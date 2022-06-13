ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd interested in snatching Derby starlet Malcolm Ebiowei in summer transfer as Crystal Palace track 18-year-old

By Alex Smith
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED and Crystal Palace are both keeping tabs on Derby County's Malcolm Ebiowei.

According to reports the 18-year-old is wanted by a number of clubs and is expected to move to the Premier League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Au2qd_0g9Mk36Z00
Malcolm Ebiowei is attracting attention from Premier League clubs after a breakout year at Derby Credit: Rex

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims United and Palace are leading the race for him despite interest from Monaco.

It had been previously reported in a SunSport exclusive that Leeds and Spurs were considering an offer for him.

Ebiowei is a striker who can also play on the wing.

He enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Rams as Wayne Rooney's side fought to stay up despite a points deduction.

Ebiowei impressed in the youth teams leading to Rooney giving him a first-team call-up.

He went on to feature 16 times in the Championship last season scoring one goal and registering two assists.

But he will not be staying as his contract expires at the end of the month.

Patrick Vieira has signed plenty of young and exciting players since becoming Crystal Palace manager and he is believed to be pushing hard for the Derby teenager.

Meanwhile United are battling them for his signature and they could have the upper hand due to Rooney's connections to Old Trafford.

Ebiowei was on the books of Arsenal and Rangers before making a move to Derby in 2021.

He also previously featured for the Netherlands' Under-15's side before switching allegiance to England.

NewsBreak
Sports
