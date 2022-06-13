ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, TX

Fleur at Woodforest in Montgomery under new ownership

By Kayli Thompson
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Andrea Canales became the new owner of Fleur at Woodforest as of May 1. Fleur is located at 820 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 200, Montgomery, and offers fresh flowers from many different...

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

Property values spike across The Woodlands area in 2022

Property owners in The Woodlands area may have seen a sharp jump in their home’s market value on appraisal notices mailed out this spring. From 2021-22, the average market value of properties increased 29.8% and 21%, respectively, in Montgomery and Harris counties, according to data from the county appraisal districts. In comparison, the average market value for properties rose no more than 11.2% year over year in Montgomery County and 15.4% within Harris County in the years prior since 2010.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are 4 events in the Conroe, Montgomery area, June 17-19

The 11th Annual Fire up the Bands is a charity concert to raise money for the Conroe Firefighters Foundation. Featured artists are Read Southall Band and Cody Hibbard, Tyler McCollum and Cannon Band. $35 (general admission). Limited availability. 6 p.m.-midnight. Downtown Conroe, Conroe. http://www.outhousetickets.com/Event/19543-Fire_Up_The_Bands/. June 18: Celebrate Juneteenth. The Tamina...
CONROE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Montgomery, TX
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
City
Magnolia, TX
City
Tomball, TX
Montgomery, TX
Business
Community Impact Houston

Madison Reed sets date for First Colony Mall opening

Madison Reed has set an opening date for a new location in Sugar Land’s outdoor-indoor mall First Colony Mall, the brand announced on June 14. Madison Reed will open a new store on June 30 at 16535 Southwest Freeway, Ste. 2005, Sugar Land, bringing hair care and hair color products as well as a color bar that includes a free personalized color consultation. Customers can take a hair color home or schedule an appointment to have a colorist color their hair, according to the company’s website. www.madison-reed.com.
SUGAR LAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floral Design#Flowers#Fleur At Woodforest#Syracuse University#The Ithaca Voice#The Cortland Standard#Syracuse Com#The Lansing Ledger#Groton Independent
Community Impact Houston

Pickleball-focused bar to open this fall on Shepherd Drive in Houston

The owners behind FM Kitchen and Bar are set to bring a new concept to fruition this fall when PKL Social opens at 1102 Shepherd Drive, Houston. According to a press release from Scurfield Group, the media team working on the concept, the new outdoor patio and sports bar will have a focus on pickleball—a game that combines badminton, ping-pong and tennis. The PKL and FM operating partner, Jason Mok, who is also a former Rice University tennis player, said he was intrigued by the game from the moment he discovered it.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Mathnasium now open in Tomball

Mathnasium of Tomball opened in March at 14080 FM 2920, Ste. F, Tomball, and will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 30 with the Greater Tomball Area Chamber of Commerce. The business provides ongoing math assessments, customized learning plans, personalized instruction and guided practice for students in grades 1-12. 281-826-6226. www.mathnasium.com/tomball.
TOMBALL, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
Community Impact Houston

16 clinics, urgent care centers and emergency rooms to seek treatment at in The Woodlands area

Editor's note: This content first appeared in the The Woodlands June 2022 print paper, Community Impact Newspaper's annual health care edition. Treatment, staffing and facility equipment vary among emergency rooms, retail clinics and urgent care centers. The following is a list of several providers in The Woodlands area. Contact each facility for specific services offered and cost information. This list is not comprehensive.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Poke Chef coming soon to Webster

Poke Chef is opening a third Houston area location at Baybrook Passage Shopping Center in Webster. The business has leased 1,532 square feet at 19325 Gulf Freeway, directly across from the Baybrook Mall. The Hawaiian-style restaurant offers create-your-own poke bowls, sushi burritos and seaweed and soy paper wraps. www.pokechef.com. Jake...
WEBSTER, TX
Community Impact Houston

Blue Sushi Sake Grill opens at M-K-T Heights

Flagship Restaurant Group opened Blue Sushi Sake Grill on June 15 in the M-K-T Heights development at 600 N. Shepherd Drive, Ste. 500, Houston. According to a press release, the sushi menu has maki rolls with cooked or raw options. Specialty nigiri and sashimi dishes include the Everything Smoked Salmon—smoked salmon served on top of cream cheese stuffed rice tempura topped with everything furikake, scallion and ponzu sauce—and the Madai Chimichurri, a red seabream topped with cucumber, cherry tomato, aji rocoto, olive oil, marcona almonds, maldon sea salt and chino chimichurri sauce.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Reliant Energy donation to help fund air conditioning for vulnerable residents, cooling centers throughout Houston

Although summer does not officially start until June 21, Houston has already seen temperatures rise to the triple digits, bringing dangerous heat to the area. Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Reliant Energy’s 17th annual Beat the Heat program for the city of Houston during a June 16 press conference. He was joined by Scott Burns, Reliant's general manager of services and customer experience, as well as Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia and Deborah Moore from the Houston Health Department.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

Comments / 0

Community Policy