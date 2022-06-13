Rashford and Sancho face World Cup AXE, Man Utd will ‘definitely’ sign Antony and De Jong, Lewandowski EXCLUSIVE

MANCHESTER UNITED duo Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have been warned that they could be axed from England's World Cup squad.

English boss Gareth Southgate has revealed that the Red Devils pair face an uphill battle getting back into the team - with so much competition in their natural positions.

Meanwhile, United will be 'definitely' signing Ajax ace Antony and Barcelona talisman Frankie De Jong according to reports.

And Manchester United are set to join the race to sign Robert Lewandowski, SunSport can reveal.

Stay up to date with all the latest from Old Trafford...

Are United Eriksen's 'new challenge'?

Christian Eriksen has decided to leave Brentford in order to pursue a new challenge, according to reports.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla believes the Dane will say goodbye to the Bees when his short-term contract expires at the end of this month.

Eriksen's former club Tottenham have been strongly linked to the midfielder - who wishes to play in the Champions League - but the Red Devils have emerged as another contender.

New United boss Erik ten Hag is said to have been mightily impressed in the 30-year-old's performances for the Bees in the second half of last season following his recovery from cardiac arrest.

And the Dutch coach hopes that a lucrative deal for Eriksen could ward off other clubs as he begins his Old Trafford revolution.

Good morning Manchester United fans

Man Utd have joined Arsenal in the race for Marco Asensio, according to reports.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo say Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is a fan of the Real Madrid winger.

The Dutchman wants to make Asensio one of his first signings, with the midfielder available for a paltry £17million.

Asensio is in the last year of his contract at the Bernabeu and expected to move.Harry Maguire is set for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag over the Man Utd captaincy, according to a new report.

The Daily Star claim the England defender is determined to keep hold of the skipper’s armband, following an inconsistent season at the back for the Red Devils.

Previous reports suggested ten Hag was looking at the possibility of relieving Maguire’s from his captaincy so he could focus on regaining his form.

Now Maguire would like to speak with ten Hag about his role when preseason begins.

Ten Hag is eager to keep Eric Ramsay at Manchester United, according to reports.

The 30-year-old was brought onboard as a first team coach at Old Trafford a year ago.

He has recently been the subject of interest from League One Barnsley, with the Tykes looking to replace sacked boss Poya Asbaghi following their relegation from the Championship.

Rashford & Sancho axe

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have been warned they face World Cup heartbreak.

England manager Gareth Southgate revealed the two Manchester United stars now both face an uphill battle to reach the squad for Qatar.

Rashford and Sancho played for the Three Lions at Euro 2020 last summer but had a poor season at Old Trafford.

And Southgate said: “They’ve got a lot to do to get back in the squad.”

De Jong deadline

Erik ten Hag has a deadline for Frenkie de Jong's deal - otherwise he will try to move for someone else.

The Dutch tactician wants to add the Barcelona playmaker to his midfield.

But, he will give it until next week - and if a deal hasn't materialised, move on to other targets, according to People.

Erik ten Hag wants to know if a deal for Frenkie de Jong can be done by the end of next week – otherwise he'll switch targets, according to the People.

Rangnick advised bid for Tchouameni

Ralf Rangnick told Man Utd to sign Aurelien Tchouameni, a report claims.

Real Madrid eventually won the race - spending £68million on the 22-year-old talent.

United are desperate a new midfielder as part of their summer rebuild.

According to Andy Mitten, Rangnick pressed forward his case for that to be Tchouameni - however United officials decided otherwise.

Utd's part in Nunez deal

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler suggested Man Utd's presence in the transfer race for Darwin Nunez would have potentially pushed up the price of a deal.

Writing for the Daily Mirror, Fowler penned: "What fascinates me is the presence of Manchester United amid the negotiations.

"I can guarantee the Anfield people would have been uneasy with that, as it has the potential to push up not only the price, but the wages too.

"No agent worth his salt wouldn't use it to get a bigger contract, let's be clear."

United know fee for the Ox

Liverpool will reportedly listen to offers of just £10million for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Manchester United and West Ham are both thought to be interested in the ex-Arsenal star.

And the Liverpool Echo claims Jurgen Klopp is happy to part ways with Oxlade-Chamberlain for a bargain price this summer.

The midfielder, 28 has been at Anfield since 2017 after a £35m switch from the Gunners.

But several serious injury setbacks means he’s made just 94 league appearances.

And with time running out on the Ox’s deal, Liverpool will now let him go on the cheap.

Utd join Asensio race

Man Utd have joined Arsenal in the race for Marco Asensio, according to reports;

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo say Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is a fan of the Real Madrid winger.

The Dutchman wants to make Asensio one of his first signings, with the midfielder available for a paltry £17million.

Asensio is in the last year of his contract at the Bernabeu and expected to move.

Botman boost

Premier League trio Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle have reportedly been handed a boost in the pursuit of Lille defender Sven Botman.

The Dutchman was attracting interest from a number of top European clubs, including Italian champions AC Milan.

But according to Sky Italia, Milan have cooled their interest in Botman after learning the defender would cost just shy of £47million.

The news comes as a boost to United, Spurs and Newcastle, who are all looking to bolster their defensive options this summer.

Maguire talks

Harry Maguire is set for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag over the Man Utd captaincy, according to a new report.

The Daily Star claim the England defender is determined to keep hold of the skipper's armband, following an inconsistent season at the back for the Red Devils.

Previous reports suggested ten Hag was looking at the possibility of relieving Maguire's from his captaincy so he could focus on regaining his form.

Now Maguire would like to speak with ten Hag about his role when preseason begins.

Ings offered

Man Utdl have been offered the chance to sign Danny Ings, according to reports.

The Aston Villa hitman, 29, is said to be surplus to requirements to Steven Gerrard.

90min claim that Arsenal have also been sounded for a potential move.

Ings scored seven goals in 31 games for Villa last season.

Ten Hag wants to keep Ramsay

Erik ten Hag is eager to keep Eric Ramsay at Manchester United, according to reports.

The 30-year-old was brought onboard as a first team coach at Old Trafford a year ago.

He has recently been the subject of interest from League One Barnsley, with the Tykes looking to replace sacked boss Poya Asbaghi following their relegation from the Championship.

Of United's previous regime, Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna have both left in the last year, with the latter taking charge of League One Ipswich.

Interim boss Ralf Rangnick has also departed, as well as his assistant Chris Armas.

Mike Phelan has been deemed surplus to requirements, but Ten Hag wants Ramsay to join his staff that will include assistant Mitchell van der Gaag and Sir Alex Ferguson's former No2 Steve McClaren.

Eriksen decision

Christian Eriksen set to make a decision regarding his future next week, with Brentford desperate to keep hold of him.

The Dane is mulling over plenty of offers, with Manchester United and former club Tottenham believed to be keen.

Eriksen, 30, has been fully focused on international duty since the end of the Premier League season.

But following Denmark's last game of a gruelling post-season Nations League schedule tonight, he will turn his attention towards his future at club level.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Brentford have made a significant offer to try and keep Eriksen in West London next season.

It may not be enough, however, with bigger clubs chasing the attacking midfielder.

Ten Hag's mammoth task

Erik ten Hag has got a huge task on his hands with Man United, according to Teddy Sheringham.

He told Team Talk: "This new manager has got a massive job on his hands.

“Ten Hag has not worked in the Premier League before and doesn’t have any experience of working at elite level in a top league.

“I know he has done well at Ajax, but the task he has been given at Manchester United is on a different scale to that.

“This is a massive football club that was at the top for a long time under Sir Alex (Ferguson) and it has been sliding for a decade now."

Ten Hag uses persuasion tactics

Erik ten Hag has reportedly used his powers of persuasion to convince Frenkie de Jong to join Manchester United.

De Jong, 25, had initially been sceptical about joining United when he emerged as a top target for new boss Ten Hag.

The pair worked together at Ajax before De Jong joined Barcelona in 2019, and the midfielder has now come around to the idea of reuniting with his former boss.

According to the Mirror, Ten Hag has successfully convinced De Jong to join his project at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils gaffer wants to build his team around classy midfielder De Jong.

And in talks between the pair, Ten Hag is said to have informed De Jong of his plans to restore United to their former glory.

Georgina Rodriguez stuns

Georgina Rodriguez stunned as she took a selfie with partner Cristiano Ronaldo this weekend.

The loved up couple enjoyed a night out together as Manchester United star Cristiano returned home from international duty.

Georgina, 28, stunned in a figure-hugging brown dress and heels.

While Cristiano, 37, went for a daring blue blazer with no shirt look.

In a selfie posted to her Instagram story, Georgina smiled and added a love heart to the image.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, went for a more serious pose.

Matic to Roma edges closer

Nemanja Matic is on the cusp of becoming a Roma player.

The Serbian international will undergo a medical tomorrow in Italy before being unveiled by the Serie A club.

He will join them on a one-year deal with the option to extend, according to Fabrizio Romano.

PSG chase Lewandowksi transfer

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly entered the transfer chase to sign Robert Lewandowski.

Lewandowski has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona ever since.

However, L’Equipe now claims that PSG have identified him as a top target.

And they are allegedly determined to win the race to secure his signature.

Man United are also said to be tracking the striker.

Martial slammed by Spanish media

Anthony Martial's loan spell to Sevilla has been described as a fiasco by Spanish media.

Spanish publication AS wrote: "Martial’s stint as a Sevilla player can only be described as a fiasco.

“For the investment made, for the expectations created and for the worse than poor performance offered.

“And the fact is that he scored the same two goals and gave an assist [when he was 18], but he did so playing 15 games in a team [Monaco] in which he had to compete for the position with players of the stature of Falcao and Berbatov.”

Asensio transfer race heats up

Arsenal have reportedly joined rivals Tottenham in the transfer chase for Real Madrid’s Marco Asensio.

Tottenham and AC Milan have allegedly already been offered the player.

Now Arsenal are also in the mix to sign him, according to the Daily Mirror.

This latest report claims that the Gunners have “contacted Asensio’s representatives to seek answers” about his and Real’s demands.

De Jong has awkward exchange

Frenkie de Jong was involved in an awkward exchange after being asked whether he was joining Manchester United this summer.

De Jong was asked: “Are you going from the beaches of Catalonia to the cold of Manchester?”

And the 25-year-old star replied: “No... I think... I can't say anything.”

Dybala edges closer to Inter move

Paolo Dybala is on the verge of joining Inter Milan, according to reports.

The ex-Juventus striker has nearly agreed terms with Inter, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

And he will meet with representatives from the club imminently to discuss terms, the report adds.

Concerns over wonderkid's strength

Pafundi is only 5ft 5ins tall.

And the main concern of Premier League scouts is whether he could stand up to the physicality of English football.

But they will continue to follow the progress of one of Europe’s most exciting prospects.

The ace made his debut for Udinese last month.

Man United monitor wonderkid

Man United Liverpool, Leicester and Everton are among the Premier League clubs monitoring Udinese wonderkid Simone Pafundi, DAN KING WRITES.

The diminutive attacking midfielder became the first player born in 2006 to play in Serie A when he made his senior debut last month.

Pafundi, 16, was also called up by Italy boss Roberto Mancini to join the country’s best young talent at a training camp with the senior team.

Brexit means British clubs cannot swoop for Pafundi - or other top youngsters from Europe - until they are 18.

Good morning Man Utd fans

Man Utd will join the race for Robert Lewandowski – if his dream move to Barcelona falls flat.

Lewandowski has his heart set on a move to the Nou Camp, and the striker wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer despite still having a year on his contract.

Yet unless Barca can shift some of their high earners, the Polish skipper’s chances of signing look doomed, even though the fee would be a maximum of £20million.

United are keeping a close eye on the situation, and there is growing talk of a similar deal to the one which took Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford last year.

Forgotten keeper Tom Heaton is a shock target for Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder.

Wilder wants a new No 1 and is keen to take Heaton, 36, on loan if United will let him go rather than make him stay at Old Trafford as cover.

The former Aston Villa and Burnley stopper would welcome game time and a challenge after falling to third choice.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s rape lawsuit has been dismissed.

The striker, 37, had been harmed by accuser Kathryn Mayorga’s lawyer, a US judge ruled.

The footballer had been accused of raping the woman in Las Vegas, US, in 2009.

He paid her $375,000 (£304,500) in hush money but the lawsuit sought a further payout, which could have been millions.

US District Judge Jennifer Dorsey kicked the case out of court with no option to file it again over the way the documents were obtained.