After the recent shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo, a student march is taking part across the country in different locations including Amarillo. March for Our Lives is an organization that originally marched in 2018 after the shooting in Parkland, FL. They have decided to march again. The main March for Lives will take place in Washington, DC, Saturday, June 11. However, over 100 other March for Lives will be taking place across the country at the same time.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO