Foxborough, MA

Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino, release kicker Quinn Nordin

By Danny Jaillet
 4 days ago
The New England Patriots signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino, and released kicker Quinn Nordin on Friday afternoon.

Vizcaino has bounced around the league over the past couple of seasons. He played six games for the Chargers last season, going nine-of-10 on field goals and 17-of-22 on extra points. He played in one game with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, prior to his time with Los Angeles.

Nordin was signed by the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He did not play any regular-season games for the Patriots last year, as Nick Folk was the starting kicker last season. The Patriots were able to re-sign Folk this offseason, doing so back in March.

New England has found stability at the starting kicker position, and now they are looking for ways to tighten up their depth.

