ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Brendan Fevola will make a small fortune for pulling the gloves on in the AFL's Footy Fight Night – as the footballers' paydays are revealed

By Josh Alston
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

He never won a premiership or a Brownlow medal, but 'household name' Brendan Fevola will still command top cash at the inaugural Footy Fight Night in Melbourne in August.

Dual Coleman Medallist Fevola is one of four confirmed former AFL players that will take part in the fight night, taking on former Geelong triple premiership forward Cameron Mooney.

The other confirmed fight is former Collingwood star Dane Swan taking on Western Bulldogs and Essendon Football Club legend Adam Cooney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXWQf_0g9NKuVE00
Former AFL players Cameron Mooney (left) and Brendan Fevola poses for a photo during the launch of AFL fight night in Melbourne

Now Triple M's Nathan Brown has revealed how much each fighter will be paid, with Fevola at the top of the list.

'$100k for Fev. He's big time now Fev,' he said.

'He is a big name, not only in this town but around Australia. He's a household name.'

Brown said while the other former-AFL stars may be getting less, they are working on side deals to boost their pay packet.

Cooney has already reportedly signed a shorts sponsorship deal with $20k.

'Swan will get $50k, Cooney will get $30k … I don't think Cooney will win that. But Cooney has done a couple of deals on the shorts, a couple of advertising opportunities as well which I think will have him in good stead,' he said.

'With all due respect to Adam Cooney, they're both Brownlow Medallists, but I think Dane Swan is a bigger name than Adam Cooney.

'Moons [Mooney] would be somewhere between Swan and Cooney because he's got the ability to beat Brendan and I think they want that factor.'

Brown added that there was strong interest in the fight night and host streaming network Kayo was confident they would turn a profit through pay-per-views.

'People will want to watch this,' he said.

'Collingwood people will want to watch Dane Swan, there's the bloke that got a tattoo of Brendan Fevola's highlights, a Q-code.

'You can't tell me people aren't going to watch this man.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xcC7D_0g9NKuVE00
Fevola has lost 10kg in the last month as he prepares to take on Cameron Mooney

The rest of the card is yet to be revealed, but the Triple M panel revealed that former Hawks and Gold Coast player Cameron Brown is also in talks, but will only line up on the card if can fight former Essendon great Matthew Lloyd.

'He will only fight, from what I have been told, if he is going to fight Matthew Lloyd,' Brown said.

That might be a hard task to pull off, with Lloyd reportedly showing no interest in taking part in the fight night.

Former St Kilda small forward Stephen Milne and former Kangaroos player Brent 'Boomer' Harvey have been listed on the card as well, but payment negotiations are ongoing.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

ROYAL ASCOT DAY FIVE TIPS: Force to be reckoned with despite low draw in sprint... while Hurricane Lane can return strongly from lay-off

Sportsmail's expert tipster Sam Turner delivers his verdict ahead of day five at Royal Ascot. 2.30: Alfred Munnings was made favourite for this soon after winning on debut but that victory was achieved in a modest time. In contrast, FINN’S CHARM won well at Musselburgh in a highly respectable time and offers better value. Faisal Road took the eye at Yarmouth.
WORLD
Daily Mail

NASSER HUSSAIN: The Netherlands are nobody's fools, but England showed with emphatic win they will continue to push the boundaries of one-day cricket.. and genius Jos Buttler looked almost IMPOSSIBLE to bowl to

It is too easy to say that what we saw on Friday was only against the Netherlands. Well, the Netherlands have won a couple of Twenty20 matches against England in recent times and beat us when I went over there all those years ago. They are nobody’s fools. What...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Jack Wilshere urges Arsenal to sign 'experienced' Leeds star Raphinha before rivals Tottenham as the Brazilian forward has shown himself to be 'up for a fight'

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has urged his old club to beat their north-London rivals in the race for Leeds forward Raphinha. The 25-year-old is reportedly set to leave Leeds this summer, and looks likely to be staying in England due to financial struggles at his ideal club Barcelona. Raphinha...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dane Swan
Person
Cameron Mooney
Person
Brendan Fevola
Person
Adam Cooney
Person
Matthew Lloyd
Daily Mail

Emma Raducanu opts against taking late wild card for Rothesay International in Eastbourne next week - meaning US Open champion will have played just SEVEN games on grass before Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu was not among the British wild cards announced on Friday for next week's Rothesay International Eastbourne as she continues to recover from a side injury. The US Open champion is in a race against time to be fit for Wimbledon after picking up another physical issue early in her first-round match in Nottingham last week.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

World No 180 Ryan Peniston's dream debut at Queen's comes to an end despite pushing Filip Krajinovic all the way as Serb fights back from losing first set to book semi-final place at cinch Championships

Ryan Peniston did British tennis a service by keeping a domestic interest alive at Queen's Club until the quarter final stage, and came close to sustaining it into this weekend. He has starred amid a relatively unglamorous international field assembled for the cinch Championships, but just fell short when beaten...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Arsenal return with a fresh bid to sign Ajax star Lisandro Martinez as Mikel Arteta tables an improved offer of £30million after their initial £25m bid for the versatile Argentina defender was turned down by the Dutch giants

Arsenal are pressing to sign Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez in a £30million deal. Initial talks have already taken place with Arsenal willing to offer around £25m for the Argentina international, however, Ajax have dismissed that figure and want more with the knowledge they have other clubs willing to bid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Harry Kewell says he is 'honoured' to take coaching position at Celtic after boss Ange Postecoglou hands fellow Australian another chance following Barnet sacking less than 12 months ago

Harry Kewell last night spoke of the ‘honour’ he felt in being picked by Ange Postecoglou to become a key member of Celtic’s backroom staff. The Australian football icon will arrive as a first-team coach, with Stephen McManus moving to take charge of the Parkhead club’s B team.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afl#Fight Night#Footballers#Western Bulldogs#Essendon Football Club
Daily Mail

Great survivors Leicester Tigers and Saracens head to Twickenham looking for redemption... after returning from the abyss with Premiership glory the prize on offer on Saturday

Twickenham will be packed for the Gallagher Premiership rebound final on Saturday and Steve Borthwick has added spice to the title tussle by picking a mainstay of Saracens’ modern dynasty. Leicester’s head coach on Friday named Richard Wigglesworth to start at scrum-half against the club where he won countless...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

The 'Pogmentary' is more like Keeping up with the POGBAS with self-indulgent drivel about basketball, acting and an obsession with the US - the Frenchman has shown a disdain for Manchester United and Red Devils are better off WITHOUT him

It was the title of the show that really gave it away. It wasn't just a documentary about Paul Pogba. It was called 'The Pogmentary'. It sums up the career of a talented player that has left many divided. A player who is often accused of putting more focus on his new haircuts and his Instagram account than his playing career.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Paul Merson insists beloved Arsenal should enter transfer race for James Ward-Prowse as he compares midfielder with Trent Alexander-Arnold - and labels Southampton captain 'one of the BEST passers in England'

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has sent a message to Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, calling on his previous club to make a move for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse in the summer transfer window. Ward-Prowse is set to leave the south coast amid rumoured interest from West Ham, Newcastle, and Manchester United,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Stephen Curry's inspiration: Warriors superstar was given a blueprint for success by his retired NBA sharpshooter father Dell Curry that helped him clinch his fourth league title and his FIRST Finals MVP

Stephen Curry's NBA career outpaced his father Dell's long ago. Even before the Golden State Warriors legend won his fourth NBA title and first Finals MVP award on Thursday in Boston, Dell Curry's eldest son was known to be the best basketball player in the family: Better than brother Seth, a Brooklyn Nets guard, better than brother-in-law and Warriors teammate Daimon Lee, and even better than dad, the former sharpshooting guard who helped popularize the 3-point shot in the 1990s.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Ricky Hatton 'devastated' as his comeback bout against Marco Antonio Barrera is postponed, but insists he will stay fighting fit after 10 years out of boxing

Ricky Hatton was 'devastated' at the postponement of his planned comeback fight against Marco Antonio Barrera, but said he would maintain his fitness after a remarkable transformation. The fight was postponed after Hughie Fury, another fighter on the card, had to pull out with an injury. Hatton, who had lost...
COMBAT SPORTS
Daily Mail

Frankie Dettori's jewel in the crown as legendary jockey bounces back from his Gold Cup nightmare by landing the Coronation Stakes on 15-8 favourite Inspiral at Royal Ascot

Terrible Thursday was followed by fantastic Friday for Frankie Dettori, as he bounced back from his Gold Cup nightmare on Stradivarius to land the Coronation Stakes on 15-8 favourite Inspiral. Twenty-four hours earlier, Dettori had been in despair after Stradivarius endured a torrid trip to finish third in his bid...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Jos Buttler says England will 'keep trying to score 500' in ODI cricket after he pummeled 162 out of world-record 498 against an 'intimidated' Holland side

Jos Buttler said England would keep trying to reach 500 after missing out by a whisker in a record-breaking performance in the first one-day international against the Netherlands. After battering 14 sixes in a punishing 70-ball 162 not out as England made a world-record 498 for four, Buttler said: 'We...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Matt Fitzpatrick fits the bill as an unlikely contender for the 122nd US Open as he continues to pursue an elusive and coveted first major at Brookline and he moves within a shot of early half-time lead

Matt Fitzpatrick was the pint-sized lightweight who used to fret and worry about playing with the big bombers. Now he’s metaphorically kicking sand in the face of Dustin Johnson. Outdriving the 6ft 5in American by 45 yards on occasion in the second round of the US Open yesterday, the...
BROOKLINE, MA
Daily Mail

South African qualifier MJ Daffue put the missing feel-good factor back into golf after surging into three-shot US Open lead - but world No 296 has now tumbled down the leaderboard!

A destructive back nine of 40 shots, including a double bogey at the 18th, saw the unknown South African MJ Daffue tumble down the leaderboard at the US Open, after setting the pace for much of yesterday morning. A difficult afternoon of soul-searching, therefore, and long moments of contemplation as...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Spanish midfielder Marc Roca is Leeds boss Jesse Marsch's third signing of the summer after the Premier League side agree a £10.4m deal with Bayern Munich

Leeds United have signed Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca on a four-year deal for an initial £10.4million. The 25-year-old former Spain Under 21 international flew to England on Thursday night ahead of his medical at Thorp Arch on Friday. He will become Leeds’ third signing of the summer following the arrival of Red Bull Salzburg pair Brenden Aaronson for £21m and Rasmus Kristensen for £14m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sharron Davies hopeful of receiving retrospective Olympic gold medal as she calls on world swimming's governing body to take action after she lost out to East German drug cheat Petra Schneider at 1980 Games

Olympic medalist Sharron Davies has called on world swimming’s governing body to hand over the retrospective gold she lost to an East German drug cheat in 1980. Davies was forced to settle for silver when Petra Schneider won the 400metre individual medley in Moscow four decades ago. Last year,...
SWIMMING & SURFING
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

415K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy