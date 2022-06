Work will begin on the Jaycox Road Resurfacing Project on Monday, June 20, 2022. The project location will be from Mills Road to Schwartz Road and is expected to be completed in 60 days. The work zone will be a moving zone with traffic maintained with one lane passable. Delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes. All residents on Jaycox Road will be notified if their driveway access will be affected. Thank you for your patience and cautious driving during this timeframe!

AVON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO