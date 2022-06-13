ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I transformed a dingy lounge into a stunning boho space on a strict budget and people are calling it ‘utterly divine’

By Sarah Bull
 4 days ago

A WOMAN who hated her dingy living room enlisted the help of interior designer Whinnie Williams to transform it into a chic boho space.

Whinnie - one of the hosts of BBC Three makeover show Flat Out Fabulous - took to TikTok to share a video documenting the transformation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WYO9N_0g9MmQ0N00
The flat was initially dingy and boring, with the sofas in a weird place Credit: tiktok/@whinniewilliams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLdNd_0g9MmQ0N00
But with some inspiration and just £600, Whinnie Williams transformed the lounge into a chic boho space Credit: tiktok/@whinniewilliams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eu2Bk_0g9MmQ0N00
She bought the ceiling down with some dark paint, added some botanical wallpaper and used wood nail gunned to the wall for an extra impact Credit: tiktok/@whinniewilliams

"This living room was just like an alley into the kitchen so the sofas were in a weird place," she explained.

"So I got rid of them. I’m painting the ceiling dark to drop that down and make it cosy.

"Botanic wallpaper - yes!

"Then I made a massive platform because I thought, ‘I’m going to make a giant sofa to chill out on’.

"And it just feels really Seventies’ boho. Loads of lighting, loads of rattan and it’s just dreamy.

"Bish bash bosh."

Captioning the video, Whinnie wrote: "£600 well spent. Head to bbc3 to watch #FlatOutFabulous to see how I did it."

People flocked to the comments section to praise Whinnie for the incredible transformation.

"OMG - Everything about this is utterly divine," one wrote.

"Looks so lovely and comfy," another added.

"How did you do the wood?" someone else asked, to which Whinnie replied: "Just strips of long wood nail gunned to the wall and stained."

"I'm in love with the sofa. Where did you buy it?" another questioned.

"Made it from scratch and bought the seat cushions online," Whinnie answered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Ukq0_0g9MmQ0N00
Singer turned interior designer Whinnie made a platform sofa from scratch and then bought the cushions for it online Credit: tiktok/@whinniewilliams
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HG8RJ_0g9MmQ0N00
There was a lot of rattan to add to the Seventies look of the front room Credit: tiktok/@whinniewilliams

