Michigan man found guilty of shooting state trooper

FINDLAY — Acting as his own lawyer, a Muskegon, Mich. man argued before a Hancock County jury Monday that he was framed for the October, 2021, shooting of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.

“Without that evidence, without that DNA being on the trigger of that firearm, the prosecution has nothing, has no evidence,” Robert Tramaine Hathorn, 43, of the 1800 block of Jefferson Street, said.

After about four hours of deliberation, the jury disagreed.

Hathorn was found guilty of six felony charges, including felonious assault, aggravated robbery, failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, and two counts of having a weapon while under disability.

For more than a week, he stood trial on accusations that, on Oct. 6, 2021, he shot Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Josef Brobst, of Findlay, on Interstate 75 in the groin with the trooper’s own service pistol, seriously injuring him.

Hathorn denied the charges and argued Trooper Brobst shot himself and investigators subsequently planted his DNA on the trooper’s service weapon. Hathorn’s DNA was found on the trigger as well as on the bottom of the gun’s holster, according to the state.

The Hancock County Prosecutor’s office, countering Hathorn’s claims, said that no evidence of a cover-up or a frame-job has been presented to jurors. The state called it “preposterous and insulting.”

“We feel that it is a just and right verdict,” Hancock County prosecutor Phillip Riegle said. He noted that considering the number of charges Hathorn was convicted of, he has a high probability of going to prison “for a longtime.”

While Hathorn opted to represent himself at trial, a defense attorney, Alex Treece, of the Hancock County Public Defender’s Office, assisted the defendant. As the verdict was read, he rocked back in his chair, poured himself a glass of water, and, when given the chance to speak, thanked the jury for their service.

According to assistant county prosecutor Colleen Limerick, the night of the alleged incident, Oct. 6, began like any other for Trooper Brobst.

“At about 10 p.m., he got some gas, he got an energy drink, and he got some chew for the start of his shift. Just like any other Wednesday night, working the midnight shift for highway patrol,” Ms. Limerick said.

Just after 11 p.m., Trooper Brobst was checking speeds near milepost 161 when he pulled over a Michigan-registered sport utility vehicle driving southbound on 1-75 near Findlay. Hathorn, the SUV’s driver, was speeding, Ms. Limerick said.

Upon pulling over, Trooper Brobst reported the SUV smelled of marijuana and he asked Hathorn to exit the vehicle and wait for a second trooper to arrive, as is policy for vehicle searches. A woman and several of Hathorn’s children were in the car at the time of the stop.

Dash camera footage shows Trooper Brobst talking with Hathorn on the side of the road. The trooper’s dominant hand — Ms. Limerick told jurors he’s a lefty — is visible throughout this interaction.

When Hathorn lunges at him, the trooper’s hand does not appear to be anywhere near his service pistol, though Hathorn originally told investigators Trooper Brobst shot him in the finger unprovoked, narrowly missing his face, and instigating the ensuing struggle.

“Yes, I made an inconsistent statement, but I know I didn’t have my hand on the firearm,” Hathorn said during his closing arguments. He reiterated that he believed he’d heard a gunshot and that the sound had prompted him to act.

Police footage shows Hathorn “bear-hug” Trooper Brobst.

“All I did was put him in the bear-hug for his safety and my safety. I heard a bang. He heard a bang. What other motivation could I have?” the defendant said.

Camera footage shows the two struggle, and with Hathorn on top, they tumble over the interstate’s guardrail and into darkness. Over the next several seconds, Trooper Brobst can be heard yelling for Hathorn to get off of him. A loud bang rings out and Hathorn runs back to his vehicle before fleeing the scene, leaving Trooper Brobst yelling repeatedly for help.

The state argued that Hathorn’s finger was injured when he fired Trooper Brobst’s weapon during their struggle over the guardrail and while the weapon was still in the trooper’s holster. Only one shell casing was discovered at the scene and only one bullet was missing from Trooper Brobst’s gun. That bullet is currently lodged in the trooper’s groin.

Hathorn’s black 2016 Chevrolet Suburban was found about three hours later near a cornfield on County Road 140, just west of Findlay. Prosecutors argued that the vehicle was hidden there by Hathorn in an attempt to destroy or hide evidence.

“I was leaving because of my safety. I wasn’t hiding the vehicle. I was hiding me and my loved ones,” Hathorn said, noting that he was aware of an all-points bulletin that had gone out describing him as “armed and dangerous.” He said he feared for his life.

After a 14-hour manhunt, Hathorn was captured at about 1:30 p.m. on Hancock County Road 223 near Trenton Avenue in Findlay, Ohio State Highway Patrol previous reported. Hathorn was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay for the wound to his finger and was later booked into the Hancock County jail, where he remains in custody.

Trooper Brobst was treated for his injuries at Blanchard Valley Hospital. Ms. Limerick told jurors the bullet had barely missed his femoral artery.

“Brobst was shot by this defendant in the line of duty while protecting and serving this community,” she said. “We ask you to reach the only fair and just verdict in this case. We ask that you find him guilty as charged.”

Jurors began their deliberations shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday. The trial was previously postponed after Hathorn required medical treatment for periostitis, a condition that causes inflammation and swelling. He said he was feeling better on Monday morning.

Judge Reginald Routson declined to set a sentencing date on Monday so that the parties would be given the chance to confer.