causing pain during bowel movements.
scitechdaily.com
New Side Effects of Popular Medicines Discovered: Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Could Cause Chronic Pain
Whenever you have a headache, your back hurts, your arthritis flares up, or you have a fever, odds are you will be taking some anti-inflammatory medicine. NSAIDs, or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, are the most prevalent form of anti-inflammatory medication. According to the American Gastroenterological Association, nearly 30 million Americans take them every day to ease pain or discomfort.
verywellhealth.com
Rheumatoid Arthritis Inflammation: What to Expect
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a type of inflammatory arthritis. It occurs when the immune system, which normally protects you, malfunctions and starts to attack your healthy cells. RA mainly attacks the synovium (the lining of the joints), but it can cause inflammation (painful swelling) in other body parts. RA will...
Does The Keto Diet Help Relieve Symptoms Of Depression?
Keto is a popular low-carb diet that may result in various health benefits. But how does it affect mental health, and more specifically, depression?
New drug fezolinetant shows promise for reducing hot flashes during menopause
Hot flashes are one of the most well-known symptoms of menopause and they can be severe and frequent, happening throughout the day and night over several years. Researchers say they have found a new, effective treatment that could provide relief and an alternative to existing therapies. "The simple truth is...
Doctors warn against over-medicalising menopause after UK criticism
Seeing natural event as hormone deficiency requiring treatment could increase women’s anxiety, say medics
IFLScience
First Pill For Severe Alopecia Areata Hair Loss Given FDA Approval
A first-of-its-kind alopecia drug has just been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), offering fresh hope for the millions of people in the US who experience severe hair loss as a result of the autoimmune condition. The once-a-day pill, known as baricitinib (sold under the brand name...
MedicineNet.com
Why Do I Keep Getting Heartburn Every Day? Causes & Triggers
Heartburn occurs when stomach acids flow back up into the esophagus and can cause a burning, uncomfortable feeling in the chest, just behind the breastbone. Occasional heartburn is usually not a cause for concern and can be managed with lifestyle changes and over-the-counter medications. However, frequent heartburn that occurs every day may be a sign of something more serious.
My Friend's Husband Keeps Sending Me Creepy DMs — Should I Tell Her?
"It's definitely starting to cross a line."
BuzzFeed
