David Duchovny had a front row view of life in New York City during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic. While other New Yorkers left Manhattan for more open air areas in the winter and spring of 2020, The X-Files star stayed in his high-rise apartment that overlooked Central Park. "My son was a junior in high school, so we weren't going anywhere," Duchovny tells Yahoo Entertainment now about the mood of New York in March 2020. "There was this very real quiet that would be punctured by ambulances, but otherwise there was very little ambient street sound, which you don't realize how overwhelming it is until it's gone." (Duchovny shares two children with his ex-wife, Téa Leoni.)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO