Grizzlies announce multi-year contract extension for head coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Monday that the team signed Head Coach Taylor Jenkins to a multi-year contract extension, a release said.

“Taylor has done an outstanding job leading our team and this extension is well-deserved,” said Grizzlies EVP of Basketball Operations and General Manager Zachary Z. Kleiman.

“The year-over-year progress under Taylor speaks for itself, but his growth-oriented, selfless and competitive approach has been a driving force in the establishment of a sustainable culture. We have full confidence that Taylor will steer us to Memphis’ first championship,” he said.

Last season, Jenkins lead the Grizzlies to a 56-26 record, the second-best record in the NBA and tied for the best single-season record in franchise history.

According to a release, Memphis earned the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs, a franchise-best, and advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time since 2015.

The Grizzlies also captured the Southwest Division championship during the regular season, the first division title in franchise history.

According to the Grizzlies, Jenkins was hired in June 2019 and has compiled a career regular-season record of 128-99 (.564), has guided Memphis to the NBA Playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

The Grizzlies have established a new franchise record for scoring average in each of Jenkins’ three seasons on the sidelines, averaging 115.6 points in 2021-2022, the release said.

