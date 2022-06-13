“If You Take Birth Control For As Long As I Did And Stop, Your Body Can Go Into A Hormonal Shock And Trigger Autoimmune Disease Responses": This Woman Experienced Extreme Hair Loss As A Result Of Stopping The Pill

"However, a lot of my patients opt not to be on birth control for several different reasons. Like any pharmaceutical, there are known side effects and birth control is no exception. There are also other non-hormonal birth control options like the copper IUD , and of course barrier methods like condoms, diaphragms, etc. Finding a birth control that works best for you and your situation is a conversation to have with your provider."

