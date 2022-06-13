ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

Dew is 2022-2023 MCSD Rookie Teacher of the Year

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Kelli Dew was named the 2022-2023 Rookie Teacher of the Year for the Marlboro County School District. Dew was...

26th Annual Scholarship Beautillion Sponsored by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

The 26th Annual Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Scholarship Beautillion was held on Sunday, May 2nd, at 4:00 PM. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the affair was held virtually. The formal Beautillion program was designed to present to the community male high school juniors and seniors after completing leadership training and mentoring sessions on business and entrepreneurship, civics and morality, business and table etiquette, financial literacy, STEM, and dress for success.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Coker University, FDTC helping students with great financial needs

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Coker University in partnership with Florence Darlington Technical College has recently received a $1.4 million grant to elevate the retention and graduation of high-achieving, low-income students with demonstrated financial need at Coker University (CU), a four-year private liberal arts institution, and Florence Darlington Technical College (FDTC), a two-year technical college, according to a news release.
FLORENCE, SC
Summer basketball camp held at Marlboro Academy

A five-day summer basketball camp started Monday at Marlboro Academy. Camp registration was open to all the school’s rising fifth through twelfth graders. The camp was made possible due to the benevolence of Travis Conner and his connection with Sandhills Community College’s athletics. Conner has two daughters, one recently graduated from Marlboro Academy and the other is currently enrolled.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Mccoll, SC
Florence’s Athletic Cheer Force Brings Home a Coveted Trophy

Competitive cheer team, Athletic Cheer Force, in Florence brought home a coveted trophy recently. In the cheer world, it’s the equivalent to winning the Super Bowl or World Series! Coaches Alex Devlin and Lanell Timmons joined Audra on the Carolina AM set to talk about the big honor as well as what they have to offer!
FLORENCE, SC
Sixth annual Marlboro County Country Cookoff is Saturday

BLENHEIM– The sixth annual Marlboro County Country Cookoff is Saturday. Forty grill masters from Marlboro County, the state and across the country will come to Blenheim. Gates open at noon on the grounds of We Get It Together Caterers, 3591 Hwy 38 in Blenheim, with the competition starting at 2 p.m.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Protest filed in Dillon County council primary

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A protest has been filed in the Dillon County Council District 6 primary that took place Tuesday. Gerome McLeod is the incumbent and lost the race to Robbie Coward. McLeod said he filed a protest Thursday regarding Coward's residency. He added Coward filed and...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Darlington, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Darlington; Florence; Marion; Williamsburg The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Florence County in northeastern South Carolina Southeastern Darlington County in northeastern South Carolina West central Marion County in northeastern South Carolina North central Williamsburg County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 641 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Timmonsville, or 10 miles southwest of Darlington, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Florence, Lake City, Timmonsville, Pamplico, Quinby, Mars Bluff, Cartersville, Florence Darlington Technical College Main Campus, Hebron, New Hope, Sardis, Hyman, Effingham, Francis Marion University, Friendfield, Claussen, Evergreen, Scranton, Coward and Olanta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
$10M investment bringing 400+ jobs to Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A joint venture will bring over 400 jobs and a $10 million investment to Florence County. Carolina Precision Foods, LLC, a joint venture of Carolina Fresh Foods and owners of Lake Foods, announced plans to establish operations in Florence County on Thursday. The company’s $10...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Covington murder suspect arrested in Connecticut, returned to county

The third suspect in the murder of Robert Lee Covington Jr. returned to the county on Thursday (June 16). Johnnie Ray Marshall Jr. “Razor” was transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center by the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office from Hartford, Connecticut. Officials said the East Hartford Police...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
1 dead after shooting in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died at a hospital Thursday evening after being shot in Marion, according to authorities. Law enforcement was called at about 9 p.m. to the area of James Court and Pine Street for the shooting, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Witnesses told authorities that several people were at […]
MARION, SC
Officials Searching for Missing Florence Teen

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16 year old. The girl identified as Mariah Suggs was last seen on Monday around 12:30 p.m. at a home on Cypress Road in Florence. She is about five feet five inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has black and blonde hair. Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to contact Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators.
FLORENCE, SC
19-year-old killed in shooting on James Court in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A 19-year-old has been killed in a shooting Thursday evening on James Court in Marion, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Flowers said a group of men were standing outside of a house when shots rang out from across the street. He added the...
MARION, SC

