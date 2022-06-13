ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennettsville, SC

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority celebrates May Week Program

By gpsadmin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the Bennettsville-Cheraw Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. celebrated their annual May Week Program on May 29th during a Zoom presentation. During May Week, a national initiative of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, recognition is given for programs and community service projects that address the sorority’s Five Point...

