Bennettsville, SC

Katie Munnerlyn received 2022 Carol Anne Covington Education Grant

By gpsadmin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Munnerlyn of Bennettsville is the 2022 recipient of The Carol Anne Covington Education Grant. The grant is given annually to a Marlboro County senior...

26th Annual Scholarship Beautillion Sponsored by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.

The 26th Annual Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Scholarship Beautillion was held on Sunday, May 2nd, at 4:00 PM. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the affair was held virtually. The formal Beautillion program was designed to present to the community male high school juniors and seniors after completing leadership training and mentoring sessions on business and entrepreneurship, civics and morality, business and table etiquette, financial literacy, STEM, and dress for success.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
Protest filed in Dillon County council primary

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A protest has been filed in the Dillon County Council District 6 primary that took place Tuesday. Gerome McLeod is the incumbent and lost the race to Robbie Coward. McLeod said he filed a protest Thursday regarding Coward's residency. He added Coward filed and...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
Coker University, FDTC helping students with great financial needs

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Coker University in partnership with Florence Darlington Technical College has recently received a $1.4 million grant to elevate the retention and graduation of high-achieving, low-income students with demonstrated financial need at Coker University (CU), a four-year private liberal arts institution, and Florence Darlington Technical College (FDTC), a two-year technical college, according to a news release.
FLORENCE, SC
City
Bennettsville, SC
Bennettsville, SC
Government
County
Marlboro County, SC
Marlboro County, SC
Education
Marlboro County, SC
Government
Sixth annual Marlboro County Country Cookoff is Saturday

BLENHEIM– The sixth annual Marlboro County Country Cookoff is Saturday. Forty grill masters from Marlboro County, the state and across the country will come to Blenheim. Gates open at noon on the grounds of We Get It Together Caterers, 3591 Hwy 38 in Blenheim, with the competition starting at 2 p.m.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
$10M investment bringing 400+ jobs to Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A joint venture will bring over 400 jobs and a $10 million investment to Florence County. Carolina Precision Foods, LLC, a joint venture of Carolina Fresh Foods and owners of Lake Foods, announced plans to establish operations in Florence County on Thursday. The company’s $10...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
Race for South Carolina House District 101 appears to be heading to June 28 run-off

The race for South Carolina House District 101 appears to be headed to a runoff after neither Roger Kirby or Cezar McKnight received a majority of the votes. The two Democratic lawmakers were pitted against one another in the primary as a result of the redistricting process. Kirby’s home in Lake City was drawn into McKnight’s district. The rural district spans three counties including the majority of Williamsburg County, and parts of Florence and Berkeley Counties.
LAKE CITY, SC
#Elementary Education#Clemson University#College Student#Elementary School#Kappa
Local centenarian queen to turn 103

ROCKINGHAM — Mildred Teal Jones will celebrate her 103 birthday on Monday, June 20, 2022. Born in the town of Morven on June 20, 1919, to the late Charlie and Emma Teal, Mildred is one of 11 children. She was raised and educated in the Morven School System. She was a scholar and graduated with honors.
MORVEN, NC
No decision yet on bond for South Carolina 'Tiger King' star

FLORENCE, S.C. — A star of the Netflix series ‘Tiger King’ appeared in federal court Thursday in Florence, South Carolina. Doc “Bhagavan” Antle faces federal money laundering charges. He’s been in a Horry County jail since the beginning of June when federal agents arrested him.
FLORENCE, SC
Education
Politics
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Darlington, Florence, Marion, Williamsburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-16 18:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-16 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Darlington; Florence; Marion; Williamsburg The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Florence County in northeastern South Carolina Southeastern Darlington County in northeastern South Carolina West central Marion County in northeastern South Carolina North central Williamsburg County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 641 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Timmonsville, or 10 miles southwest of Darlington, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Florence, Lake City, Timmonsville, Pamplico, Quinby, Mars Bluff, Cartersville, Florence Darlington Technical College Main Campus, Hebron, New Hope, Sardis, Hyman, Effingham, Francis Marion University, Friendfield, Claussen, Evergreen, Scranton, Coward and Olanta. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
DO YOU REMEMBER? - June 15, 2022

WOLS REUNION – Redbone Alley hosted a reunion for Florence’s first radio station, WOLS 1230AM, in June of 2012. Started in 1937, the station’s history included being owned by Melvin Purvis, famed FBI agent credited with dispensing justice to many 1930s gangsters including John Dillinger. Shown in this photo taken at the reunion are Pinckney Skinner, Ingram Truluck, Lex Langston, Pete Becker, Folline Guilford, John Fitz, Ann Worthington, Cecil Chandler, Diane DeVaughn Stokes, Robin Brown, Dan Lindley, Les Gardner, Tom Kinard, Bobby Rose. Seated, Tressie Williams, Cindy Outlaw Gragg and Mark Bailey. Do you have an old photo you would like to submit for The News Journal’s Do You Remember? You may do so by emailing a digital copy of the photo, including information about the photo, to editor@ florencenewsjournal.com. You may also submit photos and information in person at our office, located at 312 Railroad Ave.
FLORENCE, SC
Blaze at J.P. Stevens plant

Last week, firefighters battled a blazing fire at the J.P. Stevens plant for eight hours. “The fire consumed the entire building,” said East Rockingham Fire Chief Bill Bayless. “It started in the back of the building and ran down the roof no matter how much water we put on it.”
ROCKINGHAM, NC
15 Best Things to Do in Lumberton, NC

Lumberton, North Carolina, is known for its historical and cultural significance, an ideal place to visit for its many activities and attractions. The city is the seat of Robeson County, about 60 miles south of Raleigh, the state capital. General John Willis founded the city in 1787. Willis was a...
LUMBERTON, NC
Summer basketball camp held at Marlboro Academy

A five-day summer basketball camp started Monday at Marlboro Academy. Camp registration was open to all the school’s rising fifth through twelfth graders. The camp was made possible due to the benevolence of Travis Conner and his connection with Sandhills Community College’s athletics. Conner has two daughters, one recently graduated from Marlboro Academy and the other is currently enrolled.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
1 dead after shooting in Marion

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — One person died at a hospital Thursday evening after being shot in Marion, according to authorities. Law enforcement was called at about 9 p.m. to the area of James Court and Pine Street for the shooting, according to Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers. Witnesses told authorities that several people were at […]
MARION, SC

