Police warn people not to ‘Wake & Bake’ in their parks
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — City of South Fulton Police are telling people not to light up in their parks.
The police department posted on Facebook “Please don’t ‘Wake & Bake’ in our parks.”
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police say a Park Ranger Unit noticed what they described as a suspicious car at Cedar Grove Park.
Investigators say they noticed a strong odor of suspected marijuana.
Police posted they detained the person in the car and found marijuana and a gun.
The man was given a citation and a court date and released, according to police.
City of South Fulton Police say the Park Ranger Unit is responsible for patrolling our city parks to ensure a safe and positive environment for their citizens.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
Community reacts to Amber Alert death after father kidnaps, kills 1-year-old daughter A community is in shock and mourning after a father kidnapped his child, shot and killed the mother of the child and shot the child’s grandmother in the head.
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0