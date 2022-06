The Boys is adding a living legend to its all-star lineup as Paul Reiser joins the megahit series in a guest-starring role. The actor who is also currently appearing in Netflix‘s Stranger Things is heading to Prime Video to take on the role of The Legend, a fan-favorite character from The Boys original comic book series. Reiser’s character will be introduced in the fifth episode of The Boys’ ongoing third season, “The Last Time To Look on This World of Lies,” airing Friday, June 17.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO