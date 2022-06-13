ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet review

By Kimberley Snaith
Space.com
Space.com
 4 days ago
Essential info:

Price: $59.99 / £54.99

Model number: 75328

Number of pieces: 584

Dimensions: 7 x 4 x 4.5 inches / 18 x 11 x 12 cm

Recommended age: 18+

The Mandalorian TV series has taken the Star Wars universe – and its fans – by storm since it first released in 2019. Unsurprisingly, we’ve had a swathe of Mando-themed merchandise popping up just about everywhere we go ever since. You can’t go far without seeing something with Baby Yoda’s face on it (not that we’re complaining about that precious green child, mind).

To say how new he is to the universe, however, The Mandalorian has quickly become one of the most loved Star Wars characters. We might not see his face very often, but his armor – and his gruff voice – is every bit as iconic as anything else from the world of Star Wars. It’s no surprise then that Lego has expanded its long-running range of Star Wars sets to include a number of builds themed on The Mandalorian. We’ve had The Child , The Razor Crest , and a range of other playsets – but we haven’t had a true adult-focused set. Until now. The Mandalorian Helmet, a recreation of Din Djarin’s helmet, is the first 18+ set based on the Disney+ show. It’s not very big and it’s pretty moderately priced, but it’s every bit as iconic as we hoped it would be.

If it’s another Lego Star Wars set you’re interested in, head on over to our round–up of the best Lego Star Wars sets . Or perhaps it’s news of the next Mando series you’re after, so here’s everything we know about The Mandalorian season 3 .

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet review: Build

  • An enjoyable, methodical build
  • Excellent quality instruction booklet

Having finished building the Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet only a couple of weeks ago, we expected The Mandalorian Helmet to feel somewhat samey. After all, the two character’s helmets are practically identical in shape and design; it’s only their color scheme that differs. But we couldn’t have been more wrong. The Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet feels like an entirely new process. It’s as if in the two years since the Boba Fett Helmet was released that Lego’s designers have learned new techniques and discovered different, more effective ways of building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o10bF_0g9N5nvL00

(Image credit: Future)

It’s probably true: Lego as a company is one that’s constantly evolving and learning. It’s not that the design of Boba Fett did anything wrong per se – in fact, we praised that set for its innovative building techniques too – but The Mandalorian Helmet just feels… better, somehow. There are no clunky, awkward parts to squeeze together, and no parts that feel unnatural or experimental. It all just works, and it’s a very enjoyable build from start to finish.

The Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet is split across five bags, with each one taking roughly 15-20 minutes to complete. If you’re a fast builder, you’ll be done in about an hour, but we’d set aside at least 90 minutes to give yourself time to savor and enjoy the process.

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12b3Bk_0g9N5nvL00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VzjoY_0g9N5nvL00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okmo1_0g9N5nvL00

(Image credit: Future)

This is a systematic and logical build. Starting with the helmet’s interior frame, you’ll then move onto the top of the head, the base, the sides, and then finally the face. After completing bag one, you’ll be hard pushed to know what it is you’re actually building. It’s just a jumble of colored bricks. But don’t worry, it all comes together fairly quickly. By bag two, when the top of The Mandalorian’s head is complete, there’ll be no doubt as to what the finished project is going to be. After each bag, you’ll feel as though you’ve made real progress in bringing Mando to life.

Image 1 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mc1QN_0g9N5nvL00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1chI5J_0g9N5nvL00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qfne6_0g9N5nvL00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 4 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMIjW_0g9N5nvL00

(Image credit: Future)

One of our complaints about Boba Fett’s Helmet was the printing of the instruction book as it used dark colors printed on glossy, black pages. It made seeing the instructions in certain light conditions difficult at best. It seems Lego has heard our cries and thankfully The Mandalorian Helmet’s booklet is printed on standard light-colored pages and is of seemingly good quality too. We never had an issue discerning light gray pieces from dark gray pieces – a problem that regularly rears its head when building Lego.

Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet review: Design

  • It’s very gray
  • Use of curved and shiny bricks give much needed texture

When you’ve finished building the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet, anyone who’s seen the Disney+ series will instantly recognize it. It’s already so iconic. Even without Baby Yoda by his side, any Star Wars fan (or even casual viewer) will be able to tell you who Mando is. And Lego has done a wonderful job of capturing his beskar armor’s features. From the detailing on each side of his head to the visor on his face, it’s all here, and it all looks great.

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZJL9_0g9N5nvL00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FwBhE_0g9N5nvL00

(Image credit: Future)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSQgv_0g9N5nvL00

(Image credit: Future)

Lego has employed a focal strip of shiny silver bricks to embellish The Mandalorian Helmet with some detail. It does a great job of bringing the sea of light and dark gray bricks to life, but, of course, in actuality the entirety of Mando’s helmet is shiny – it’s made of metal, after all. But that’s not really practical with Lego. We’d argue that too many shiny bricks would dampen the effect, and so their careful application here works well.

In case it’s not obvious based on its design and the fact that it’s an 18+ ‘made for adults’ set, the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet is not a playset. There are no moving parts, it has no ‘swooshability’ factor, and there’s no real appeal to children who like to roleplay with their models after building. However, what it does make is a fantastic display piece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XytTz_0g9N5nvL00

(Image credit: Future)

Like all Lego helmets and busts before it, The Mandalorian Helmet comes with a built-in plinth complete with a display plaque (it reads “Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian”). If you’ve got other helmet sets, it sits perfectly alongside them, sharing the same footprint and roughly the same volume of space. And if this is the only one you’ve got, it’ll look great wherever you put it. Its colors blend into just about any environment, drawing just enough attention without ever screaming “look at me!” Because, let’s face it, not everyone wants big, bricky Lego models all over their living room. But this one? We’d wager even the biggest naysayers would agree it makes a pleasant decoration.

Should you buy Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet?

Ask yourself two questions: Do you like Lego? Do you like The Mandalorian? Answering yes to both makes the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet an absolute no-brainer. This is a very attractive, understated model that just so happens to be a lot of fun to build. The fact that it doesn’t completely break the bank, costing just $60/£55, should make it even more appealing, too.

If you’re more in the market for a playset, or if you’re purchasing a set for a younger Star Wars fan, there are undoubtedly better sets out there, like the Razor Crest , or the The Armorer’s Mandalorian Forge – which just so happens to be less than half the price. However, if playability isn’t a factor, you will not be disappointed with the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet.

Other Lego Star Wars sets to consider

If you like the idea of more Lego helmets like this one, there are plenty to choose from. The Boba Fett Helmet makes the perfect companion piece, but there’s also Darth Vader , a Scout Trooper , Luke Skywalker’s Red Five Helmet , and a Dark Trooper . They’re all similar in size and price, and an array of them look fantastic when displayed together.

Elsewhere from the world of The Mandalorian, you could opt for a buildable model of The Child , aka Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. We’ve already mentioned Mando’s trusty ship, the Razor Crest, and there’s also the Mandalorian Starfighter . And, coming to stores in June is the N-1 Starfighter , the ship that (spoilers!) Mando later replaces the Razor Crest with.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Hayden Christensen Says Darth Vader Is Trying to Kill Anakin's Side in Disney+ Series

The most iconic villain in Star Wars history has returned to the screen, with Darth Vader acting as the main antagonist for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. Hayden Christensen, who played Anakin Skywalker in the final two films of the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, came back to play Vader opposite former Star Wars co-star Ewan McGregor. This is a unique point in Vader's history, as he's dealing with quite a bit of inner conflict.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Writer Defends Luke Fake-Out in Favor of Leia

Obi-Wan Kenobi has surprised fans in the most interesting ways so far. For instance, people who were expecting to see a lot of Luke Skywalker were pleasantly shocked when the Star Wars series put the focus on his twin sister Leia Organa. But why lead viewers astray? Writer Joby Harold defended the decision to shine the spotlight on Leia instead of her brother.
MOVIES
Deadline

Taika Waititi Says His ‘Star Wars’ Movie Will Be “Something New” Involving “New Characters” Who Will “Expand The World”

Click here to read the full article. Don’t expect director Taika Waititi’s planned Star Wars film to be about Chewbacca’s grandmother. The director warned as much in a recent interview with Total Film saying, “Look, I think for the Star Wars universe to expand, it has to expand. I don’t think that I’m any use in the Star Wars universe making a film where everyone’s like, ‘Oh great, well that’s the blueprints to the Millennium Falcon, ah that’s Chewbacca’s grandmother.’ That all stands alone.” The director, who will next bring us Thor: Love and Thunder, went on to say, “I would like...
NFL
Space.com

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' episode 4: A daring rescue that doesn’t quite hit the mark

'Obi-Wan Kenobi' channels 'The Mandalorian', 'A New Hope' and 'Jedi: Fallen Order' in what should have been its best episode yet. Obi-Wan narrowly escaped Darth Vader’s clutches last week, but the Empire still ended up with a win in the form of a captive Leia. It’s hardly surprising then that anyone tuning into Disney Plus (opens in new tab) this week gets to follow the titular hero as he infiltrates the supposedly impregnable Fortress Inquisitorius to rescue the princess.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Bricks#Mandalorian#Playsets
Space.com

Lego Marvel Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop review

At first glance, there’s not much to Lego Marvel Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop. But as a playset, its small details bring it to life, like the packed workbench – and the tentacled monster sticking out of a treasure chest. The stars of the show might be the four minifigures though – they’re going to be the real draw for an adult collector.
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ LGBT Content in ‘Lightyear’ Is So Controversial: I Want Representation to ‘Be the Norm’

No big deal. Chris Evans wishes that the decision to include LGBTQ+ characters in his new film, Lightyear, didn't cause so much controversy. "It’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy [to have such inclusion]," the Avengers star, 41, told Variety on Monday, June 13, when asked about Pixar's decision to reinstate a same-sex […]
MOVIES
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Stops Interview After Asked About His Love Life

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi is engaged to British singer/songwriter Rita Ora, but don't ask him to spill details about their relationship or wedding plans. That's something English TV presenter Philip Schofield found out the hard way, when he pressed Waititi for details during a Lightyear press event, only to see the actor and filmmaker remove his earpiece, throw it behind him theatrically, and mime that he could not hear the question. It's a wholesome moment that comes at the end of a 10-minute joint interview Waititi shared with Chris Evans, who steps in as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the new Pixar movie.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Helmets
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Clover Cosplay Highlights Vanessa's Witchy Charm

Black Clover might be in the middle of a major hiatus as the series creator prepares for the final arc of the series, and now one awesome cosplay is filling the gap by putting Vanessa Enoteca back into the spotlight! The anime run came to an end last year, and now the manga is getting ready to do the same a year later as series creator Yuki Tabata has officially gone on a lengthy hiatus in order to ready everything for the final arc of the series to come. That means fans are now counting down the days until it all comes to an end.
COMICS
IndieWire

‘Lightyear’ Review: Pixar’s Lifeless Return to Theaters Is a Great Excuse to Stay Home

Click here to read the full article. “Lightyear” is the first movie that Pixar has released in theaters since the start of the pandemic, a return to normal that would feel more exciting if “Lightyear” wasn’t also the first Pixar movie since the start of the pandemic that feels like it only belongs on Disney Plus. Bursting onto the big screen with huge “this project was announced during a shareholders meeting” energy, “Lightyear” is exactly the kind of gratuitous property-mining that corporate streamers were invented to support. That would still be true if this unexciting “Toy Story” spinoff had been able...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Yes, Agents of SHIELD were fighting Thanos in Avengers: Endgame

The first episode of Ms Marvel was packed full of more Easter Eggs than you can shake a stick at, thanks to Kamala and her best friend Bruno sneaking off to Avenger Con. And marvel.com has handily broken down everything that can be spotted in the extensive scene. The location...
TV SERIES
CNET

Netflix's Answer to X-Men Is as Good as Marvel

The second season of The Umbrella Academy elevated the Netflix show from blocky, clunkily scripted superhero fare to a vibrant, self-aware time travel blast. It improved dramatically, adding a snappier, wittier, more humanistic touch to make it one of the best superhero shows out there. Season 3 doesn't make the...
TV SERIES
NME

Five ‘Spider-Man’ movies are arriving on Disney+ this week

Five Spider-Man films, covering all three franchises, are coming to Disney+ UK this week, the streaming service has announced. Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Homecoming – variously starring Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland – will be available to stream from June 17, 2022.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

People Restricted At Disney Parks For Wearing Shirts That Show Too Much Skin

Disney theme parks, such as Walt Disney World and Disneyland, have dress codes for visitors. However, people have turned violating the dress code into a means of getting free swag—also known as free Disney attire. Many people on TikTok have turned this into a trend, bragging about the free Disney shirt they get to cover up their skimpy or inappropriate attire. The dressing guideline for Disney theme parks states that “proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times.”
LIFESTYLE
Polygon

Horror fans are enjoying a feast of fantastic, terrifying games

It’s a golden era for horror games. During Sony’s June State of Play presentation, fans learned that two highly anticipated games would be coming out within a four-month window: Resident Evil 4 and The Callisto Protocol. Earlier in May, Electronic Arts announced that a remake of Dead Space would also be released in that window. All of these games draw from the genre’s rich history; two are remakes, and The Callisto Protocol is made by some of the original team behind the first Dead Space. All three of these games are big-budget experiences that look genuinely terrifying, and it’s a great sign for a genre that hasn’t always gotten the attention and love it deserves — even as incredible indie games keep pushing the genre forward.
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

Space.com

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy