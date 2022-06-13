Transfer news LIVE: Juventus are closing in on re-signing free agent Paul Pogba following his Manchester United release, while Liverpool bound Darwin Nunez paves way for Sadio Mane exit to Bayern Munich

Here is Sportsmail's daily live blog for all the latest transfer news and rumours, with a number of high-profile players set to be on the move this summer.

Further meetings are scheduled with Pogba's lawyer Rafaela Pimenta this week, with Juve hoping to complete a deal in the coming weeks.

Pogba, who left Manchester United earlier this month, is close to linking back up with former manager Massimiliano Allegri and progress on the deal is expected to move quickly.

That's because Benfica have confirmed the £85million move of Darwin Nunez to Liverpool. This now means that a Sadio Mane departure to Bayern Munich looks even more likely. More here on this morning's breaking news.

The Portuguese side released a statement announcing they had agreed the transfer of the striker with the Reds in a deal including add-ons that could see the fee rise to €100m.