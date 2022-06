Visiting hours and funeral service have been set for the First Lady of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Gail Heinbach Savoie. Visiting hours will be Wednesday at Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers on Wednesday, June 15, from 4 to 8 PM, with a Rosary at 7. Additional visitation will be Thursday from 8 AM to 12:15 PM. Services will be Thursday, 1 pm, at Our Lady of Wisdom Church. Mrs. Savoie died on Sunday following an extended illness. She was 67.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO