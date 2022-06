Bobbiejo Lorraine Lazo, 40, of Hopewell, Va., formerly Christiansburg, Va., passed away on June 8, 2022, after enduring an unfortunate meeting with metastatic breast cancer. She left behind a hell of a lot of stuff to her sons who have no idea what to do with it. So, if you’re looking for dust bunnies in vintage bottles, an outdated computer, a blender oven (slightly used), an old bike with peg stands (she loved putting the pedal to the metal) or 1,000 cords that we aren’t sure what they’re used for… you should wait the appropriate amount of time and get in touch. Tomorrow would be fine.

HOPEWELL, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO