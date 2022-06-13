ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin’s pal warns ‘Horsemen of the Apocalypse are already on their way’ in chilling threat to the West

By Anthony Blair
 5 days ago

ONE of Vladimir Putin's most loyal allies has claimed the "Horsemen of the Apocalypse are on their way" as he warned the US not to supply Ukraine with weapons.

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president, threatened the West with an all-out attack over its military support for Ukraine.

Putin's pal Dmitry Medvedev, left, has issued a chilling warning to the West Credit: EPA
Medvedev, 56, served as Russia's president between 2008 and 2012 Credit: EPA
He issued the warning if Ukraine uses US-provided weapons on Russian targets Credit: AFP

Known as Vlad's "yes man", 56-year-old Medvedev was previously seen as more moderate than the Russian leader, although he has taken an increasingly hard line in recent years.

As deputy head of Russia's national security council, he issued a chilling threat to Ukraine and its allies last week.

Referring to his fiery posts on the messaging app Telegram, he said: "I am often asked why my Telegram posts are so harsh. The answer is I hate them. They are b******s and degenerates.

"They want death for Russia. And while I'm alive, I will do everything to make them disappear."

It follows an earlier warning from Medvedev, who served as Russian president between 2008 and 2012, that Russia was ready to expand its military operations if it came under attack from Western missiles supplied to Ukraine.

"The Horsemen of the Apocalypse are already on their way," he said.

Ex-Russian opposition MP Dmitry Gudkov has claimed Medvedev is preparing a power grab if Putin is forced from office.

"He is trying to please the hardliners in the hope that they will promote him, in the event of Putin leaving office," he told The Times.

In April, he wrote a rambling Telegram post justifying the invasion of Ukraine and calling for the expansion of Russian influence across all of Europe and Asia.

He said that the "complex tasks" of "demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine" were the key goals and that they would not just be decided "on the battlefield".

In a long-winded letter, he wrote: "To change the bloody and full of false myths consciousness of a part of today's Ukrainians is the most important goal.

"The goal is for the sake of peace of future generations of Ukrainians themselves and the opportunity to finally build an open Eurasia - from Lisbon to Vladivostok."

While last month, Medvedev called on the West to stop supplying arms to Ukraine.

He said: "The endless talk by foreign analysts about a war between NATO and Russia continues unabated.

"The cynicism of Western 'talking heads' is becoming more and more blatant. The thesis that Russia threatens the world with a nuclear conflict is being pushed to the top of the agenda.

"Even [Donald] Trump recently came out with this, though, understandably, just to spite [Joe] Biden.

"And of course, the Europeans are squeaking their little voices."

All you need to know about Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Everything you need to know about Russia's invasion of Ukraine...

He added: "In the context of the proxy war with Russia unleashed by the Western countries, I want to articulate very clearly once again the things that are so obvious to all reasonable to people.

"One, the pumping of Ukraine with weapons by NATO countries, the preparation of its troops to use Western equipment, the sending of mercenaries and the conduct of exercises by Alliance countries near our borders increases the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia instead of the 'proxy war' they are waging.

"Two, such a conflict always has a risk of escalating into a full-fledged nuclear war.

“Three, this would be a catastrophic scenario for all. That’s it.

"So you don't have to lie to yourself and others. You just have to think about the possible consequences of your actions.

"And don't choke on your own saliva in paroxysms of Russophobia."

They want death for Russia. And while I'm alive, I will do everything to make them disappear

Medvedev's increasingly hardline stance is seen as an appeal to the Russian military, who previously saw him as too liberal.

When he was elected president of Russia in 2008 - after Putin was forced to step down due to term limits - he seemed to offer a very different vision to his predecessor.

"Freedom is better than non-freedom," he said, as he talked of "genuine democracy" and briefly seemed to be seeking closer ties with Washington.

But since the invasion of Ukraine, he has parrotted the war rhetoric of Putin, accusing President Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials of being Nazis and drug addicts.

However, he isn't regarded as one of the favourites to take over if Putin, 69, bows out or is forced to resign.

Former Kremlin adviser Gleb Pavlovsky said Medvedev has "no chance" of becoming president again.

"He is not a popular person," he said, referring to Medvedev's low approval ratings during his eight years as Russian prime minister between 2012 and 2020.

Medvedev's rhetoric could be less to do with his bid for power and more to do with self-preservation.

As Moscow's atmosphere becomes ever-more oppressive, Medvedev may be trying to protect himself from accusations of links to liberal politicians and businessmen, according to political analyst Maria Snegovaya.

A number of Medvedev's former allies have been jailed in recent years, while his former adviser Arkady Dvorkovich was accused of a national betrayal after speaking out against the war.

While Putin looks to cement his position, he has spoken chillingly of the need to "purify" Russia of "national traitors".

He threatened the West with 'the Horsemen of the Apocalypse' Credit: AP
Medvedev may be looking to position himself as Putin's replacement Credit: AFP
Vlad's status has come under question in recent months Credit: AP

Comments / 47

Iggnatio
3d ago

As an American Taxpayer that contributes to our $900 Billion a year military budget...Im getting tired of these thugs threatening us with the Apocalypse every other day! Its about time we grow a set and let them know whats up!!

Reply
26
Aurther Isbister
4d ago

I am a American! I don't wish death on Russian! I don't hate the people of Russia!! I feel sad for the hard working people of Russia! and I feel very bad for all of Russian and Ukrainian mothers and family members who has lost the young kids fighting each other ! they use to all be bothers just a few years back ! I wish I could stand here and believe that we in the west are not in part to blame for this ? but putin pushing so hard and killing so many is wrong !! I think these putin supports sould be public tried for so much murder and hung

Reply(4)
13
Guest
3d ago

I think people need to get the real truth Biden's family got caught with their hands in the cookie jar. Ukraine gave the Biden millions of dollars. Putin does not want to be part of their one world order. I am not saying he's a good guy, but whenever there is a war there is always a hidden agenda by the group that is trying to start one world order. I feel sorry for the people in Ukraine And Russia That has nothing to do with it. Ukraine president is not as innocent either. why was there 9 bio labs of ours there. stuff in those labs that could kill all population. 🤔the people definitely need our prayers.

Reply(3)
13
