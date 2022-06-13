ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Kroger expands fast delivery in Florida

By Dan Berthiaume
chainstoreage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kroger Co. is bringing its refrigerated delivery service for e-commerce orders to a key Florida market. America's largest grocery retailer is now offering its Kroger Delivery rapid online fulfillment service to customers in South Florida with the opening of a new spoke location in Miami. The 60,000-sq.-ft. spoke facility, which...

www.chainstoreage.com

Comments / 1

Related
WESH

Florida’s 4 major airports rank among the worst for on-time flight arrival

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you have traveled to or from Florida lately, you probably noticed more flights are delayed and canceled. Data from the U.S. Department of Transportation confirms the recent trend. So far this year, more than 1,200 flights coming into Orlando International Airport were canceled compared to...
850wftl.com

Kroger is expanding to South Florida!

Kroger, America’s largest grocery retailer, is coming to South Florida. The retailer announced it will open its first facility which will bring 200 new jobs to Opa-Locka and neighboring communities. Kroger will allow families to get their groceries and essential items delivered to their doors using refrigerated vans.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Park ‘N Fly near Fort Lauderdale airport to close, refers customers to local rivals

Park ‘N Fly, a longtime popular car park for air travelers using Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, is permanently closing on June 27 and is referring customers to two other area operators. Signs posted Wednesday at the lot’s entrance at 2200 NE 7th Ave, Dania Beach, advise customers to call a toll free number, 800-404-7275, for refunds if they are holding reservations beyond the ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
City
Groveland, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Miami, FL
Business
Miami, FL
Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Lifestyle
City
Orlando, FL
State
Louisiana State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
chainstoreage.com

Academy Sports + Outdoors continues store growth

Academy Sports + Outdoors is entering new markets as part of its store expansion plans. The sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailer is expanding its footprint in Florida with its first locations in the Tampa Bay area. Academy will open at The Shoppes at Park Place in Pinellas Park in winter 2022 and at Cypress Creek Town Center in Wesley Chapel in 2023, giving it a total of 15 locations in the Sunshine State.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Click10.com

Florida woman wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off at Publix

LEESBURG, Fla. – A Florida woman is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket from a Publix supermarket in her hometown. Kimberly Elbers, 58, purchased the 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket at a Publix in Leesburg and the store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
matadornetwork.com

The 15 Top-Rated Restaurants on Florida’s First Michelin Guide

Florida is officially the newest state to receive a Michelin Guide in the United States. Late last week, the Michelin Guide revealed its inaugural restaurant picks for the state in Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. It’s one of just a handful of areas in the US to receive the honor, and joins the four other US destinations to have a Michelin guide: New York, Illinois, DC, and California.
MIAMI, FL
NBC News

Soaring rents in South Florida force families into tough decisions

Renters are experiencing tough conditions in Florida, where the population grew by 360,000 in one year of the pandemic. The Miami metro area tops the country for rent increases, according to a recent Realtor.com report. Local lawmakers say they’re trying to enact new legal protections, but say the state holds more power. NBC News’ Sam Brock hears from one family that says they were forced to move because of rent increases.June 13, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Fuel Efficiency#Food Drink#The Kroger Co#Kroger Delivery#Automati
fox35orlando.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sees net worth dip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis’ net worth dropped just over 8.5 percent in his third year as the state’s chief executive. Listing the $134,181 he made as governor as his only income, DeSantis reported a net worth of $318,987 as of Dec. 31. DeSantis filed the financial disclosure last week at the state Division of Elections as part of re-election campaign documents.
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

COVID levels soar in Northeast Florida; masks recommended indoors

Much of Northeast Florida has returned to high levels of COVID-19, meaning people are advised to wear masks in stores, theaters and other indoor public places. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now lists Clay, Duval and Nassau counties as spots of high COVID risk based on new cases, hospital admissions and the percentage of hospital beds used.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandoweekly.com

Florida had more COVID-19 deaths than anywhere else in the country last week

Two hundred-sixty-two people have died since the Florida Department of Health released their bi-weekly COVID data reports on June 3, according to data from John Hopkins. Overall, Florida had the highest death toll in the whole country last week, when 219 people died. That was well ahead of other populous states such as Texas (76 deaths) and California (195).
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AdWeek

These Bank Robbers Aren't After Your Cash—They Want Your Passwords

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now. As cybersecurity has evolved, so have phishers, fraudsters and catfishers, leading to...
MIAMI, FL
chainstoreage.com

CSA Exclusive: Automation at Dragonfly Kitchen includes ‘cat robots’

Robotic cats that help serve food are one aspect of a New Jersey-based casual-dining chain’s strategy to beat rising operational costs. In an exclusive interview with Chain Store Age, Ching Ho, CEO of Dragonfly Brands, explained how the operator of two Dragonfly Kitchen restaurants in New Jersey is partially automating its store environment to enable profitability. The company currently plans to open another six locations across New Jersey.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Miami

Need a job? BSO offering civilian jobs starting at $56,851 with full benefits

Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Experts say overvalued market causing South Florida real estate prices to be so high

MIAMI – The housing and rental market has been hit extremely hard as inflation concerns rise across the nation. Real estate economist Ken H. Johnson says South Florida homes are overvalued. “We are definitely in probably the worst housing affordability crisis that we’ve seen in Miami in the last 40 years,” said Johnson. “Miami metro, which is all the way up through Palm Beach County, is pricing out at roughly 30 percent above this long-term pricing trip. Rental markets in Miami are roughly 22 percent above their long-term premium. That makes that the most overpriced market in the country.”
MIAMI, FL
chainstoreage.com

Cardenas Markets supermarket chain acquired by private equity firm

An acquisition will result in the merger of two ethnic grocers. Apollo that its Apollo Funds affiliates have agreed to acquire Hispanic grocery chain Cardenas Markets, which operates 59 stores in California, Nevada and Arizona, from investment funds affiliated with global investment firm KKR. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. (KKR acquired Cardenas Markets from the Cardenas family in 2016.)
ARIZONA STATE
communitynewspapers.com

Blue Land Crabs: Report Illegal Harvesting

The rainy season is here and you may notice blue land crabs traveling on Old Cutler Road (usually between SW 184 Street to SW 188 Street). Although it’s currently open season to collect blue land crabs until June 30 (closed season is July 1-October 31), it’s illegal to collect them during the following conditions, regardless that it is open season:
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy