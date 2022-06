Grazia scored an exclusive clip from the season finale - and yes, it looks like we're going to get some Kourtney wedding content. Check it out below. In the clip, Kourtney tells Kris, 'Travis asked me if I'd marry him once a month for a year.' (Which has us thinking are there more Kourtney-Travis nuptials in store, beyond the three they've already had?!) Obviously, the Kravis multi-wedding extravaganza has been everywhere - but we are so here for delving into the behind-the-scenes preparations. And if Travis really plans to marry Kourtney every month for the next year, then we have another nine weddings to go... Brace yourselves.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO