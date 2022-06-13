ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola Mix It up With Official Cocktail Can

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Jack and Coke fans will soon be able to sip the cocktail at home after Coca-Cola and Jack Daniels whiskey maker Brown-Forman said they plan to offer it in a can. The 'official' mix represents the latest...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

