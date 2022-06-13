ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

I won lottery THREE TIMES in five years after getting gut feeling while watching TV

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42cvvL_0g9NIJM700

A RETIRED Army sergeant has won the lottery for the third time in five years after he got a gut feeling to buy a ticket while watching TV.

The former officer, of Maryland, won almost $20,000 after playing the horse-racing game Racetrax on June 6.

The 63-year-old’s latest win comes after he scooped two $15,252 prizes weeks apart in 2017.

The player, who has the nickname “Lucky Sgt”, told the Maryland Lottery that he was watching the Olympics on TV when he decided to buy two tickets.

He played his usual numbers and bought a 20-draw quick pick ticket from the Sharpsburg Pike Liberty gas station in Hagerstown.

He won $19,740 after the horses 5, 8, 10, and 2 finished the race in that order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tZ6l_0g9NIJM700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27oWLQ_0g9NIJM700

The retired Postal Service worker revealed he hopes to put some of the winnings towards a trip with his wife and plans to save the rest.

A series of stunning wins have hit the headlines in recent weeks.

Joshua Locklear originally thought he had won $600 and was left stunned when the amount was closer to $600,000.

The 32-year-old purchased a $10 "50X" The Cash Ticket at the Pembroke Mini Mart gas station on June 5.

Locklear received a message from lottery officials that he had to go to their headquarters in Raleigh to collect his prize.

He told the North Carolina Lottery: "When I heard, I was like, 'There's no possible way I actually hit the jackpot."

Lottery officials explained that the rolling jackpot goes up every time a ticket is bought and the amount stood at $585,949.

Locklear plans to buy a house and car with his winnings.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are one in 320,000.

Mohamed Salem, from Michigan, won $150,000 after a feeling in his gut told him to buy a ticket just minutes before the deadline.

The 50-year-old matched four numbers and had the Powerball in the May 14 draw.

Just five minutes before the deadline to buy tickets, he logged onto his lottery account and purchased one.

Salem said: "A few days later, I was going through some old emails and saw one from the Lottery that said I needed to log in to claim a prize."

He would've scooped up $50,000 but he bought the Power Play that saw his prize tripled.

Jone Buadromo, of North Carolina, won $100,000 playing Powerball but delayed telling his wife the big news for months.

The 72-year-old bought a $3 Power Play ticket at a convenience store in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eEwYT_0g9NIJM700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gruei_0g9NIJM700

But, he told the NC Education Lottery he didn't let his wife know until almost two months later as he wanted to surprise her on her birthday.

And, an unnamed player, from Michigan, became a millionaire after winning two jackpots in a month.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
North Carolina State
Hagerstown, MD
Lifestyle
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
City
Hagerstown, MD
UPI News

North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million

June 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said deviating from his usual lottery-playing routine led to his winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket. Yamir Bryant of Arden told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been planning to visit his usual store last Thursday evening, but he decided to mix it up and try buying a scratch-off from another store.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Won#The Lottery#The Maryland Lottery#Postal Service#Pembroke Mini Mart
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina man dies after being brought out of surf

MANTEO, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has died after he was brought out of the surf at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, the National Park Service said. The victim, whose name wasn’t released, was identified only as a 66-year-old from Buxton, the park service said in a news release. The incident occurred on Wednesday […]
ACCIDENTS
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet Enters 8th State With New Store in Maryland

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet announced its latest East Coast expansion, with the opening of a new store in Maryland. Located at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., the store marks the extreme-value grocer's entrance into its eighth state. Grocery Outlet, which reported strong traffic trends for the second quarter, said...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Midland Daily News

Someone won $25,000 for life in Michigan Lottery

For the second time in two weeks, a Michigan Lottery player is looking forward to a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky For Life online at MichiganLottery.com. A ticket bought online at MichiganLottery.com matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night – 11-19-21-39-46 –...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Army
Magnolia State Live

Owner of Mississippi Lottery ticket worth $185,000 has less than 24-hours to claim prize. Winning ticket purchased in December still unclaimed.

The owner of a lottery ticket worth $185,000 has less than 24 hours to claim their winnings before the ticket becomes a worthless piece of paper. Mississippi Lottery officials say a Mississippi Match 5 winning ticket that was purchased for the Dec. 16, 2021, drawing is set to expire at the end of the day today — June 14.
FLORENCE, MS
UPI News

$250,000 lottery winner wins another $200,000 from the same store

June 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who won a $250,000 jackpot in 2020 scored a $200,000 jackpot this month from a ticket purchased from the same store. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Midlands woman bought a 20X The Money scratch-off ticket from the Spring Valley Convenience Store in Columbia last week and scored a $200,000 top prize.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
505K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy