Arsenal ‘discover’ Tielamans’ £25m price tag, Raphinha ‘will not replace’ Saka, Osihmen bid REJECTED – transfer updates

ARSENAL are stepping up their pursuit of Leicester City star Youri Tielemans but they will need to fork out a minimum of £25 million according to reports.

The Belgium international is entering the final year of his contract at the King Power and Mikel Arteta is hoping to lure him to North London this summer.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been put on red alert as Raphinha could be up for grabs and reports suggest that the Brazilian will not be a replacement for Bukayo Saka - but more of a rotational option.

And Arsenal have reportedly had a £51 million bid for Napoli talisman Victor Osihmen REJECTED.

Arsenal have had a £51million offer for Victor Osimhen rejected, according to reports from Italy.

The Nigerian striker is one of many forwards that Mikel Arteta’s side are currently trailing.

And according to Il Mattino, Arsenal have tested the water with Napoli by tabling a £51million bid for the hotshot, which has been dismissed by the Serie A giants.

The report adds Napoli are after a fee in the region of £85million for their talisman.

Arsenal are chasing Lille centre-back Sven Botman, according to reports.

La Repubblica claim the Gunners have joined the race for the defender’s signature.

Spurs, Man Utd and Newcastle have also been credited with an interest in the Dutch international.

Arsenal star Marcelo Flores was praised for his talent by Mexico boss Tata Martino.

He said of Flores: “Marcelo is everything a coach expects, that the player has those desires to assert his dribbling, he does what we all expect of him, he executes the ‘one on one’, which is one of the best qualities and the penalty is anecdotal.

“It’s fine…We had Santi, Chávez and Orbelín, Santi decided to give it to him and the boy is in the dressing room crying inconsolably, and it’s sad because this career has many disappointments.

“But everything that happened is well, everything is experience and everything is knowledge; Marcelo is something different, he needs peace of mind and hopefully they can give it to him.”

Tielemans wants trophies

Youri Tielemans is desperate to copy Belgium pal Kevin de Bruyne and win more major trophies.

The Leicester midfield ace, who is a £25million summer target for Arsenal, got his hands on the FA Cup in 2021 by scoring the Wembley winner over Chelsea.

Tielemans said: “Every player wants that. That is just natural when you are in the game, you want to win trophies.

“That is the best feeling to win trophies. Obviously every player would say the same, definitely.”

Tielemans showed just why Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made him a transfer target when he coolly stroked home Belgium’s opener in the 1-1 Nations League draw with Wales on Saturday night.

When asked for an update on his future, Tielemans, who has one year left on his Foxes contract, added: “No sorry. I have expressed myself on that before and there is nothing new. I don’t think this is the moment and place to discuss that.”

Barça stance on Depay

Barcelona will only let Memphis Depay leave, if they can find a replacement.

The Gunners have been linked with the Dutch forward, who appeared on our shores for Man Utd.

And it was previously said the Catalans would be willing to let him go this summer.

However, Sport via Sport Witness have said they will only let Depay leave if someone else can fill his void AND they receive a really good offer.

Nketiah salary

Eddie Nketiah has been offered a six-figure salary to sign a new contract.

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, the striker has been offered at least £100,000-per-week.

“Nketiah is an interesting one, because I was told the other day that he’s been given a six-figure salary to sign his new contract, and that seems a lot of money to me for him.”

Richarlison fee

Arsenal are one of many sides that have been linked Everton ace Richarlison.

The Brazilian could be set to move this summer - with the Emirates touted to be a desitination.

However, the Mail and Telegraph both report it could take an offer of more than £50million to prise him from Goodison Park.

Spurs are also said to be interested.

McEneff's emotional message

Jordan McEneff has said an emotional goodbye to Arsenal, following his release from the club.

He wrote on Instagram: "Just wanted to say thank you to everyone at Arsenal for the last 6+ years!

"There’s been a lot of setbacks over the years but the club has stuck by me and helped me develop so much as a person and a player, I have met friends for life and wish every player, coach and member of staff all the best for the future once a gunner always a Gunner."

Ings offered

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Danny Ings, according to reports.

The Aston Villa hitman, 29, is said to be surplus to requirements to Steven Gerrard.

90min also claim that Man Utd have been sounded for a potential move.

Ings scored seven goals in 31 games for Villa last season.

Wilshere tips Jesus for Arsenal

Jack Wilshere has tipped Mikel Arteta's relationship with Gabriel Jesus to swing the balance when it comes to signing the Brazilian.

The Gunners remain interested in the Man City man, but face competition from the rivals.

Although Wilshere thinks the Gunners have a good chance of securing his services.

Wilshere told talkSPORT: “I think they will be queuing up to sign him. Arsenal will have a big chance of signing him because of his relationship with Mikel Arteta.

“I can see Newcastle going for him as well but I would love to see him at Arsenal.”

'Cheeky' Lukaku bid

Paul Merson believes the Gunners should make a "cheeky" bid for Chelsea's out-of-favour forward Romelu Lukaku.

"Arsenal should make a cheeky £60m bid for Romelu Lukaku this summer," he wrote in his Daily Star column.

“Because if Chelsea are so desperate to let him go that they’re talking about loaning him to Inter Milan, surely they would take the money! Arsenal haven’t had someone who is big and strong and dynamic like that since Kevin Campbell.

“I know he hasn’t scored a lot of goals this season but Lukaku is an elite goalscorer. Arsenal play great football up to the edge of the box but then it often fizzles out.

“Arsenal have runners who could get in behind him and supply him with crosses. I would like to think Arsenal is a club Lukaku would consider. They’re talking about him going back to Inter Milan but Arsenal are as big a club as Inter. Arsenal may not be in the Champions League next season, but Inter are not winning it are they?”

No Chill

Italy star Giorgio Chiellini has spoken on grabbing Bukayo Saka's shirt in the Euro 2020 final.

“It was in the 90th minute and I'd read the flight of the ball, thinking I could shepherd it out of play when really I could have controlled it.

“But I was convinced I could put my body between Saka and the ball and let it go out of play, but he wriggled round me.”

“When he wriggled round from behind and had that space to run into, my reaction was to grab him. And I grabbed him good!”

Tavares wanted by Marseille

Struggling Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares is wanted in a loan transfer by French outfit Marseille, according to reports.

Tavares joined the Gunners last summer from Benfica in a £7.2million transfer

The 22-year-old was handed more game time than what he was most likely expecting last term, with starting left-back Kieran Tierney struggling with injuries.

Tavares was hit and miss for the Gunners.

At times he'd look electric going forward. But often he was defensively vulnerable.

And according to Lions de l'Atlas, Tavares could be handed the chance to improve on loan in France.

Saliba urged to join Marseille

Matteo Guendozi has pledged to "try and push" William Saliba to leave Arsenal and join Marseille permanently.

Speaking to Telefoot, the midfielder said: "William now has Marseille in his heart, and I’m sure that he’ll come back to Marseille next season.

"So I’m going to keep pushing so that he stays with us."

Asensio transfer race heats up

Arsenal have reportedly joined rivals Tottenham in the transfer chase for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.

Tottenham and AC Milan have allegedly already been offered the player.

Now Arsenal are also in the mix to sign him, according to the Daily Mirror.

This latest report claims that the Gunners have “contacted Asensio’s representatives to seek answers” about his and Real’s demands.

Dybala edges closer to Inter move

Paolo Dybala is on the verge of joining Inter Milan, according to reports.

The ex-Juventus striker has nearly agreed terms with Inter, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

And he will meet with representatives from the club imminently to discuss terms, the report adds.

Arteta's frustration over transfers

Mikel Arteta is reportedly “frustrated by Arsenal's transfer indecision” as he fears missing out on Gabriel Jesus.

The Gunners are insisting that all major transactions are approved by their American ownership.

And the boss believes that could cost them the chance of securing Manchester City’s Brazilian striker.

The Gunners have reportedly opened negotiations with the representative of Jarrod Bowen, according to reports.

The Beautiful Game podcast claims Arsenal have made contact regarding the signing of the West Ham forward – who was in sublime form for the Hammers this season.

Bowen earned himself an England call up following a brilliant campaign where he scored 18 goals and made 13 assists in all competitions.

The report says that Bowen’s name is on a list of attacking targets that also includes Leeds star Raphina.

Fulham are reportedly in talks to sign Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno.

The Cottagers are exploring a number of options, but Leno is the preferred target, according to The Athletic.

And they may be in luck as Leno wants to remain in London, the report adds.

But Fulham are yet to place a bid for the keeper, it was also stated.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in a £42million deal for Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Corriere dello Sport claims the midfielder has emerged as a target for Mikel Arteta, who wants a new No8 this summer.

Asensio monitored

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on Marco Asensio's contract situation at Real Madrid, according to reports.

The Gunners are one of several clubs who have been alerted to the midfielder - whose contract expires in 12 months.

Los Blancos have offered him a contract extension, however he has so far refused to sign a new deal.

There is a belief at the Bernabeu that he could exit for free, so would want to cash in instead.

Arsenal lose out on wonderkid

The Gunners have missed out on a top South American talent, if reports are to be believed.

Paraguayan wonderkid Julio Enciso is now flying to England to sign for a Premier League club, just months after Arsenal scouts were watching him.

However, it appears the forward is heading for Brighton in an £8million deal, say Sky Sports.

The 18-year-old scored 11 goals in 17 games for his club Libertad last season.

Bent backs Jesus for Gunners

Darren Bent has backed Gabriel Jesus to thrive at Arsenal, if he signs for the Gunners.

"I’d like to see him (Jesus) go to Arsenal. I think he’d be brilliant," the talkSPORT host said.

“He’s not got a point to prove but I think he needs regular football and I think he’s more than good enough to score the goals to help Arsenal get back to where they’d like to get to. So I think that would be a really good addition to the squad.”

Depay for sale

Barcelona want to sell Arsenal target Memphis Depay, according to a report.

Spanish outlet Sport say that the Catalans are willing to part with the Dutchman to raise funds for other signings.

The Gunners are in desperate need of firepower, after losing Alexandre Lacazette.

And Depay could add much experience to their forward-line.

Xhaka targeted by Bundesliga giants

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly eyeing up a move for Granit Xhaka.

The Daily Mirror claim that the Swiss midfielder has emerged as a target for the Bundesliga giants, as they prepare for a Champions League campaign next season.

And they have been buoyed in their chase by the fact the Gunners want to bring another midfielder in - ith Youri Tielemans linked to the Emirates.

Roma were also interested in Xhaka in the past - with Jose Mourinho a fan.

Arteta frustration

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is growing frustrated by the club's indecision in the transfer market, according to a report

The Daily Mail also claim a deal for top transfer target Gabriel Jesus is nowhere near.

The story says the Gunners are reluctant to meet his £50million transfer fee.

While talks over personal terms also haven't been discussed.