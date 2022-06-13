ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer Missy Higgins shares the shock news that she has quietly split from husband Dan Lee and been a single parent for six months: 'Something I never thought would happen'

By Savanna Young
Missy Higgins has revealed she split from her husband of six years, Dan Lee, in January.

The Australian singer-songwriter, 38, announced the shock news in an emotional Instagram update on Sunday and explained how the pair are co-parenting their two chidden.

'Six months ago Dan and I separated. I became a single-parent,' her lengthy post began.

Missy Higgins (left) and her husband Dan Lee (right) have gone their separate ways. The Australian singer-songwriter, 38, announced the shock news in an emotional Instagram update on Sunday and explained how the pair are co-parenting their two chidden

'Something I never thought would happen and something I'm still trying to grapple with, to be honest.'

The 'Scar' singer the shared that she had long feared the 'shame of a failed marriage' and a 'broken family', and those things ultimately happened.

'I was so determined for this not to be my story,' she lamented.

'We tried many ways to keep the story alive, keep things together, keep on searching down new avenues of hope, or hope-covered denial as it may have been.

'Something I never thought would happen and something I'm still trying to grapple with, to be honest' she said  

'But then life happens, doesn't it. And once again I'm on my knees and utterly humbled by my inability to control it.'

Missy added that she is 'still grieving' the separation.

'I realised this today as I was walking through the bush crying like a lunatic in the rain. Grieving the way I thought things would turn out,' she added.

The pair are now learning how to co-parent their two children

The 'Steer' hitmaker went on to note that despite their separation, she and her ex are still on good enough terms, but are 'living apart' and are learning to combat their new approach to parenting.

'I am lucky though, because unlike some stories, Dan and I still love and respect each other and have come to this decision together,' she wrote.

'He is still my best friend and we'll always have each other's backs. We did, after all, make two incredible little humans together.'

She added, 'Sometimes things just don't work in the conventional way.'

Continuing her post, the Melbourne-born performer revealed her reason behind sharing the news and why it took her six months to make the announcement.

Missy shares two kids, Samuel and Luna (pictured), with Dan

'I’m telling you this because, well, I share my life stuff and this feels pretty big,' she said.

'I also thought it would be helpful if you’re going through the same thing. If you are and you feel anything like I do, you probably feel like you failed at life. You’re questioning everything up until this point: your childhood, your parents, your ideals, your life choices, what the future will hold now that the fairytale is in cinders on the floor.

'But to all the shattered hearts out there inside the compounds of their homes grieving quietly and feeling like an anomaly, you’re not alone. You’re not broken, you’re just human.'

The last photo Missy shared of her ex husband was this snap of him reading to their kids

Missy Higgins married her ex, a playwright and comedian, in 2016. They share two children, Samuel, eight, and Luna, five.

It appears the singer has either wiped several photos of her ex from her social media grid or simply hasn't posted a photo of him for some time.

The last image of Dan shows him reading a picture book to their two children.

 'I am lucky though, because unlike some stories, Dan and I still love and respect each other and have come to this decision together,' she said 

