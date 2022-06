Firefighters rescued four people from an apartment fire Thursday morning that left more than a dozen people displaced in Nashua, New Hampshire, fire officials said. The Nashua Fire Department responded to several callas about the fire in an apartment building on Temple Street shortly after 5 a.m., according to the department. When they arrived, firefighters saw smoke coming from the two-story building and several people in the windows of the second floor.

NASHUA, NH ・ 20 HOURS AGO