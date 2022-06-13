ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Clever cockatoo called Cookie uses a smart card to tap on to a tram like a human as he entertains amazed travellers

By Antoinette Milienos
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A clever cockatoo travelled alongside Sydneysiders on public transport on the way to the casino and even paid for its fare.

The yellow-crested cockatoo named Cookie joined passengers on the tram from Central Station to the Star Casino on Sunday night.

Passengers looked on as the native bird perched itself on a tram handle with one claw and played with an opal card - a smartcard used to pay for travel on public transport - with the other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zc9NZ_0g9N5s5k00
Cookie the yellow-crested cockatoo delighted passengers on a tram in Sydney on Sunday night (pictured)

Tiktok users were impressed by the cockatoo's etiquette despite the bird playing with the card in its mouth and then dropping it on the floor.

One commented: 'Cookie the coolest'.

'As soon as Cookie dropped the Opal Card, I would've said: excuse me, you dropped this. Then, place it back in its mouth,' another commented.

In another video shared with Cookie's 10,000 followers, the bird is on its owners arm holding its opal card in its beak.

One viewer joked: 'Well NSW PTC can't come at him!! He's tapped on!', reffering to the state's practice of checking a passenger has paid their fare.

The raucous screech of the Sulphur-crested Cockatoo can be heard in many parts of eastern and northern Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=009QOW_0g9N5s5k00
Cookie is seen perched on its owners arm and holding an opal card in its beak while travelling on the tram in another video posted to the bird's TikTok account (pictured) 

Flocks of hundreds of snow-white birds with pale-yellow crests can be a spectacular sight when seen in the distance, but up close their calls can be deafening.

Cockatoos usually spend most of their time in flocks, foraging together on the ground or roosting together in trees.

These birds are considered highly intelligent and are often hand-raised by humans from three weeks old - making them ideal pets.

They have the learning capacity of a one or two year old human child and are often taught to speak words and phrases.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Child had to urinate into plastic bag during hours-long Manchester airport security queue

A father whose flight was cancelled following long waits in Manchester Airport’s security queue has alleged that lines were so long his son had to urinate into a plastic bag during their wait.Mark Meadows was due to fly with easyJet to Berlin out of Manchester at 6.55pm on Tuesday, but arrived to find long queues.Mr Meadows says there were only two security lanes open, leaving hundreds of passengers stuck in slow-moving lines for two hours.“Security didn’t look so bad when we were arriving, at least it wasn’t snaking outside. But, when we got in, it was a different story,” he...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Pilot calls POLICE to help trapped passengers flee Tui jet after ground crew who took so long to load bags that the flight was cancelled then 'abandoned’ them on the runway at Manchester for three HOURS

A pilot was forced to call the police to help hundreds of passengers disembark an 'abandoned' plane after they were left sat on the runway for three hours due to staff shortages. Holidaymakers were left onboard the aircraft at Manchester Airport on Monday evening, with the TUI flight due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Card#Tram#Cockatoo#Traveler#Sydneysiders#Central Station
Daily Mail

Woman, 45, paralysed from the neck down was stuck on a plane at Gatwick for 90 minutes after a wheelchair 'promptly' arrived to pick her up... but no staff were available to push it

A woman paralysed from the neck down was stuck on a plane at Gatwick Airport for more than 90 minutes because no staff turned up to push her wheelchair . Victoria Brignell, 45, was returning home following a holiday in Malta on Saturday when a wheelchair was readied for her upon arrival.
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

EasyJet passenger whose bag was 'crushed and mangled' with a huge hole ripped in the front and clothes ruined by 'exploding' bottles on flight from Nice to Gatwick is fighting for compensation

An easyJet passenger is battling for compensation after his trolley bag was left ‘crushed and mangled’ on a flight back to Gatwick. David Benjamin, 63, was horrified when his smashed up case turned up on the luggage reclaim carousel with a huge hole ripped in the front. Several...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
The Verge

US no longer requires COVID test for travelers flying into the country

The US will reportedly no longer require international air travelers to take a COVID test before traveling to the country. According to Reuters, the change will be effective starting Sunday morning, June 12th, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will reevaluate the decision in three months. That means people flying into the US won’t have to worry about taking a COVID test before take-off, at least until the summer travel season is over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Driver's bizarre attempt to intimidate other cars by flashing red and blue lights lands them in hot water as huge punishment just for having them is revealed

A driver's cheeky joke to intimidate other cars by flashing red and blue lights at them will likely land them in big trouble after cops revealed the massive punishment they could face. Dasham footage captured the Toyota Corolla driving in the left lane, during Sydney's peak hour, before it veered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Airlines told to cancel flights to stop travel chaos

UK airlines have been told to cancel flights they can't deliver this summer to stop a rerun of May's travel chaos. The government and the aviation regulator wrote to carriers on Tuesday telling them to ensure their summer timetables were "deliverable". They added that earlier cancellations were "better" than axing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Family goes from living in a refugee camp to winning a $3million home and $1million in cash after escaping troubled Africa to start a new life in Australia: 'It was war after war.. we wanted a better life '

A family who fled their war-torn African country for Australia have won a $3million beachside home plus $1million in cash. Aristide Nininahazwe, his partner Esther Mboneye and their three-year-old daughter Tiffany broke down in tears as they were handed the keys to the property at Beck Street at Henley Beach, Adelaide.
ARTS
Daily Mail

Watch out Vlad! Royal Navy's newest £1.6billion submarine HMS Audacious equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles, Spearfish torpedoes and 18,000 sausages hits the Med on first Nato mission

The Royal Navy's newest £1.6billion submarine HMS Audacious, equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles, Spearfish torpedoes and 18,000 sausages, has travelled to the Mediterranean for its first Nato mission. Audacious, among the most advanced and powerful nuclear attack submarine ever operated by the Royal Navy, is the fourth of seven...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Nutritionist says there's 'nothing wrong' with giving children a sandwich and crisps for dinner - and parents should 'be kinder' to themselves if they 'can't cook every night'

A baby and child nutritionist has told parents to stop being so hard on themselves if they feed their children a sandwich and crisps for dinner. Charlotte Stirling-Reed, the Sunday Times Bestselling author of How to Feed your Toddler, from Battle, East Sussex, opened up on Instagram about not always having the motivation to cook.
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Flight cancellations hit couple's diamond wedding anniversary plans

A couple's special plan to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary abroad has been left in tatters by travel chaos and flight cancellations. Mike and Gill Garlick's 10:30 BST EasyJet flight to Sardinia departing from Bristol Airport on 4 June was unexpectedly cancelled at 13:00. The couple rebooked on a replacement...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Woman transforms her dated kitchen into a trendy, modern space for just £200 by covering the worktop in stick-on vinyl, painting over the tiles and adding terrazzo chips

A woman has given her old-fashioned kitchen a modern overhaul - spending just £200 on the transformation. Leanne Ward, 33, from Derbyshire, and her husband Ash, decided to give their kitchen an upgrade, wanting to give it a taste of their 'eclectic boho with a modern deco twist' style.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

415K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy