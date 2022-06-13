ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins County, TX

Hopkins County Dairy Festival Junior Livestock Show

 4 days ago

Youth from across Hopkins County and even from other parts of Texas converged on the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center...

Obituary for Douglas Lee Aten

Douglas Lee Aten, age 56, of Sulphur Springs, passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Rockwall, TX. He was born on April 8, 1966, in Mekinock, North Dakota, the son of William Lee and Jacqueline Pauline Desormis Aten. He married Tina Elvera Brewer on February 16, 1990, in Grayson County. Douglas was a volunteer firefighter for North Hopkins Fire Department, he was a Sheriff’s Deputy for Lamar County, and later worked as a truck driver for many years.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for Bethani Jo Tinsley

Funeral service for Bethani Jo Tinsley, age 14, of Sulphur Springs, TX, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Independence Baptist Church in Dike with Bro. Don Tinsley and Bro. Ernie Franklin officiating. Interment will follow at Connor Cemetery with Bryan Primm, Conner Hall, Michael Majors, Braden Tinsley, Brevin Tinsley, and Justin Exum serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the Angels of Care Home Health, Northeast Texas Pediatrics, Dr. Dana Rice, and Dr. Joel Chapman.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for JoBeth Braden Stewart

Memorial service for JoBeth Braden “Granny” Stewart, age 82 of Como, TX will be held at a later date. Mrs. Stewart passed away on June 13, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. JoBeth was born on August 24, 1939 in Pickton, TX, to George and...
COMO, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

HCSO arrests two after alleged murder

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has taken in two individuals after an alleged murder that was discovered Tuesday. On Monday evening, HCSO stated they received a report of belongings scattered on a county road north of Sulphur Springs. At the time of their arrival, deputies located an abandoned vehicle...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County Dairy Festival 2022 Photos

10:30 AM - 9:30 PM Fast food restaurant chain that serves American Chinese cuisine. With over 2,200 locations, it is the largest Asian-segment restaurant chain in the United States. Phone: (903) 439-3293. pandaexpress.com. 150 E Shannon Rd E. Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTIONS. Broadway Buffet About. Hours.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

New and Reduced Listings!

Looking for land or rural property? These items just got reduced in price and one item is hot off the press. If you’re interested in more properties, you can also go here. 1. 15 acres near Cumby. If location and privacy are what you’re looking for…. this is IT! Serenity and wildlife abound on the gentle rolling terrain with multiple private and beautiful sites for your dream home or weekend getaway. Majestic, mature pecan trees towering over younger pecan trees, will provide years of production. Mature oak trees along with cedars provide ample shade and wildlife habitat. Completely private with no other homes in sight. Short drive up a graveled private road and less than 5 minutes to I30. 20 minutes to L-3 and within an hour of Dallas.
CUMBY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

UIL rejects proposal to prevent freshmen from being on varsity; no decision on shot clock or moving soccer to spring

The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council met Tuesday, with a few important proposed rule changes to make decisions on. Among the proposed rule changes were some big ones that fans of high school sports were probably keeping an eye on, including a rule to prevent freshmen from playing on varsity, as well as adding a shot clock to basketball and moving soccer from the spring, to the fall.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Samantha Smith
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Notice for Kenneth Abron

Funeral services for Kenneth Abron, age 66, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home. Kenneth passed away on June 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of West Oaks Funeral Home. www.westoaksfuneralhome.com.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins County United Way welcomes Emily Glass as newest board member

Hopkins County United Way is pleased to welcome Emily Glass as their newest Board member. Emily will also be serving as the 2022-2023 Hopkins County United Way Campaign Chair. Following in the footsteps of Past Chair Kristy Landers Moseley, Emily has high expectations for the Campaign and looks forward to leading the charge of raising $150,000.00. With her Campaign theme of a “History of Helping,” Emily will welcome Campaign volunteers at the Workers Lunch, Wed., Sept. 21 at noon, at the Dairy Museum. Hopkins County United Way will recognize its largest donors at the Lead Donor Lunch on Wed., Sept. 28 at noon, at The Venue at two nineteen.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Get rid of algae blooms by Mario Villarino

As the hot days of summer reach Hopkins County, it is just gratifying to spend more time outdoors and is common to conduct recreational activities around ponds and lakes. It is common then to notice plant and algae grow in them. Filamentous algae starts growing along the bottom in shallow water or attached to structures in the water (like rocks or other aquatic plants).
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Youth work week 2022

Every summer, church youth groups from across Hopkins County come together in fellowship and community service during “work week.” They provide home maintenance for those that are otherwise unable, and enjoy bonding and Bible Study as well. In 2022, nine homes in total are set to be renovated by Hopkins County’s servant-spirited teens.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Meet the Contestants for Dairy Festival Queen 2022

Being crowned queen of the Dairy Festival Pageant is one of the highest honors for a young woman in Hopkins County. Meet the contestants for 2022:. Miley Fisher, 17, is the daughter of Stan and Brandy Fisher. She attends Sulphur Springs High School. She will be performing “Movement through the Years 1940-2010” as her talent. She has been involved in cheerleading, student council, key club, National Honor Society and youth on mission. She plans to attend Oklahoma State University and study speech language pathology.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Obituary for David Martinez

David Martinez, musician and cowboy, died peacefully on Thursday June 2nd, 2022 at approximately 8:05am in his home in Sulphur Springs, TX. David is survived by his wife, Rosa Martinez; his children, Dalia, Cathy, Barbara, Ken, and step-daughters Lorett and Eva; his grandchildren and great grandchildren of which are over 50 of them; his siblings, Jose, Irma, Maria, and Jaime; he is predeceased by his parents, Fransico and Felicitas Martinez; and his daughter, Alice Olais.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
