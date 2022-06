Sheriff’s deputies have arrested three men and one woman for numerous violations including thefts of catalytic converters as the result of an assist from an attentive citizen. On Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 10:00 p.m., deputies assigned to the Goleta Valley Patrol Bureau were dispatched to a report of a possible catalytic converter theft that had just occurred in the 7300 block of Greensboro Dr. in the City of Goleta. Deputies arrived shortly thereafter and located the suspect vehicle fleeing the area.

GOLETA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO