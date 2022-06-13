Katie Munnerlyn received 2022 Carol Anne Covington Education Grant

WOLS REUNION – Redbone Alley hosted a reunion for Florence’s first radio station, WOLS 1230AM, in June of 2012. Started in 1937, the station’s history included being owned by Melvin Purvis, famed FBI agent credited with dispensing justice to many 1930s gangsters including John Dillinger. Shown in this photo taken at the reunion are Pinckney Skinner, Ingram Truluck, Lex Langston, Pete Becker, Folline Guilford, John Fitz, Ann Worthington, Cecil Chandler, Diane DeVaughn Stokes, Robin Brown, Dan Lindley, Les Gardner, Tom Kinard, Bobby Rose. Seated, Tressie Williams, Cindy Outlaw Gragg and Mark Bailey. Do you have an old photo you would like to submit for The News Journal’s Do You Remember? You may do so by emailing a digital copy of the photo, including information about the photo, to editor@ florencenewsjournal.com. You may also submit photos and information in person at our office, located at 312 Railroad Ave.

