Prince Harry takes a tumble as he plays polo after returning to LA in first sighting since Platinum Jubilee visit

By Alice Fuller
The US Sun
 4 days ago

PRINCE Harry took a tumble on the polo field yesterday after returning to California following the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted competing at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club - before he and his horse came crashing to the ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKQnv_0g9Mtb5N00
Prince Harry at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club, California Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K42JX_0g9Mtb5N00
The Duke of Sussex came crashing to the ground during the game Credit: The Mega Agency

Dressed in green and white, keen player Harry looked at home in action for his team.

But after working up a sweat in the sun, the royal ended up face-down in the turf following a fall.

It is the first time the 37-year-old has been seen in California since he returning from his trip to the UK with wife Meghan, son Archie and daughter Lilibet to mark the Queen's 70-year reign.

The family enjoyed several days of Jubilee festivities before celebrating little Lili's first birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoCSY_0g9Mtb5N00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nT9Mf_0g9Mtb5N00

The Sussexes hosted an informal garden picnic at Windor's Frogmore Cottage, with several other royals in attendance.

Zara and Mike Tindall’s children Mia, eight, Lena, three, and Lucas, one, are thought to have been at the do, along with Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly’s daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10.

But William and Kate, and their kids George, Charlotte and Louis, despite being invited, were miles away during the bash, meeting the public in Cardiff.

A source said: "It was a lovely do and had everything you’d expect from a child’s birthday party.

"But there was no formal entertainment. The idea was for it to be very relaxed and casual, with people free to pop in and out as they wished."

Harry and Meg later released a sweet photo of the youngster to mark her special day.

In the adorable candid shot, snapped by close pal Misan Harriman, the little one beams in a pale blue dress.

Meghan, Archie and Lilibet were not at this weekend's polo match, it is understood.

But the duchess has previously been spotting sharing a kiss with her husband on the sidelines.

Harry, who has played the game all his life, joined a team with friend and sportsman Nacho Figueras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gC6op_0g9Mtb5N00
The royal climbing to his feet after falling to the turf Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mLfr2_0g9Mtb5N00
Keen player Harry in action for his team Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zDKSh_0g9Mtb5N00
It is the first time the prince has been spotted since his Platinum Jubilee UK visit Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f26Vi_0g9Mtb5N00
Harry joined a team with friend and sportsman Nacho Figueras Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GVXpR_0g9Mtb5N00
Harry looked at home astride his horse in the Californian sun Credit: The Mega Agency
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUaka_0g9Mtb5N00
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on day two of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqfTu_0g9Mtb5N00
Harry and Meghan released a sweet photo of daughter Lilibet to mark her first birthday Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

The US Sun

