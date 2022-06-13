Prince Harry takes a tumble as he plays polo after returning to LA in first sighting since Platinum Jubilee visit

PRINCE Harry took a tumble on the polo field yesterday after returning to California following the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted competing at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club - before he and his horse came crashing to the ground.

Dressed in green and white, keen player Harry looked at home in action for his team.

But after working up a sweat in the sun, the royal ended up face-down in the turf following a fall.

It is the first time the 37-year-old has been seen in California since he returning from his trip to the UK with wife Meghan, son Archie and daughter Lilibet to mark the Queen's 70-year reign.

The family enjoyed several days of Jubilee festivities before celebrating little Lili's first birthday.

The Sussexes hosted an informal garden picnic at Windor's Frogmore Cottage, with several other royals in attendance.

Zara and Mike Tindall’s children Mia, eight, Lena, three, and Lucas, one, are thought to have been at the do, along with Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly’s daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10.

But William and Kate, and their kids George, Charlotte and Louis, despite being invited, were miles away during the bash, meeting the public in Cardiff.

A source said: "It was a lovely do and had everything you’d expect from a child’s birthday party.

"But there was no formal entertainment. The idea was for it to be very relaxed and casual, with people free to pop in and out as they wished."

Harry and Meg later released a sweet photo of the youngster to mark her special day.

In the adorable candid shot, snapped by close pal Misan Harriman, the little one beams in a pale blue dress.

Meghan, Archie and Lilibet were not at this weekend's polo match, it is understood.

But the duchess has previously been spotting sharing a kiss with her husband on the sidelines.

Harry, who has played the game all his life, joined a team with friend and sportsman Nacho Figueras.

