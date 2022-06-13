ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Canterbury SMASH Parra by 30 points in the shock of the season as Josh Addo-Carr primes himself for a return to NSW for Origin 2 with sublime HAT TRICK to help Bulldogs Canterbury break five-match slump

By Ollie Lewis
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Josh Addo-Carr has made himself impossible to overlook for a NSW recall after the Bulldogs gun scored a sensational hat-trick to down Parra in one of the shock results of the season.

Addo-Carr was a surprise omission from Brad Fittler's squad for the first Origin game in Sydney, with the speedy winger having featured in the previous 12 showpiece games in succession.

The 26-year-old vowed to force his way back into the fold and he has been in blistering form ever since his omission, scoring twice against reigning premiers Penrith earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14YYRu_0g9MeoxF00
Josh Addo-Carr made himself impossible to overlook for a recall to NSW for Origin 2 in Perth
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44sWlZ_0g9MeoxF00
The speedy winger scored a sensational hat-trick to help Canterbury snap a five-match skid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19lT3p_0g9MeoxF00
The Bulldogs put in their best performance in years to thrash Parra in the shock of the season

And on Monday night, the Addo-Carr had his best game in a Bulldogs jumper, scoring a hat-trick to end his side's five-match skid and get their season back on track.

His first two tries saw him combine superbly with five-eighth Matt Burton, latching onto two inch-perfect crossfield kicks to ground the ball, but it was his third score that was the pick of the bunch.

With the Eels looking to get some width on the ball, Addo-Carr was primed to pounce and intercept, showing his rivals a clean pair of heels as he scored his side's fifth try of the day.

'[It was] Very special, we have a packed out stadium tonight and we wanted to do it for the crowd,' a delighted Addo-Carr told Fox League after the game. 'I think we had a good week of training and we delivered tonight.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwHGI_0g9MeoxF00
Addo-Carr and Matt Burton combined beautifully as they ran Parramatta ragged in Sydney

On his Origin future, Addo-Carr said: 'I am just focused on what I've got to do for the Bulldogs, the club comes first, my teammates come first. If Freddy decides to pick me so be it, I love putting the Blues jersey on but my focus is on the Bulldogs.'

NRL great Greg Alexander labelled Monday's result as the upset of the season.

'You'd have to say with the result, they blew the Eels off the park,' he said. 'When was the last time the Dogs scored 30 points? I think it is the upset of the season, without a doubt.'

Addo-Carr's replacement Daniel Tupou's status for Game II also remains up in the air.

Doubts surround Tupou playing for NSW because he could make himself available for Tonga in the Pacific Test to be held 24 hours before the Origin game.

Tupou had initially been picked in the series opener for his height, but his high-leaping opposite number Xavier Coates was injured in Queensland's win and won't play in Perth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44g9zl_0g9MeoxF00
Monday's defeat piles pressure on the Eels, who had been tipped as premiership contenders

All of that could lead to Addo-Carr's recall, with the former Melbourne flyer doing everything to help his cause on Sunday.

He had Canterbury's first try when Burton hit him on the chest with a perfect cross-field kick early in the set in the eighth minute, allowing him to score untouched.

Addo-Carr's speed and acceleration was also crucial in his next try, charging down a Burton grubberkick early in the second half.

And his third try put the icing on the cake for the Bulldogs, collecting a Clint Gutherson pass and intercepting it to go 50 metres to score.

'I will always do the state proud if I am selected. But if not I will be supporting them all the way,' Addo-Carr told ABC radio before evading other media in the Bulldogs sheds.

