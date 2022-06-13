ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Highly sought-after Penrith coach Cameron Ciraldo 'to meet with Wests Tigers' as he gives thumbs-up to club's big off-field changes

By Dan Cancian
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The Wests Tigers will reportedly meet with Cameron Ciraldo as they look to step up the search for a new permanent coach.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Tigers executives have identified the Panthers assistant coach as their preferred candidate to replace Michael Maguire.

The latter was sacked last week after Wests lost nine of their first 12 games this season and failed to make the finals in each of Maguire's three campaigns in charge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0be3Xc_0g9N1STo00
Panthers assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo will reportedly meet with Tigers executives

The Bulldogs are also keeping tabs on Ciraldo, one of the most highly-thought of assistant coaches in the league, as they look to appoint a permanent coach themselves.

Interim coach Mick Potter has been in charge of Canterbury since Trent Barrett walked away from Belmore last month.

Ciraldo has reportedly been impressed by the work the Tigers have put in off the field, in terms of setting up the pathways to first grade and investing in their football operations.

However, it remains to be seen whether the 37-year-old would be prepared to take over a roster that contains some gaping holes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V1kM5_0g9N1STo00
The NRL strugglers parted ways with under-fire coach Michael Maguire last week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlQAF_0g9N1STo00
Ciraldo is understood to consider Wests a club with 'significant upside', but may be less impressed by Wests' roster which contains gaping holes 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WcBFq_0g9N1STo00
The Bulldogs are also interested in Ciraldo as they look to appoint a permanent coach in place of Mick Potter, who has been in charge on an interim basis since last month 

Ciraldo stepped in for Ivan Cleary, who was absent for medical reasons, for the Panthers' 42-6 thrashing of the Knights in Newcastle and said he was 'flattered' by the rumours.

'I know there’s been a lot of speculation and it’s a credit to our club and our players that they don’t let that become a distraction — I don’t think any of them have seen anything that’s been written,' he said.

'Obviously it’s been a little bit uncomfortable seeing your name in there all the time, but it’s also very flattering.

'My job at the moment is just keep doing the best I can for Penrith, hopefully keep improving on our defence and all that stuff will come in due time.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jos Buttler says England will 'keep trying to score 500' in ODI cricket after he pummeled 162 out of world-record 498 against an 'intimidated' Holland side

Jos Buttler said England would keep trying to reach 500 after missing out by a whisker in a record-breaking performance in the first one-day international against the Netherlands. After battering 14 sixes in a punishing 70-ball 162 not out as England made a world-record 498 for four, Buttler said: 'We...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

415K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy