Frenkie de Jong and Antony are ‘definite arrivals’ at Man Utd as Erik ten Hag makes double transfer swoop for old stars

By Jake Lambourne
 4 days ago

BARCELONA midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Ajax winger Antony are claimed to be "definite arrivals" at Manchester United this summer.

New Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is understood to be desperate to sign the pair, who he worked with at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong is a reported target for Manchester United Credit: Getty
Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag is claimed to be keen to sign Ajax winger Antony Credit: Getty

United have been heavily linked with a move for De Jong, with the club locked in talks with the Blaugrana.

It has been claimed that the LaLiga giants are seeking a fee in the region of £80million for the Dutch international.

The 25-year-old is believed to have been 'convinced' to make the switch to Old Trafford after Ten Hag identified him as his No1 target.

And Ten Hag could also be reunited with Brazilian forward Antony at the Theatre of Dreams after winning back-to-back Eredivisie titles together.

The 22-year-old declared last month that he will "always stand" with Ten Hag to fuel speculation of a potential transfer.

Ajax are thought to be seeking up to £51m for the ex-Sao Paulo ace, who scored 12 goals in 33 games during the 2021-22 season.

Despite the hefty fees quoted by Barca and Ajax, talkSPORT has stated that United are on course to secure both of their services.

Alex Crook said: "I think United are definitely in for Antony.

"His numbers for much of the season were decent.

"I think he missed the end of the campaign injured but he’s obviously someone that Erik ten Hag knows well.

“There’s been talk of a £40million bid going in for him, certainly my sources at United haven’t distanced themselves from those rumours so I think Antony is a target.

“In fact I’ve had a text from somebody else saying if he doesn’t become a Manchester United player this summer I would be surprised.

“I think at the moment him and Frenkie De Jong look like two definite arrivals at Manchester United and are two players that Ten Hag clearly trusts and believes he can get the best out of.”

