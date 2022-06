Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming film Persuasion, based on the Jane Austen novel of the same name. Before joining Sony's Spider-Verse as Marvel's Madame Web, Dakota Johnson leads this Persuasion adaptation as Anne Elliot, described in Netflix's synopsis as "an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities" who is "living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy." In the film, "When Frederick Wentworth — the dashing one she let get away — crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances."

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO