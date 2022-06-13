Chelsea ‘want’ Loftus-Cheek-Skriniar swap deal, Blues ‘really close’ in Slonina signing, Kounde transfer offer – latest

CHELSEA are ramping up their interest to sign Inter defender Milan Skriniar this summer.

The Blues will reportedly submit a cash-offer as well as adding Ruben Loftus-Cheek's services to the deal.

And Skriniar is not the only defensive minded player Chelsea are hoping to lure to Stamford Bridge as they are poised to launch an offer for Sevilla ace Jules Kounde too.

Meanwhile, legendary transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that the Blues are leading the race to sign talented Chicago goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina ahead of Real Madrid.

Good morning Chelsea fans

Chelsea are on the verge of a deal for US keeper Gabriel Slonina, according to reports.

Fabrizio Romano has tweeted the Blues are leading the race over Real Madrid – with an £8million fee agreed.

The Italian journalist wrote: ‘Gabriel Slonina deal update. Chelsea are now really close to signing the talented goalkeeper, they are pushing after Real Madrid bid rejected – talks are in progress with Chelsea to get the deal done soon.’

“€10m fee expected by Chicago for 2004-born GK Slonina,” Romano added.

Sevilla are playing hard ball over a fee for Jules Koundé.

The LaLiga club know Chelsea’s desperation in finding defensive cover, after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

And reports in Spain say they are looking at a £55million fee for the French defender now.

The centre back has been on Chelsea’s radar since last summer, with the Blues close to a deal before last season.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek might find himself surplus to requirements this summer at Stamford Bridge.

But the midfielder may have a suitor in Serie A giants Inter Milan.

The England star is being chased by the Italians, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Fabregas anniversary

It was eight years ago today that Cesc Fabregas signed for Chelsea.

In his time with the Blues, the Spaniard appeared 198 times for the club and scored 22 goals.

He also won the Premier League twice, as well as a UEFA Europa League, League Cup and FA Cup.

Chelsea close to keeper deal

Nkunku blow

Christopher Nkunku will stay with RB Leipzig this summer, according to reports.

Leipziger Volkszeitung claim that despite the Blues registering their interest in the French talent, the Germans are more likely to tie him down to a new deal.

Nkunku has been watched by Chelsea scouts all season.

Kimpembe clue

Presnel Kimpembe has revealed a clue about his future - after being linked with Chelsea.

"I said that I was reaching 27 years of age and that my next contract would be decisive," the PSG defender said in a press conference before his country met Croatia last week.

"I want to be able to know what the project of the club will look like. I didn’t say anything wrong.

"I joined the club when I was nine or 10 years old. I think it’s a legitimate question to ask my club about the future project and what role I am going to be given.

"At the moment, I am focused on the France team and on tomorrow’s match."

Kounde fee

James defends rival

Reece James leapt to the defence of Trent Alexander-Arnold and his defensive ability.

The Chelsea defender was quizzed about the Liverpool star's attacking prowess sometimes leaving his team vulnerable.

But James wasn't having any of it.

"I make mistakes as well. I gave away a penalty against Hungary so we are both still learning our trade," the 22-year-old said.

"Liverpool have 95 per cent of the ball and he defends less than I have to. People have a lot of stuff to say and don't really know the game. Trent is a great player."

Chelsea 'confident' on Dembele

The Blues are reportedly confident of striking a deal with Ousmane Dembele, according to reports.

The French winger has decided to leave Barcelona when his contract expires this month, and is available on a free transfer.

And football.london claims Chelsea are convinced they will be able to secure the World Cup winner's signature.

The report adds that positive signals have come out of his camp.

Koulibaly's huge offer

Chelsea target Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly tempted by the Blues' huge offer.

The giant Napoli centre half is a target for both the Blues and London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The West Londoners have stolen a march on Spurs by tempting Koulibally with a £165,000-per-week contract, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Gilmour gets praised

Football legend Kenny Daglish has leapt to Billy Gilmour's defence after he was slammed for his performances for Scotland.

Daglish said: "It wasn’t his best game for his country [against Ukraine]. But his performance didn’t merit some of the negative reaction, which was way over the top.

“Steve Clarke left Billy on the bench against Armenia, and we produced a decent performance to win the Nations League tie 2-0. He came off the bench yesterday, but could do little to prevent a sore result.

“Now, it’s all about what Billy does in the future. There is no doubt he has the ability and, just as importantly, the correct attitude. So I expect his career to continue on an upward trajectory.”

Bremer transfer battle

Chelsea are reportedly ready to fight Tottenham to sign Torino defender Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian centre-back, 25, has caught the eye with his impressive displays in Italy this term.

And La Stampa are now claiming that Bremer is the man that they want to add to their ranks at Stamford Bridge.

However, Antonio Conte’s Spurs are also interested in the former Atletico Mineiro ace and a £34m bidding war could be about to start between the two rivals.

Matic to Roma edges closer

Nemanja Matic is on the cusp of becoming a Roma player.

The Serbian international will undergo a medical tomorrow in Italy before being unveiled by the Serie A club.

He will join them on a one-year deal with the option to extend, according to Fabrizio Romano.

PSG chase Lewandowksi transfer

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly entered the transfer chase to sign Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona ever since.

However, L’Equipe now claims that PSG have identified him as a top target.

And they are allegedly determined to win the race to secure his signature.

Man United are also said to be tracking the striker.

James defends England pal

Reece James has leapt to the defence of England team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold amid criticism of his defensive abilities.

Jame said: "I make mistakes as well. I gave away a penalty against Hungary so we are both still learning our trade.

"Liverpool have 95% of the ball and he defends less than I have to. People have a lot of stuff to say and don't really know the game. Trent is a great player."

Lukaku warning issued to Inter

Antonio Cassano has warned Inter Milan not to take back Romelu Lukaku.

He told his Bobo TV stream: “I wouldn't take him back.

“He said he was going to his dream team, earning 15 million euros. Now, however, in London he doesn’t kick a ball and would like to return to Italy.

“Inter's problem, given that Dybala is coming, is that if they get Lukaku they have to sell Lautaro. Again, I would not sign Lukaku.

“Also because first of all you have to pay for him, but then you have to see the reaction of the fans: if he scores two goals per game, okay, but otherwise the situation becomes quite difficult.

“Lukaku has to think about it. At this point, I say he stays at Chelsea.”

Chelsea and Tottenham chase defender

Chelsea are ready to rival Tottenham in the transfer race to sign Torino defender Gleison Bremer.

However, Bayern Munich and AC Milan are also tracking Bremer, according to Milan News.

And he won't come cheap as Torino will take no less than £34m for the centre-back, the report adds.

Chelsea submit offer for keeper

Chelsea have reportedly tabled a huge offer for Chicago Fire goalie Gabriel Slonina.

Real Madrid were closing in on the Ukrainian goalkeeper, but Chelsea have entered the fray with a large offer, according to Relevo.

But the Blues have their work cut out convincing the 18-year-old to turn down Los Blancos who he wants to join, according to his agent, the report added.

Reece James speaks on versatility

Reece James has revealed how versatile he can be on the pitch, deploying various positions.

He added: "I like getting forward, attacking, creating chances and scoring goals.

“But at the same time, my job is to defend, keep clean sheets and help the team. I like the balance between both.

“When I play a back three and I’m a wing-back, I’m a lot higher. I have more freedom to roam and do what I want.

“But when I play in a back four it’s more set as a defender and it’s a bit harder to get forward.

"When I was young I was a striker, scoring lots of goals, then I moved to midfield, then defence. I like to attack.”

Reece James on England rivalry

Chelsea star Reece James has detailed the friendly rivalry he shares with England team-mate Kyle Walker for the right-back spot.

He said: “At the end of the day everyone wants to play - and I think everyone believes they should play.

“So it’s difficult at times, but we need to stay together and stick by what the manager decides to play – and just be ready when your chance falls.

“I’ve got a good relationship with Kyle so that when he sees me do something that I could get better at, he always tries to help me.

“He wants the best for me. I think that goes a long way and it’ll continue to help my career go in the right direction."

Chelsea have been given a transfer boost after Barcelona confirmed Ousmane Dembele has not signed a new contract offer.

The winger, 25, has just weeks left on his current Nou Camp deal.

And Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Dembele on a free transfer.

Spanish outlet Marca claim Chelsea are set to meet with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso imminently.

Both remain on Barcelona’s radar, and have been offered contracts by the Catalans.

Their futures at Stamford Bridge are up in the air. Alonso has said he fancies a move back to LaLiga.

Chelsea have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.

Sevilla chief Jose Maria Cruz de Andres has confirmed Kounde wishes to move on – and even name dropped Chelsea as an option.

He said: “Again, the player, I am sure, respects Sevilla FC. He is happy with us. In the case of Kounde, it is not a matter of money. It’s a matter of him wanting to play in a more competitive team than Sevilla FC.

“I am sure he is a player that is attractive for teams like Chelsea, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and these types of teams. He wants to play in a more competitive team.”

De Ligt would be a 'massive signing'

If Chelsea manage to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt, it would be a 'massive signing'.

The Blues are in dire need of defensive reinforcements after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

And journalist Pete O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: “It’d be a massive signing for Chelsea.

"We all know the problems that they’ve got in their centre-back area for next season with Rudiger and Christensen leaving, so to get someone like De Ligt would be a big bonus for Chelsea."

However, any potential deal could cost over £67.5million.

Dumfries battle on

Man Utd and Chelsea are locked in a battle for Denzel Dumfries.

Inter Milan are reportedly willing to listen to offers for the Dutch right-back this summer.

United are in the market for a new full-back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka reportedly listed for transfer.

While Chelsea have lost defenders including Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, and are swearing on the futures of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea pair's future

Spanish outlet Marca claim Chelsea are set to meet with Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso imminently.

Both remain on Barcelona's radar, and have been offered contracts by the Catalans.

Their futures at Stamford Bridge are up in the air.

Alonso has said he fancies a move back to LaLiga.

Mount starts

Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount starts for England against Italy.

It means the Blues star is playing his third consecutive game for his country.

Mount is in fine form, after starring for Thomas Tuchel's side - and winning the club's player of the year.

He managed more goal contributions than anyone at the club - 13 strikes and 16 assists.