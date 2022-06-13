Highly sought-after Penrith coach Cameron Ciraldo 'to meet with Wests Tigers' as he gives thumbs-up to club's big off-field changes

The Wests Tigers will reportedly meet with Cameron Ciraldo as they look to step up the search for a new permanent coach.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Tigers executives have identified the Panthers assistant coach as their preferred candidate to replace Michael Maguire.

The latter was sacked last week after Wests lost nine of their first 12 games this season and failed to make the finals in each of Maguire's three campaigns in charge.

Panthers assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo will reportedly meet with Tigers executives

The Bulldogs are also keeping tabs on Ciraldo, one of the most highly-thought of assistant coaches in the league, as they look to appoint a permanent coach themselves.

Interim coach Mick Potter has been in charge of Canterbury since Trent Barrett walked away from Belmore last month.

Ciraldo has reportedly been impressed by the work the Tigers have put in off the field, in terms of setting up the pathways to first grade and investing in their football operations.

However, it remains to be seen whether the 37-year-old would be prepared to take over a roster that contains some gaping holes.

The NRL strugglers parted ways with under-fire coach Michael Maguire last week

Ciraldo is understood to consider Wests a club with 'significant upside', but may be less impressed by Wests' roster which contains gaping holes

The Bulldogs are also interested in Ciraldo as they look to appoint a permanent coach in place of Mick Potter, who has been in charge on an interim basis since last month

Ciraldo stepped in for Ivan Cleary, who was absent for medical reasons, for the Panthers' 42-6 thrashing of the Knights in Newcastle and said he was 'flattered' by the rumours.

'I know there’s been a lot of speculation and it’s a credit to our club and our players that they don’t let that become a distraction — I don’t think any of them have seen anything that’s been written,' he said.

'Obviously it’s been a little bit uncomfortable seeing your name in there all the time, but it’s also very flattering.

'My job at the moment is just keep doing the best I can for Penrith, hopefully keep improving on our defence and all that stuff will come in due time.'