Central Oregon riders qualify for nationals at OHSRA State Finals

The state high school rodeo finals were in Prineville this past weekend, and a number of local athletes performed well.

The Oregon High School Rodeo Association State Finals were held Wednesday through Saturday, June 8-11, at the Crook County Fairgrounds.

As expected, it was a competitive state finals, with several events not decided until Saturday's short go-round. Not surprisingly, bareback riding had the stiffest competition, with five riders vying for four spots in the High School National Finals.

Prineville's Wyatt Wood, who has signed to compete collegiately at Cal Poly, won Thursday's first go-round with a score of 75. Veneta's Mason Stuller, who won the at nationals two years ago, was second with a score of 74. Friday Wood made his ride first, before rushing to Ward Rhoden Stadium for graduation, then had to wait to see how he fared. This time the places were reversed, with Stuller taking first with a score of 76 and Wood finishing second with a score of 69. That left Wood leading by a single point heading into Saturday's short go-round.

Stuller earned a score of 82 on his ride Saturday, then had to wait briefly to see how Wood's ride went. Wood did everything he could, but his horse did not buck well and he had to settle for a score of 75, good enough for fourth place. That left Wood just short of the state title as Stuller took the win. Clint Rutherford and Tyrell Holmes tied for third place, taking the two final berths to nationals, while Garrett Blackwell, who was third heading into the short go-round failed to make a qualified ride and wound up fifth.

"It's a little heartbreaking," Wood said of finishing second. "I had a goal set in mind to be a state champion, but there was nothing I could have done different. I just rode that horse for what it was and did everything I could. At the end of the day, it wasn't up to my decision. But I feel really good heading into nationals. I feel really prepared for it."

Wood was far from the only Central Oregon competitor to have a solid state finals, nor was he the only one to qualify for nationals.

Fossil's Clint Rutherford qualified for the national finals in both bareback and saddle bronc riding, while Spray's Nathan Clark and Carter Boise both qualified for nationals in steer wrestling. Clark was also ninth in tie-down roping, while Boise finished 10th.

Powell Butte's Justin England and Callen Whitaker did not make it to nationals, but did qualify for the Silver State International Rodeo with seventh and eighth place finishes, respectively in saddle bronc riding.

Meanwhile, Paulina's Lucas Teskey teamed with header Elsie Jonas of Battle Ground, Washington, and improved from 10th to sixth place in team roping. Prineville's Ross McKinney also qualified for Silver State, taking eighth place in bull riding, while Mitchell's Coy Mathiasen finished eighth in steer wrestling.

The final Central Oregon cowboy to finish in the top 10 of an event in the final standings was La Pine's Landen Roggenkamp, who finished seventh in steer wrestling.

In girls events, Culver's Mecarte Cook failed to score on Thursday in goat tying, but came back to take the short go round in the event with a time of 8.47 seconds as she finished in seventh place in the event.

"I'm pretty happy," said Mecarte, who plans to attend Blue Mountain Community College next year and continue her rodeo career. "The goal was to move up, but I already flagged out my first run. So then, my goal was to just do the best I can. Everybody who made it to nationals deserved every bit of it. They worked hard."

Powell Butte's Laney Moore wound up seventh in reined cow horse and 10th in girls cutting. Other Central Oregon cowgirls to finish in the top 10 in the final standings included Redmond's Brooke Blevins, who finished third in breakaway roping and sixth in goat tying, and Adriene Steffen of Sisters, who took fifth in pole bending and reined cow horse along with a ninth place finish in goat tying.

Bend's Zoey Miller finished ninth in barrel racing and 10th in both pole bending and goat tying.

Several other Central Oregon athletes competed in the state finals, but did not qualify for the short go-round. In Thursday's first go-round of team roping, Blevins combined with Terrebonne's Cutter Wollard to take ninth in the round. Culver's Sage Smith took 10th in the second go round of goat tying, while Powell Butte's Ryann Mitchell finished eighth in the second go-round of pole bending and Redmond's Cassidy Clark took fifth in the first go round of barrel racing. Powell Butte's Molly and Mattie Gaynor, Culver's Kaycee Kasch and Bailey Knirk of Sisters, Connor Talbott of Madras and Parker Buchanan of Powell Butte also competed in the state finals, but did not place in any of the three go-rounds.

The High School National Finals Rodeo will be held July 17-23 in Gillette, Wyoming, while the Silver State International Rodeo will be held June 30-July 7 in Winnemucca, Nevada.

Oregon High School Rodeo Association State Finals

at Crook County Fairgrounds

June 8-11

First go-round

Bareback riding — 1. Wyatt Wood, 75. 2. Mason Stuller, 74. 3. Tyrel Holmes, 71. 4. Clint Rutherford, 71. 5. Garrett Blackwell, 70.

Saddle bronc riding — 1. Mason Stuller, 75. 2. Brycen Martin, 71. 3. Shane Scott, 70. 3. Clint Rutherford, 70.

Bull riding — 1. Shane Scott, 75. No other qualified rides.

Steer wrestling — 1. Carter Boise, 7.75. 2. Ty Taylor, 8.82. 3. Blane Mahoney, 10.93. 4. Nathan Clark, 13.49. 5. Tommy Jack Rose, 18.32.

Tie down roping — 1. Cody Siegner, 10.10. 2. Hanley Miller, 11.25. 3. Brock Arntson, 12.61. 4. Marcus Marriott, 12.77. 5. Ty Taylor, 12.92. 6. Degan Patton, 14.99. 7. Tipton Jones, 18.79. 8. Justin Reno, 19.17. 9. Gator Goodrich, 20.35. 10. Lucas Teskey, 23.29.

Team roping — 1. Tommy Jack rose/Cody Signer, 6.49. 2. Bayli Ladner/Hanley Miller, 7.47. 3. Savannah Greenfield/Tipton Jones, 7.59. 4. Payton Johnson/Tate Sword, 8.48. 5. Talia Akins/Gator Goodrich, 9.19. 6. Degan Patton/Parker Deal, 10.08. 7. Brock Arntson/Handy Lieuallen, 12.85. 8. Marcus Marriott/Justin Reno, 13.66. 9. Brooke Blevins/Cutter Woollard, 14.08. 10. Elsie Jones/Lucas Teskey, 16.81.

Barrel racing — 1. Madison Malcolm, 17.686. 2. Teegan Hill, 17.853 3. Georgia Lieuallen, 17.952. 4. Bailey McCracken, 17.956. 5. Cassidy Clark, 18.012. 6. Hailey Saeman, 18.034. 7. Savannah Greenfield, 18.147. 8. Bella Keating, 18.158. 9. Dani Clark, 18.308. 10. Payton Johnson, 18.318.

Breakaway roping — 1. Skylar Jersey, 2.59. 2. Camryn Eaton, 2.96. 3. Shealyn Harrison, 3.10. 4. Gracie Garthwaite, 3.52. 5. Katie Ayres, 3.60. 6. Kenna Stratton, 6.70. 7. Savannah Greenfield, 12.04. 8. Molly Gaynor, 12.61. 9. Cidney Estes, 12.72. 10. Adriene Steffen, 13.87.

Goat tying — 1. Faith Marshall, 7.17. 2. Kenna Stratton, 8.79. 3. Mecarte Cook, 8.86. 4. Katie Ayres, 9.03. 5. Gracie Garthwaite, 9.13. 6. Brooke Blevins, 9.35. 7. Zoey Miller, 9.58. 8. Savannah Greenfield, 9.61. 9. Sarah Naegeli, 9.72. 10. Teegan Hill, 9.91.

Pole bending — 1. Georgia Liueallen, 20.291. 2. Bayli Ladner, 20.303. 3. Lauren Riney, 20.525. 4. Payton Johnson, 20.697. 5. Alyson Terry, 20.744. 6. Katie Ayres, 20.805. 7. Bailey McCracken, 20.861. 8. Zoey Miller, 20.906. 9. Faith Marshall, 21.245. 10. Adriene Steffen, 21.274.

Boys cutting — 1. Dyson Robb, 143.5. 2. Logan Blackman, 142. 3. Sam McCracken, 141. 4. Clark Norton, 129.

Girls cutting — 1. Halle Bergen, 148. 2. Bayli Ladner, 146. 3. Olivia Davison, 141.5. 4. Laney Moore, 141. 5. Madison Duarte, 140. 6/7. Addison Klementis, 137. 6/7. Frances Fancher, 137. 8. Payton Johnson, 136.5. 9. Layla Knight, 135. 10. Winter Smith, 130.

Reined cow horse — 1. Bayli Ladner, 293. 2. Adriene Steffen, 286.5. 3. Anela Stewart, 284. 4. Sam McCracken, 282. 5. Madison Duarte, 281.5. 6. Payton Johnson, 278.5. 7. Cecilia Woodworth, 271. 8. Tommy Jack Rose, 240.5. 9. Laney Moore, 233. 10. Taylor Hack, 83.

Second go-round

Bareback riding — 1. Mason Stuller, 76. 2. Wyatt Wood, 69. 3. Garrett Blackwell, 61.

Saddle bronc riding — 1. Mason Stuller, 77. 2. Clint Rutherford, 68. 2. Brycen Martin, 68. 4. Justin England, 66.

Steer wrestling — 1. Nathan Clark, 4.58. 2. Blane Mahoney, 8.50. 3. Ty Taylor, 8.74. 4. Tommy Jack Rose, 11.28. 5. Cache Montgomery, 16.72. 6. Landen Roggenkamp, 37.09.

Bull riding — 1. Casen Barkley, 73. 2. Trevor West, 66.

Tie down roping — 1. Cael Stratton, 9.78. 2. Cody Siegner, 10.53. 3. Gator Goodrich, 11.67. 4. Tipton Jones, 13.95. 5. G.W. Neathery, 14.21. 6. Marcus Marriott, 14.56. 7. Clay Ayres, 14.67. 8. Degan Patton, 15.43. 9. Nathan Clark, 15.46. 10. Carter Boise, 16.24.

Team roping — 1. Marcus Marriott/Justin Reno, 7.20. 2. Tommy Jack Rose/Cody Siegner, 8.03. 3. Crae Campbell/Cidney Estes, 8.15. 4. Payton Johnson/Tate Sword, 9.55. 5. Elsie Jones/Lucas Teskey, 10.83. 6. Talia Akins/Gator Goodrich, 17.35. 7. Adam White/Ty Taylor, 18.44. 8. Savannah Greenfield/Tipton Jones, 20.32. 9. Dani Clark/Cael Stratton, 22.55. 10. Rikki Baldwin/Alex Baldwin, 23.18.

Barrel racing — 1. Teegan Hill, 17.795. 2. Georgia Lieuallen, 17.819. 3. Payton Johnson, 17.839. 4. Bella Keating, 17.841. 5. Katie Ayres, 17.854. 6. Lauren Riney, 17.886. 7. Adriene Steffen, 17.932. 8. Zoey Miller, 18.018. 9. Bayli Ladner, 18.029. 10. Camryn Eaton, 18.137.

Breakaway roping — 1. Shealyn Harrison, 2.49. 2. Payton Johnson, 3.20. 3. Brooke Blevins, 3.24. 4. Kenna Stratton, 3.36. 5. Addison Klementis, 3.52. 6. Skylar Jersey, 3.53. 7. Bayli Ladner, 3.83. 8. Camryn Eaton, 4.21. 9. Frances Fancher, 5.64. 10. Dani Clark, 11.87.

Goat tying — 1. Faith Marshall, 8.17. 2. Katie Ayres, 8.25. 3. Kenna Stratton, 8.48. 4. Sarah Naegeli, 8.61. 5. Brooke Blevins, 8.64. 6. Teegan Hill, 8.84. 7. Gracie Garthwaite, 8.91. 8. Savannah Greenfield, 9.03. 9. Dani Clark, 9.30. 10. Sage Smith, 9.35.

Pole bending — 1. Faith Marshall, 20.573. 2. Georgia Lieuallen, 20.640. 3. Katie Ayres, 20.770. 4. Payton Johnson, 20.875. 5. Alyson Terry, 21.021. 6. Lauryn Riney, 21.198. 7. Adriene Steffen, 21.324. 8. Ryann Mitchell, 21.608. 9. Teegan Hill, 21.855. 10. Blakely Herbert, 21.883.

Byos cutting — 1. Sam McCracken, 144.5. 2. Dyson Robb, 144. 3. Logan Blackman, 143. 4. Clark Norton, 137.5.

Girls cutting — 1. Halle Bergen, 147.5. 2/3. Olivia Davison, 145. 2/3. Layla Knight, 145. 4. Madison Duarte, 141.5. 5. Addison Klementis, 141. 6. Frances Fancher, 140.5. 7. Laney Moore, 138.5. 8. Winter Smith, 136. 9. Payton Johnson, 135. 10. Bayli Ladner, 129.

Reined cow horse — 1. Anela Stewart, 287. 2. Laney Moore, 286.5. 3. Sam McCrecken, 285. 4. Madison Duarte, 282. 5. Tommy Jack Rose, 281.5. 6. Bayli Ladner, 279. 7. Adriene Steffen, 274. 8. Payton Johnson, 271.5. 9. Cecilia Woodworth, 258.5. 10. Taylor Hack, 249.

Short go-round

Bareback riding — 1. Mason Stuller, 82. 2. Clint Rutherford, 76. 2. Tyrel Holmes, 76. 4. Wyatt Wood, 75.

Saddle bronc riding — 1. Shane Scott, 76. 2. Brycen Martin, 70. 3. Clint Rutherford, 68. 4. Chase Martin, 66. 5. Justin England, 65. 6. Mason Stuller, 54.

Bull riding — 1. Wyatt Davis, 75. 2. Shane Scott, 74. 3. Jack Strong, 66.

Steer wrestling — 1. Nathan Clark, 6.37. 2. Carter Boise, 7.30. 3. Blane Mahoney, 8.06. 4. Landen Roggenkamp, 10.28. 5. Cache Montgomery, 15.21. 6. Ty Taylor, 17.72. 7. Tommy Jack Rose, 20.27.

Tie down roping — 1. Tommy Jack Rose, 9.65. 2. Handy Lieuallen, 11.34. 3. Hanley Miller, 11.37. 4. Cael Stratton, 12.15. 5. Brock Arntson, 12.71. 6. Cody Siegner, 13.90. 7. Gator Goodrich, 19.86. 8. Nathan Clark, 24.84.

Team roping — 1. Bayli Ladner/Hanley Miller, 5.85. 2. Marcus Marriott/Justin Reno, 6.13. 3. Elsie Jonas/Lucas Teskey, 7.31. 4. Crae Campbell/Cidney Estes, 8.41. 5. Degan Patton/Parker Deal, 14.22. 6. Tommy Jack Rose/Cody Siegner, 16.03. 7. Savannah Greenfield/Tipton Jones, 24.43.

Barrel racing — 1. Madison Malcolm, 17.686. 2. Teegan Hill, 17.853. 3. Georgia Lieuallen, 17.956. 4. Bailey McCracken, 17.956. 5. Cassidy Clark, 18.012. 6. Hailey Saeman, 18.034. 7. Savannah Greenfield, 18.147. 8. Bella Keating, 18.158. 9. Dani clark, 18.308. 10. Payton Johnson, 18.318.

Breakaway roping — 1. Savannah Greenfield, 2.52. 2. Kenna Stratton, 2.87. 3. Cidney Estes, 3.80. 4. Adriene Steffen, 4.39. 5. Skylar Jersey, 5.97. 6. Brooke Blevins, 6.59. 7. Bayli Ladner, 9.84.

Goat tying — 1. Mecarte Cook, 8.47. 2. Kenna Stratton, 8.63. 3. Gracie Garthwaite, 8.65. 4. Katie Ayres, 8.99. 5. Zoey Miller, 9.37. 6. Adriene Steffen, 9.68. 7. Brooke Blevins, 13.86. 8. Faith Marshall, 14.79.

Pole bending — 1. Alyson Terry, 21.617. 2. Bailey McCracken, 21.872. 3. Adriene Steffen, 21.975. 4. Payton Johnson, 26.506. 5. Katie Ayres, 26.669. 6. Teegan Hill, 27.162. 7. Georgia Lieuallen, 27.162. 8. Cecilia Woodworth, 27.208. 9. Zoey Miller, 27.255. 10. Lauryn Riney, 32.050.

Final standings

Bareback riding — 1. Mason Stuller, 166. 2. Wyatt Wood, 158. 3. Clint Rutherford, 128. 3. Tyrel Holmes, 128. 5. Garrett Blackwell, 117.5.

Saddle bronc riding — 1. Mason Stuller, 159. 2. Shane Scott, 142. 3. Clint Rutherford, 121.5. 4. Brycen Martin, 103. 5. Chase Martin, 89.5. 6. Justin England, 68. 7. Callen Whitaker, 51.5. 8. Jack Strong, 18.

Bull riding — 1. Wyatt Davis, 144. 2. Shane Scott, 136.5. 3. Trevor West, 101. 4. Casen Barkley, 73. 5. Bryce Williams, 64.5. 6/7. Tommy Jack Rose, 50. 6/7. Jack Strong, 50. 8. Ross McKinney, 36.5. 9. Tanner Griffith, 23.

Steer wrestling — 1. Blane Mahoney, 161. 2. Ty Taylor, 143. 3. Nathan Clark, 130. 4. Carter Boise, 125. 5. Tommy Jack Rose, 115. 6. Cache Montgomery, 98. 7. Landen Roggenkamp, 76. 8. Coy Mathiasen, 32. 9. Kade Wilkins, 15.

Tie down roping — 1. Hanley Miller, 147. 2. Cody Siegner, 137. 3. Cael Stratton, 127. 4. Gator Goodrich, 118. 5. Justin Reno, 95. 6. Tommy Jack Rose, 89. 7. Brock Arntson, 81. 8. Handy Lieuallen, 74. 9. Nathan Clark, 66. 10. Carter Boise, 56.

Team roping — 1. Marcus Marriott/Justin Reno, 146. 2. Tommy Jack Rose/Cody Siegner, 146. 3. Adam White/Ty Taylor, 109. 4. Bayli Ladner/Hanley Miller, 101. 5. Degan Patton/Parker Deal, 93. 6. Elsie Jonas/Lucas Teskey, 79. 7. Savannah Greenfield/Tipton Jones, 71. 8. Crae Campbell/Cidney Estes, 62. 9. Brock Arntson/Handy Lieuallen, 54. 10. Rikki Baldwin/Alex Baldwin, 39.

Barrel racing — Teegan Hill, 150. 2. Georgia Lieuallen, 135. 3. Savannah Greenfield, 104. 4. Katie Ayres, 99. 5. Bella Keating, 92. 6. Gracie Garthwaite, 85.5. 7. Bailey McCracken, 79. 7. Payton Johnson, 79. 9. Zoey Miller, 70. 10. Madison Malcolm, 53.

