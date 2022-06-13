ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Covid is blamed for surge in 'demonic possessions' as Catholic Church opens centre dedicated to exorcisms in the Philippines

By Jack Newman For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The Catholic Church is building a centre dedicated to exorcisms in the Philippines after an apparent surge since the pandemic.

The St Michael Centre for Spiritual Liberation and Exorcism in Manila will be the first of its kind in Asia and will train priests in the art of expelling demons and provide a dedicated site to perform the rituals.

Father Jose Francisco Syquia, director of the archdiocese and chief exorcist, said he receives around 10 reports a day of spiritual disturbances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etV44_0g9MedFG00
Father Jose Francisco Syquia (pictured), director of the archdiocese and chief exorcist, said he receives around 10 reports a day of spiritual disturbances
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozX41_0g9MedFG00
The St Michael Centre for Spiritual Liberation and Exorcism in Manila will be the first of its kind in Manila (pictured in design plans)

The church said that mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical stress caused by the pandemic made for a perfect storm for possessions and demonic intervention.

The archdiocese said: 'A product of more than seven years of prayers, planning and fundraising, this will be the first of its kind in Asia, if not the world.'

Father Syquia added: 'This centre will minister to those in bondage to the devil who are therefore the poorest of the poor and are usually overlooked.'

The centre has a chapel as well as rooms for counselling, exorcisms and interviews.

Father Syquia says 'full possession' only accounts for 20 per cent of all exorcisms, with the majority being performed on people who are being 'harassed physically' by the evil spirits.

He believes witchcraft and unhealthy home lives can be contributing factors, and there has been a 'sharp increase' in the past three to five years.

Only Catholic priests who have undergone intensive training and received approval from a bishop are allowed to perform exorcisms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sP09D_0g9MedFG00
The centre has a chapel as well as rooms for counselling, exorcisms and interviews

The Philippines has the third largest population of Catholics in the world, behind Brazil and Mexico.

The Vatican first offered a course on exorcisms in 2005 and it is expected the new centre will train priests from all around the world.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held last month and it is not yet known when construction will be completed.

It will serve as the headquarters of the Philippine Association of Catholic Exorcists (PACE), which falls under the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines.

Father Syquia previously said he has received text messages from demons after performing exorcisms.

He said a woman who he had seen levitate after becoming possessed sent threatening messages to his office phone.

The priest was talking to the woman and her companion and the phone was in a different room.

The messages claimed he was a sinner and a liar and he would not be able to purge the evil spirits from her body.

Father Syquia said: 'The devil has power over anything electrical. If this place is infested, for example, and they want their presence known, usually the lights would flicker. If I give a talk and use a certain gadget, the devil would easily shut it down because he is an expert in anything electrical.'

Comments / 233

you're a liar
4d ago

Come on man, demonic possession because of Covid? No, no, no the demons are just afraid as anyone else about COVID, come on man, even my demons at least wear a mask.

Reply(5)
30
Jinxy
4d ago

If you believe in God, then you should know there is a devil out there, and when you are at your weakest, most vulnerable he will use his powers to attack you. This where you need to keep your faith in God strong 💪, put on your armor, grab your Bible, read scripture and pray for God to protect you. When the devil attacks again, you need to say with all your faith, “in the name of Jesus Christ, I command you to leave!” Bless your home, with prayer, all entrances , with prayer. There is a spiritual out there between good and evil. Scripture is the living word of God. The more you educate yourself in scripture, the more you strengthen the Holy Spirit within in us. Read it and follow the commandments that god has given us, and always confess your sins. This is the best way to protect yourself from evil that surrounds us.

Reply(3)
20
Pack4Life
4d ago

catholic priest holding the cross wonder if he know Jesus is not on the cross he at the right hand of the father... false teaching church

Reply(7)
21
Related
International Business Times

At Least 50 Killed In Massacre At Catholic Church In Southwest Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Covid#Exorcism#The Catholic Church
Bridget Mulroy

Earthquakes Rock the United States

Earthquakes are putting the states to the test.(Chandler Cruttenden/Unsplash) A series of earthquakes have hit Texas, California, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Hawai’i, and Alaska. The United States took a small hit today compared to the rest of the world – all within a single day.
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
HEALTH
Upworthy

This is the stunning vaquita, the rarest animal in the world. Only 10 of them exist.

The vaquita, also known as the Phocoena sinus, is a small porpoise that is native to the northern area of the Gulf of California. This divine sea creature can grow to be approximately 5 feet long and, when fully grown, weighs around 120 pounds. The animal has been on the endangered list for several years now, but concerns about its survival are growing. There were 600 vaquitas in 1997. The population dwindled to 30 in 2017, and today, there are only about 10 left. Environmentalists believe fishermen’s use of gill nets is the reason behind the vaquita's increasing endangerment, Kingdoms TV reports.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Hair and fingernail examination suggests Inca children were drugged to keep them calm before being sacrificed

A team of researchers from Poland, the U.S. and Peru has found evidence that suggests Inca children selected for sacrifice were given drugs to keep them calm prior to their deaths. In their paper published in Journal of Archaeological Science, the group describes their analysis of hair and fingernail samples from two small Incan children who had been sacrificed on Peru's Ampato volcano.
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth 42 Skeletons Of Syphilis-Ridden Spanish Colonists Under Peru’s Oldest Hospital

Local legend has it that the last three rulers of the Incan Empire lay buried at the site. Shaped like a cross, the one-hectare complex has a rich and mysterious history. The Hospital Real de San Andrés in Lima, Peru, has long captivated historians. Built exclusively for Spanish patients in 1552, legend holds that it served as a tomb for the last three rulers of the Incan Empire. While those have yet to be found, archaeologists just unearthed the skeletons of 42 Spanish syphilis victims.
WORLD
Slate

A nun founded a TV station that became the “Catholic Fox News.” Then it turned against the pope.

In June of 2020, the three hosts of a Catholic radio show were talking about the news of the day. “I think they should go on ride-alongs, a lot of these bishops,” said Harold Burke-Sivers, a deacon and one of the hosts of Morning Glory. It was a month after the murder of George Floyd, and the U.S. bishops had released a statement condemning police brutality. “I agree that there needs to be reforms. But they should go on ride-alongs and see what these officers do every single day.”
RELIGION
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

How a model’s account of gang-rape is sparking a new #MeToo moment in Nepal

A young and popular model in Nepal was 16 years old when she was called to an after-party of a beauty pageant, given a soft drink spiked with sedatives, raped allegedly by the organiser of the event, and filmed naked. She woke up with blood on herself and on the sheets. The six months that followed were a nightmare. “I wanted to die,” the model says in a series of TikTok videos on 18 May, describing the months of trauma she endured in 2014 when the owner of an education consultancy allegedly spiked her lemonade, raped and injured her in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

416K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy