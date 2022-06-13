ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea ‘ready to offer Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Inter Milan in player-plus cash swap transfer for defender Milan Skriniar’

By Kealan Hughes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

CHELSEA have made Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar a top target this summer and are reportedly prepared to offer players in exchange to sign the defender.

Skriniar, 27, is a player in high demand amid interest from Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain with Inter open to selling to raise funds for transfers.

Chelsea want to sign Milan Skriniar this summer Credit: Reuters
The Blues are prepared to offer Inter players in exchange including Ruben Loftus-Cheek Credit: AFP

And with the Blues in desperate need of defensive reinforcements Thomas Tuchel is prepared to let more players leave to sign the Slovak.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek is one name Chelsea are willing to swap along with a cash offer, according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

But Inter reportedly only want money they can reinvest in the squad having been heavily linked with a move for Romelu Lukaku.

The club is said to be looking for around £60-68million for the centre-back but are believed to be open to reducing their asking price to just £50m.

That's because Inter are keen for Lukaku to return to the San Siro this summer - but Chelsea are demanding a £20m loan fee for the striker.

The Blues will also have to fight off interest from Spurs for Skriniar, who may be enticed to north London by the opportunity to play under his former boss Antonio Conte.

But if Skriniar does arrive at Chelsea he could be part of a new-look defence with Jules Kounde also on the club's radar.

Sevilla are also demanding a big fee to let the Frenchman leave with chief Jose Maria Cruz de Andres confirming Kounde's desire to leave.

He said: “Again, the player, I am sure, respects Sevilla FC. He is happy with us. In the case of Kounde, it is not a matter of money. It’s a matter of him wanting to play in a more competitive team than Sevilla FC.

“I am sure he is a player that is attractive for teams like Chelsea, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and these types of teams. He wants to play in a more competitive team.”

