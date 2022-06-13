Mac Jones discusses the relationship he's built with WR Tre Nixon

Mac Jones and Tre Nixon have been the two standout players in the New England Patriots’ offseason programs thus far.

Nixon stood out above all other receivers in mandatory minicamp and it wasn’t close. He was drafted alongside Jones in the 2021 draft, but he was selected in the seventh round out of UCF. Ernie Adams, the Patriots’ research director from 2000-20, personally selected Nixon as the final draft pick of his career.

He didn’t see the field in 2021 as he stood on the practice squad and didn’t get elevated once for a game. But, he continued to work and is now sitting with an opportunity to potentially make the roster. In a video conference on Thursday, Jones discussed his relationship with Nixon and detailed his work ethic.

“Tre came in with me,” Jones said, via NESN.com. “We used to drive to the facility every day together last year and then take our COVID test and go to work. He’s a grinder. In the offseason, he’s there with all the guys at the throwing sessions. I don’t think he missed a single one, and he’s been grinding. He needs to continue to do that just like everybody else.”

Nelson Agholor backed up Jones’ sentiment about Nixon being a grinder while speaking with reporters after minicamp.

“I’m super excited because I’ve watched him work so hard. Honestly, I don’t think there’s anyone who trains as hard as Tre Nixon in my opinion,” Agholor said, transcribed by WEEI. “He’s busted his butt since he’s gotten here. I have a lot of respect for him because all he does is stay quiet and work hard. So I’m happy you guys get a chance to get a glimpse of his hard work.”

The primary issue for Nixon is the level of competition ahead of him, especially in the slot. DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Agholor and Tyquan Thornton are all ahead of Nixon on the roster.

At minimum, he will help motivate the rest of the guys even more to fight and grind for their roster spot.

“He adds that good speed to the group,” Jones said. “He’s a nice complement, and hopefully he’ll be able to continue to grow like everybody else and we can kind of have a full group here where we can substitute in and out and let those guys go make the plays.”

The Patriots have a hard-working group of wide receivers that carry depth from top to bottom, and Nixon has a real chance to be a part of that group in Week 1.