Fleur at Woodforest in Montgomery under new ownership

Flagship Restaurant Group opened Blue Sushi Sake Grill on June 15 in the M-K-T Heights development at 600 N. Shepherd Drive, Ste. 500, Houston. According to a press release, the sushi menu has maki rolls with cooked or raw options. Specialty nigiri and sashimi dishes include the Everything Smoked Salmon—smoked salmon served on top of cream cheese stuffed rice tempura topped with everything furikake, scallion and ponzu sauce—and the Madai Chimichurri, a red seabream topped with cucumber, cherry tomato, aji rocoto, olive oil, marcona almonds, maldon sea salt and chino chimichurri sauce.
Comments / 0