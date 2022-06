Start counting down the days to your favorite (and soon-to-be favorite) ABC shows because the network has announced the premiere dates for its fall 2022 lineup. It all begins with a night of comedies (including the breakout hit Abbott Elementary) and Big Sky‘s move to Wednesdays (with additions of Jensen Ackles and Reba McEntire as the new sheriff in town and the mercurial matriarch of an established local family) on September 21. Then comes the first-ever live episode of Shark Tank, with all six original Sharks, to kick off its new season on September 23.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO